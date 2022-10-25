Want to do something cool this weekend? Then head on over to downtown Wichita Falls. As a kid, something called The Day of the Dead terrified the crap out of me. Sound like zombies are getting ready to come get me. As I got older, I learned it's actually a pretty awesome celebration in Mexican culture. Where you pay respects to family and friends who have passed away. It's not a mourning, more like a party where you remember the good times with the folks you have lost.

