Joe Jonas' brother trolls him with Taylor Swift couples costume
Frankie Jonas hit a bit too close to home with his Halloween costume this year. The 22-year-old took shots at one of his older brothers via a couples costume with his girlfriend, Anna Olson. While Frankie Jonas dressed up as his brother Joe Jonas, Olson dressed up as the singer’s ex-girlfriend, Taylor Swift.
Taylor Swift removes the word 'fat' from scale in scene from 'Anti-Hero' music video
Taylor Swift has changed her music video after facing backlash from some of her fans for a scene in her new music video, "Anti-Hero," which showed the pop star on a scale that read "fat." The song's music video, from her tenth studio album, "Midnights," which was released on Oct....
Christina Applegate shows fans how she's preparing for 1st appearance since MS diagnosis
Christina Applegate is stepping out in a new way for "a very important ceremony" she has coming up, she said Oct. 27 on Twitter. The 50-year-old actor was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis last year, a condition that can make walking difficult. In her tweet, Applegate said "this will be my first time out since" the diagnosis.
‘Hocus Pocus’ star Omri Katz says sequel would’ve been ‘more fun’ if original cast was more involved
The kids from the original “Hocus Pocus” weren’t conjured up in the sequel, but they did see the recently released movie. In the original, beloved 1993 film, Vinessa Shaw, Omri Katz and Thora Birch played the children who resurrect the 17th century Sanderson sisters, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy. And while Shaw, Katz and Birch were not in the sequel, Shaw and Katz do have thoughts about it, as does Jason Marsden, who voiced the cat Thackery Binx in the original movie.
How Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney lost almost 50 pounds in 5 months
Shay Mooney feels like a new man. On his Instagram Stories, the Dan + Shay singer revealed that he lost almost 50 pounds in five months after he made a drastic life change. "Thank you guys so much for all your kind words about me looking healthy," he wrote. "Really means a lot. Been a little over 5 months I believe and I'm down almost 50lbs. For those asking: Eating clean/not drinking alcohol and walking 7 miles a day. And some weights. That's it! I completely changed my lifestyle and I've never felt better physically, mentally, and spiritually."
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly channel Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee at Halloween party
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are channeling one of the most infamous former couples in Hollywood. On Friday, Oct. 28, the pair went to the annual Casamigos Halloween party dressed as Pamela Anderson and her first husband, Tommy Lee, when they went to the 1995 opening party of Las Vegas' Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.
David Foster shares how having a child in his 70s is different from the 1st time around
David Foster didn't think he would be welcoming a new baby in his 70s. “(But) I haven’t regretted a single day of it,” Foster told People in a new interview. The 72-year-old producer is father to 20-month-old son Rennie, whom he shares with wife Katharine McPhee. “I’ve loved...
Tom Hanks returns to ‘SNL’ as David S. Pumpkins
Tom Hanks appeared on “Saturday Night Live” where he reprised his popular Halloween role as David S. Pumpkins. Jack Harlow had the rare honor of hosting and performing for the show.Oct. 30, 2022.
Matthew Perry says he 'made out' with Valerie Bertinelli as Eddie Van Halen was passed out nearby
Matthew Perry's forthcoming memoir, "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," is full of untold stories about the actor's time as Chandler Bing on "Friends" and his long struggle with addiction. (He doesn't think his "Friends" co-stars are going to read the book). Perry also opens up about his star-studded...
Haunted house captures hilarious moments of guests' fright
Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist runs through the Highs and Lows of the week, including a soot-covered coal miner bringing his son to a Kentucky basketball game, hidden cameras at a haunted house capturing guest reactions to the terrifying props, and more highs and lows.Oct. 30, 2022.
Nicole Richie shares adorable Halloween throwback photo of herself with Paris Hilton
Nicole Richie is celebrating Halloween weekend with a picture that fans of “The Simple Life” will love. On Saturday, Oct. 29, the fashion designer and television personality, 41, uploaded a throwback black-and-white photo to Instagram that showed her and best friend Paris Hilton posing in fairy costumes. “Happy...
Dolly Parton says she doesn’t plan to tour ever again, confirms rock album
Dolly Parton has had a storied career that has spanned nearly six decades since she was discovered in 1966. Now, at 76, the country music icon is opening up on whether or not she'll ever tour again, and why. "I do not think I will ever tour again, but I...
Drew Barrymore's daughter made a friend at the park. It was Harper Beckham
Drew Barrymore shared her connection to Victoria Beckham on an episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show." The host and actor explained that she and her daughters, Olive, 10, and Frankie, 8, were in London filming her last movie. While there, Barrymore's daughter (she didn't specify which) made a friend at a park.
Why Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell changed their minds about having more than one kid
Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell thought their family was complete when they welcomed daughter Lincoln in 2013. “We did not want a second child,” Shepard, 47, revealed in a recent episode of “The Endless Honeymoon Podcast.”. But the couple soon had a change of heart. Lincoln and her...
Sophia Grace and moms like her face familiar criticism: 'You're too young have a baby'
Sophia Grace has responded to a common criticism many young moms face: She's not "old enough" to choose to become a parent. Sophia Grace Brownlee — who became famous as a child after appearing on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” with her cousin, Rosie — announced in a YouTube video on Oct. 22 that she is expecting her first child.
Rihanna pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman in new song
Rihanna made her long-awaited return to music with the release of her first original song as a solo artist in six years. The new ballad, called “Lift Me Up,” comes from the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” soundtrack and pays tribute to late lead actor Chadwick Boseman.Oct. 28, 2022.
Bobby Flay plays a food critic in ‘One Delicious Christmas’ movie: Watch the trailer
What's better than a feel-good Christmas movie? One that stars a culinary connoisseur, of course. Bobby Flay is lending his cooking expertise to one of several new titles hitting discovery+ next month, and his role is very much a case of life imitating art. The celebrity chef plays a food...
25 of the most romantic Christmas and holiday movies of all time
The end-of-year holidays are coming up fast — which means it's time to put on the Christmas tunes and break out Christmas movies (including revisits of old classics). Whether the holidays means lots of gift wrapping, family staying over, or just hanging out on your own, movies are always going to be a major reason for the season. Especially when they're both holiday-themed and full of romance!
Mom shares genius trick for sneaking a bite of a sandwich you made for someone else
Have you ever made a sandwich for a loved one and instantly marveled at your handiwork, wishing you could just eat it yourself? One TikTok user has a brilliant trick to help you sneak a bite without anyone ever knowing. Stacy LaCount, who describes herself as an “entrepreneur, wife, mother,...
Hasan Minhaj talks family and comedy, future of ‘Daily Show’
In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, comedian Hasan Minhaj joins Willie Geist to discuss the conclusion of his award-winning series “Patriot Act,” his journey in comedy and what’s next for “The Daily Show.”Oct. 30, 2022.
