Jackson County, OH

LaRose visits Jackson County businesses

By By Nicole Bowman-Layton Vinton Jackson Courier
 5 days ago

JACKSON — Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose visited two businesses Monday to help promote National Manufacturing Month.

He has been visiting manufacturers throughout the state to learn more about Ohio businesses and their operations.

One of his stops was Montgomery Machine and Fabrication Inc., 206 Watts Blevins Road, Jackson.

“Ohio Manufacturing Association has asked us to get to as many manufacturers as we can to try to shine a light on this important sector and what a great way it is to make a living and all of that,” he said in an interview Monday at the Athens County Courthouse.

Montgomery Machine does a bit of everything, LaRose said.

“Montgomery Machine, it’s really kind of cool because Carry Montgomery, the guy that that runs it, is like the classic sort of tinkerer,” he said. “He’s the guy that is always inventing things.”

The company does a variety of work, like repair machines used in nearby food factories, to making tools for oil production or sanitation.

“He was showing me that they’re repairing the machine that makes the pizza rolls,” LaRose said. “… He invented a device that puts the sauce on the pizzas as they come through the conveyor and that kind of thing.

“But then they also work and like the energy sector and lumber mills and all kinds of things,” he continued. “Basically, he seems like a bit of a jack-of-all-trades and he’s got a skilled workforce there. People were running lathes and drill presses and CNC machines and it just was really interesting what they were working on there.”

During his visit to Jackson County, LaRose also stopped by Phoenix Quality Manufacturing LLC, which makes medical masks. It is owned by entrepreneur Alan Stockmeister, a Jackson native.

“He’s got a medical marijuana growing facility there and a medical marijuana processing facility as well,” LaRose said. “But two years ago, he realized there’s this need for masks and he bought some machines and so they’re staying quite busy.”

Phoenix’s order list goes through until the end of the year, LaRose said.

“They’re manufacturing surgical masks that are shipping all over the country,” he said. “And they’re completely made in the USA. They weren’t able to say that until recently, because even though they were assembling them in the US, parts like the straps or the nose piece or some part of it was still made overseas. But now every component, every piece of the mask is made in the US, which is kinda cool.”

Manufacturing currently represents nearly 18% of Ohio’s total economic output, with approximately $128 billion annual gross domestic product and 682,700 manufacturing employees and a payroll that exceeds $42 billion, according to a press release. Additionally, for every manufacturing job, an estimated 3.4 jobs created in non-manufacturing industries.

During Manufacturing Month, LaRose is highlighting Ohio manufacturing businesses that started small and grew to international leaders, or are growing as trailblazers in their sector, while providing jobs.

“Ohio’s manufacturing sector has a rich history but also a bright future because of hard-working employees and courageous entrepreneurs,” LaRose said in a press release. “Government leaders at all levels must continue to embolden them by cultivating a pro-business environment with consistent policies that encourage risk-taking and growth. That strategic focus is paying off across the board in our state, from the largest manufacturers to the small businesses I see succeeding in Ohio every day despite headwinds from Washington. Recent investments have proven that established businesses recognize that Ohio is the place to be for a productive work force, reliable infrastructure, and a great quality of life at a low cost.”

The Ohio Secretary of State Website offers tools and tips on starting a new business. Information can be found at ohiosos.gov/business online.

