Shay Mooney feels like a new man. On his Instagram Stories, the Dan + Shay singer revealed that he lost almost 50 pounds in five months after he made a drastic life change. "Thank you guys so much for all your kind words about me looking healthy," he wrote. "Really means a lot. Been a little over 5 months I believe and I'm down almost 50lbs. For those asking: Eating clean/not drinking alcohol and walking 7 miles a day. And some weights. That's it! I completely changed my lifestyle and I've never felt better physically, mentally, and spiritually."

2 DAYS AGO