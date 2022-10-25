ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

‘Rainbow Fentanyl’ among 14,300 opioid pills seized in Kennewick & Richland

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Approx. 14,300 fentanyl pills, including the first sizable quantity of ‘rainbow’ or ‘skittles’ pills, were seized concurrently in Kennewick and Richland through a widescale bust from a Tri-Cities drug task force. According to the Kennewick Police Department, Tri-City Metro Drug Task Force crews conducted two simultaneous raids at homes on the 1900-block of Hood Ave in Richland...
KENNEWICK, WA
Big Country News

Suspect Shot in the Hand While Exchanging Gunfire with Police in Central Washington

A suspect was shot in the hand as he exchanged gunfire with police early Saturday morning in Sunnyside, authorities said. Two Sunnyside officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 2300 block of Yakima Valley Highway in Sunnyside at 4 a.m., when the suspect shot at the officers multiple times with a handgun, according to a news release from the Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit. The officers returned fire, injuring the suspect's hand, the release said.
SUNNYSIDE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Domestic Violence Services hosts 30th candlelit vigil

PASCO, Wash. - Domestic Violence Services for Benton and Franklin Counties held its 30th candlelight vigil for the families who have lost a loved one to domestic violence case. Becky Marty, whose sister died on august 3rd after being strangled by her wife in front of their 7-year-old son, says...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Connell PD, FCSO hoping to "can the cruiser"

PASCO, Wash.- The Connell Police Department and the Franklin County Sheriff's Office are teaming up to "can the cruiser" on Saturday, November, 5. The two law enforcement agencies will be at the Grocery Outlet on Road 68 in Pasco with a police cruiser collecting food donations for local food banks.
CONNELL, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Four arrests in four cases across Benton County overnight

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office, deputies made four different arrests on four cases over the night of Oct. 27th. On cases ranging from domestic violence assault, felony assault, failure to register as a sex offender, and burglary. The Benton County Sheriff's Office says that...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Charges dropped against man suspected of luring student

KENNEWICK – A Kennewick man who was arrested and booked for the alleged crimes of luring and second-degree child molestation involving a middle school student is no longer facing criminal charges. On Friday, Devin Katsel, 28, was released from the Benton County Jail and the charges dropped after detectives located additional video of the reported incident.
KENNEWICK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Juvenile injured in drive-by shooting, suspect in custody

KENNEWICK – A suspect is in custody after injuring a juvenile male in a drive-by shooting Friday night on the 1200 block of North Columbia Center Boulevard. At 5:48 p.m., multiple callers called the Kennewick Police Department to report several gunshots being fired at the location. Some of the callers said there was at least one male injured with a gunshot wound.
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Richland assault suspect, dine-and-dashers wanted by police

RICHLAND, Wash. — Three people were the subjects of this week’s ‘Wanted Wednesday’ post from the Richland Police Department, which seeks information on suspected offenders in their community. According to the Facebook post on October 26, RPD Officer Skinner is investigating a case of dine-and-dashers at Fujiyama Japanese Steak House & Bar, which is located on the 2500-block of Queensgate...
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Kamiakin High student arrested for carrying airsoft gun at school

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A 15-year-old Kamiakin High School student was arrested around 12:43 p.m. on October 28 for possession of dangerous weapons on school property, according to a press release from the Kennewick Police Department. The high school was placed under lockdown after staff told the School Resource Officer...
KENNEWICK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

One dead, four injured in head-on collision

WALLULA – One person is dead and four others are injured following a head-on collision early Sunday morning on U.S. 12 at milepost 308, just east of Wallula Junction. The Washington State Patrol reports Gavin S. Foster, 19, of Walla Walla was driving westbound in a 1997 Nissan 200SX sedan when he crossed the centerline and struck Adrianna M. Rodriguez, 18, of Kennewick who was traveling eastbound in a 1994 Ford F250 pickup at 2:43 a.m. Both vehicles were totaled.
WALLA WALLA, WA

