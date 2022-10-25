Read full article on original website
A “Fresh 48” has been issued by Crime Stoppers after a man was found deceased on Wednesday, October 26. At around 3:33 pm, the Wichita Falls Police Department received a deceased person call at an apartment located at 1317 11th Street. Upon arrival, officers found the body of 70-year-old James Shierling inside.
