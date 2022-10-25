ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Ash Carter, former Secretary of Defense, dies

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MDfhN_0ilvZxNN00

Former U.S. Secretary of Defense, Ashton Carter, has died.

Carter was 68.

Carter, who went by Ash, was the final defense secretary for former President Barack Obama, serving from February 2015 to January 2017, CNN reported.

Carter’s family said he died from a “sudden cardiac event” Monday night in Boston.

News of Carter’s death was released by Douglas Elmendorf, dean of Harvard University’s Kennedy School where Carter had served as the director of Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs, The Associated Press reported.

Carter was responsible for allowing women to serve in combat, changing the face of the nation’s military.

In December 2015, he ordered the military to allow women to serve in all jobs, including commando posts, the AP reported. The order came after three years of studies and debate over the matter.

In 2016, Carter ended the ban on transgender troops serving in the military, saying it was the right thing to do.

“Americans who want to serve and can meet our standards should be afforded the opportunity to compete to do so,” Carter said in June 2016, according to the AP. “Our mission is to defend this country, and we don’t want barriers unrelated to a person’s qualification to serve preventing us from recruiting or retaining the soldier, sailor, airman, or Marine who can best accomplish the mission.”

He gave one year for the branches of the military to institute the change.

Carter leaves behind his wife Stephanie and two children, Ava and Will, CNN reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
102.5 The Bone

Photos: Paul Pelosi through the years

Through the years Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) puts her hand on a Bible held by her grandchildren Alexander Prowda (bottom L) and Liam Kenneally (bottom R) as she is sworn in as the House Democratic Whip, at the Statuary Hall of the Capitol February 06, 2002 in Washington, DC. Pelosi became the highest-ranking woman ever in the U.S. Congress. Her husband Paul is at (L). (Photo by Manny Ceneta/Getty Images) (Manny Ceneta/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON STATE
102.5 The Bone

Threats to Pelosi, other lawmakers have surged exponentially, police say

WASHINGTON — An attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband has left Washington rattled amid an overall rise in threats against members of Congress. Paul Pelosi was hospitalized after being "violently assaulted" by an intruder who broke into the couple's residence in San Francisco early Friday morning, a spokesman for Pelosi said. Sources told ABC News the attack is suspected to be targeted, and the suspect was apparently looking for Pelosi herself.
WASHINGTON, DC
102.5 The Bone

Dems meddled in GOP primaries. Was it worth it?

Welcome to Yahoo News' Politics Briefing: Midterms Edition. Every week between now and Election Day, Yahoo News' team of political journalists will pull together everything you need to know about the November midterm elections. And it will all be in one place: your inbox. Sign up to receive free updates...
GEORGIA STATE
102.5 The Bone

Russia suspends UN-brokered Ukraine grain export deal

Russia’s Defense Ministry announced on Saturday that the country is suspending its participation in a United Nations-brokered grain deal. According to The Associated Press, the ministry said that an alleged Ukrainian drone attack early Saturday against Russia’s fleet in the Black Sea was the reason for the move. Ukrainian officials have denied the attack.
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
17K+
Followers
28K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy