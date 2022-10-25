Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
‘Rainbow Fentanyl’ among 14,300 opioid pills seized in Kennewick & Richland
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Approx. 14,300 fentanyl pills, including the first sizable quantity of ‘rainbow’ or ‘skittles’ pills, were seized concurrently in Kennewick and Richland through a widescale bust from a Tri-Cities drug task force. According to the Kennewick Police Department, Tri-City Metro Drug Task Force crews conducted two simultaneous raids at homes on the 1900-block of Hood Ave in Richland...
yaktrinews.com
Community support aids Benton County deputies in four separate arrests
KENNEWICK, Wash. — It was a busy evening for the Benton County Sheriff’s Office with four separate arrests made on Thursday night for vartious felony crimes including domestic violence, burglary, assault and failure to register as a sex offender. According to a social media post from the Benton...
Suspect Shot in the Hand While Exchanging Gunfire with Police in Central Washington
A suspect was shot in the hand as he exchanged gunfire with police early Saturday morning in Sunnyside, authorities said. Two Sunnyside officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 2300 block of Yakima Valley Highway in Sunnyside at 4 a.m., when the suspect shot at the officers multiple times with a handgun, according to a news release from the Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit. The officers returned fire, injuring the suspect's hand, the release said.
nbcrightnow.com
Domestic Violence Services hosts 30th candlelit vigil
PASCO, Wash. - Domestic Violence Services for Benton and Franklin Counties held its 30th candlelight vigil for the families who have lost a loved one to domestic violence case. Becky Marty, whose sister died on august 3rd after being strangled by her wife in front of their 7-year-old son, says...
Woman Missing Near Walla Walla Has No Local Ties, Says Sheriff
Yet another mysterious disappearance of a woman in our region. Walla Walla County Sheriff issues bulletin for missing woman. The Sheriff's Office identified the woman as Courtney Shelton,54, hometown not given. Her vehicle was found abandoned on Yox Road, which is a remote area north of Lowden. Lowden is the...
nbcrightnow.com
Connell PD, FCSO hoping to "can the cruiser"
PASCO, Wash.- The Connell Police Department and the Franklin County Sheriff's Office are teaming up to "can the cruiser" on Saturday, November, 5. The two law enforcement agencies will be at the Grocery Outlet on Road 68 in Pasco with a police cruiser collecting food donations for local food banks.
1 teen died, 4 others rushed to hospital after head-on crash south of Tri-Cities
Some of the teens were not wearing seat belts.
Drunk driver in Eltopia blew double the legal limit for BAC
ELTOPIA, Wash. — Deputies knew that the driver of a grey sedan was seriously impaired when they swerved across the road in front of them on Thursday night, but they didn’t know just how drunk this person was until he was in custody. According to a social media post from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were posted near the...
nbcrightnow.com
Four arrests in four cases across Benton County overnight
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, deputies made four different arrests on four cases over the night of Oct. 27th. On cases ranging from domestic violence assault, felony assault, failure to register as a sex offender, and burglary. The Benton County Sheriff's Office says that...
FOX 11 and 41
One person behind bars after drive-by outside Shari’s in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. – Kennewick Police arrested a 20-year-old man after a drive-by shooting at Shari’s. When officers got to the scene they found a teenager who had been shot in the leg. After getting information from witnesses and a photo of the car involved, they found the suspect’s...
These Tri-City women were killed by people they loved. Vigil remembers their lives
After years of no domestic violence murders, four were killed in the Tri-Cities this year.
UPDATE| Suspect arrested after teen shot in drive-by near Kennewick mall
It was the first of two drive-by shootings overnight.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Charges dropped against man suspected of luring student
KENNEWICK – A Kennewick man who was arrested and booked for the alleged crimes of luring and second-degree child molestation involving a middle school student is no longer facing criminal charges. On Friday, Devin Katsel, 28, was released from the Benton County Jail and the charges dropped after detectives located additional video of the reported incident.
elkhornmediagroup.com
Juvenile injured in drive-by shooting, suspect in custody
KENNEWICK – A suspect is in custody after injuring a juvenile male in a drive-by shooting Friday night on the 1200 block of North Columbia Center Boulevard. At 5:48 p.m., multiple callers called the Kennewick Police Department to report several gunshots being fired at the location. Some of the callers said there was at least one male injured with a gunshot wound.
Richland assault suspect, dine-and-dashers wanted by police
RICHLAND, Wash. — Three people were the subjects of this week’s ‘Wanted Wednesday’ post from the Richland Police Department, which seeks information on suspected offenders in their community. According to the Facebook post on October 26, RPD Officer Skinner is investigating a case of dine-and-dashers at Fujiyama Japanese Steak House & Bar, which is located on the 2500-block of Queensgate...
20-Year-Old Suspect Jailed After Drive-By Shooting Injures Man
Multiple calls reporting shots fired were made to Emergency Dispatch Friday night. Just before 6 pm, shots were heard in the 1200 block of North Columbia Center Boulevard. Some callers reported a man was shot. More callers were able to describe two males involved with a description of their vehicle.
nbcrightnow.com
Kamiakin High student arrested for carrying airsoft gun at school
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A 15-year-old Kamiakin High School student was arrested around 12:43 p.m. on October 28 for possession of dangerous weapons on school property, according to a press release from the Kennewick Police Department. The high school was placed under lockdown after staff told the School Resource Officer...
‘I apologize’: YPD Chief on KAPP-KVEW’s push for video evidence in Lucian case
YAKIMA, Wash. — Lucian Munguia has been missing since Sept. 10, when he vanished from Sarg Hubbard Park without a trace. Early on in the investigation, on Sept. 13, Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray told KAPP-KVEW’s Emily Goodell investigators had found video of the boy leaving on his own. “What I can tell you is there is video — I’m...
elkhornmediagroup.com
One dead, four injured in head-on collision
WALLULA – One person is dead and four others are injured following a head-on collision early Sunday morning on U.S. 12 at milepost 308, just east of Wallula Junction. The Washington State Patrol reports Gavin S. Foster, 19, of Walla Walla was driving westbound in a 1997 Nissan 200SX sedan when he crossed the centerline and struck Adrianna M. Rodriguez, 18, of Kennewick who was traveling eastbound in a 1994 Ford F250 pickup at 2:43 a.m. Both vehicles were totaled.
KEPR
19-year-old killed, four teens in hospital after wreck
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, Wash. — A 19-year-old is dead and four other teens are in the hospital after a crash early Sunday morning in Walla Walla County. State troopers responded to the two-vehicle wreck near SR 12 at MP 308, 15 miles east of Pasco at about 2:45 a.m.
Comments / 0