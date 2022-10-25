Calabrio Welcomes SaaS Experts Daniel Maier and Ryan Toben to Further Develop Revenue Acquisition and Customer Success Initiatives

Read full article on original website
Related
salestechstar.com
Data Quality Company Anomalo Celebrates One Year Milestone With Strong Market Momentum
Anomalo, the complete data quality platform company, announced strong company, customer and partner momentum since it formally launched 12 months ago with $33 million in Series A funding led by Norwest Venture Partners. “I am thrilled to work with so many sophisticated data teams across multiple industries and regions and...
salestechstar.com
Etsy Names Rachana Kumar Chief Technology Officer
Etsy, Inc., which operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect millions of passionate and creative buyers and sellers around the world, announced today that Rachana Kumar, Etsy’s Vice President of Engineering, has been named Chief Technology Officer, effective January 1, 2023. Mike Fisher, Etsy’s current Chief Technology Officer, has decided to leave to spend more time with his family and pursue other interests. Mike will stay in his current position until December 31, 2022 and then remain with Etsy in an advisory capacity through April 2023.
salestechstar.com
Neostella Announces Work-Relay Version 6.0 to Help Companies Achieve New Levels of Operational Excellence
Work-Relay, a Neostella Product is excited to announce the next release of the cornerstone intelligent Business Process Management Suite (iBPMS) offering. Version 6.0 of Work-Relay which features enhanced visualization, user experience, and dynamic resource allocation capabilities will be available November 1, 2022, for existing customers and December 1, 2022, for new customers.
salestechstar.com
Ncontracts Names Michelle Amato as Chief Sales Officer
Regtech leader further expands leadership team with proven financial services sales executive. Ncontracts, the leading provider of integrated compliance and risk management solutions to the financial industry, today announced that Michelle Amato has joined the company as Chief Sales Officer. As the company experiences ongoing demand for its suite of products, Ms. Amato will lead Ncontracts’ sales team to support continued growth.
salestechstar.com
Study Reveals What Top-Performing Sellers Do Differently and Better Than Other Sellers
RAIN Group releases findings of 1,000+ sellers and sales managers; Top-Performing Sellers are 63% more likely to excel at making and communicating strong ROI and financial cases for buyers. RAIN Group, a global sales training company delivering award-winning results through in-person and virtual sales training, coaching, and reinforcement, announced it...
salestechstar.com
After Delivering $22 Million in Rewards to U.S. Gamers Influence Mobile Launches Rewarded Play Canada; First Step in Global Expansion
Canadians can now download Rewarded Play in the Google Play store, a free app that allows you to earn gift cards by playing games. Rewarded engagement company Influence Mobile announced that they have entered the Canadian market with the expansion of their flagship app, Rewarded Play, a leading play-to-earn platform. Previously only offered in the U.S., Canadians can now download the app to discover new games, earn points and redeem them for gift cards to top retail locations like Amazon, Starbucks and Walmart. They’ve also added popular local gift card options such as Indigo, Duke’s Refresher and Bar, The Loose Moose and more.
salestechstar.com
Forrester’s Total Economic Impact Study of Quinyx Reveals That the Workforce Management Platform Delivers A 376% ROI
Quinyx, a leading AI powered workforce management platform, has released the findings of The Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) of Quinyx, a study conducted by Forrester Consulting. According to the study, Quinyx delivered a 376% return on investment (ROI) and $1.4M in savings based on a 50% reduction in overtime costs over a three-year period, which resulted in $3.67M in net present value (NPV).
salestechstar.com
Honda Selects Upstart Auto Retail as a Digital Retailing Partner
Upstart, a leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending marketplace, announced Upstart Auto Retail’s certification as a Honda Digital Solutions (HDS) partner. As an HDS Digital Retailing solution, Upstart Auto Retail’s modern car buying software is now available to Honda dealers and customers nationwide. Millennial and Gen Z consumers purchase...
salestechstar.com
Consistently The Best! Informer Is Top Ranked in Business Intelligence for a Third Straight Year
Informer , the leader in business intelligence, scored an amazing 35 top rankings and was #1 for the third straight year for price to value, customer satisfaction, and ease of use in the BI & Analytics Survey 23. The BI & Analytics 23 report is based on findings from the world’s largest and most comprehensive survey of business intelligence and analytics end-users. In total, over 1,900 business intelligence users evaluated 24 products across 34 criteria.
salestechstar.com
LogicSource’s OneMarket Technology Recognized by Spend Matters’ ’50 Providers to Watch’ List for Second Consecutive Year
LogicSource, the leading provider of purpose-built procurement services and technology solutions, today announced its inclusion for the second consecutive year on Spend Matters’ 2022 50 Providers to Watch list. The list recognizes the fastest-rising technology providers in the procurement and supply chain market based on months of extensive research, customer references and data-driven methodology.
salestechstar.com
Extensiv Releases Third Annual Third-Party Logistics Warehouse Benchmark Report to Identify Key Logistics Growth, Labor, Capacity, and Technology Trends
Extensiv delivering omnichannel software solutions for warehouse, inventory, and order management — today announced the results of the Third-Party Logistics Warehouse Benchmark Report. This is the third annual and industry’s only benchmark report focused exclusively on the 3PL warehouse industry. This year’s report highlighted the success 3PLs performing omnichannel fulfillment saw related to order volume and profitability growth as compared to other 3PLs.
salestechstar.com
nClouds Achieves the AWS Service Delivery Designation for Amazon EKS
AWS Premier Tier Services Partner Deepens Application Modernization Credentials. nClouds, an AWS Premier Tier Services Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN) and a leading provider of managed cloud services, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Service Delivery designation for Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS), recognizing that nClouds has proven success in helping customers architect, deploy, and operate containerized workloads on top of Kubernetes.
salestechstar.com
Convenience Retailers Look to Self-Checkout and Fresh Offerings to Compete in a Rapidly Changing Environment, Incisiv Survey Finds
Convenience retailers (c-stores) are increasingly feeling the pressure from grocery and general merchandise retailers offering a larger assortment of food and essentials through convenient delivery and pick-up options. Incisiv, a leading industry insights firm that helps retailers and brands navigate the changing retail buying journey, and Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions, a global market share leader in retail store technology and the industry’s first choice for unified commerce solutions, announced their survey findings, titled State of the Industry: The Future of Convenience Stores.
Comments / 0