Joe Jonas' brother trolls him with Taylor Swift couples costume

Frankie Jonas hit a bit too close to home with his Halloween costume this year. The 22-year-old took shots at one of his older brothers via a couples costume with his girlfriend, Anna Olson. While Frankie Jonas dressed up as his brother Joe Jonas, Olson dressed up as the singer’s ex-girlfriend, Taylor Swift.
Christina Applegate shows fans how she's preparing for 1st appearance since MS diagnosis

Christina Applegate is stepping out in a new way for "a very important ceremony" she has coming up, she said Oct. 27 on Twitter. The 50-year-old actor was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis last year, a condition that can make walking difficult. In her tweet, Applegate said "this will be my first time out since" the diagnosis.
‘Hocus Pocus’ star Omri Katz says sequel would’ve been ‘more fun’ if original cast was more involved

The kids from the original “Hocus Pocus” weren’t conjured up in the sequel, but they did see the recently released movie. In the original, beloved 1993 film, Vinessa Shaw, Omri Katz and Thora Birch played the children who resurrect the 17th century Sanderson sisters, played by Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy. And while Shaw, Katz and Birch were not in the sequel, Shaw and Katz do have thoughts about it, as does Jason Marsden, who voiced the cat Thackery Binx in the original movie.
How Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney lost almost 50 pounds in 5 months

Shay Mooney feels like a new man. On his Instagram Stories, the Dan + Shay singer revealed that he lost almost 50 pounds in five months after he made a drastic life change. "Thank you guys so much for all your kind words about me looking healthy," he wrote. "Really means a lot. Been a little over 5 months I believe and I'm down almost 50lbs. For those asking: Eating clean/not drinking alcohol and walking 7 miles a day. And some weights. That's it! I completely changed my lifestyle and I've never felt better physically, mentally, and spiritually."
Tom Hanks returns to ‘SNL’ as David S. Pumpkins

Tom Hanks appeared on “Saturday Night Live” where he reprised his popular Halloween role as David S. Pumpkins. Jack Harlow had the rare honor of hosting and performing for the show.Oct. 30, 2022.
Haunted house captures hilarious moments of guests' fright

Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist runs through the Highs and Lows of the week, including a soot-covered coal miner bringing his son to a Kentucky basketball game, hidden cameras at a haunted house capturing guest reactions to the terrifying props, and more highs and lows.Oct. 30, 2022.
Nicole Richie shares adorable Halloween throwback photo of herself with Paris Hilton

Nicole Richie is celebrating Halloween weekend with a picture that fans of “The Simple Life” will love. On Saturday, Oct. 29, the fashion designer and television personality, 41, uploaded a throwback black-and-white photo to Instagram that showed her and best friend Paris Hilton posing in fairy costumes. “Happy...
Drew Barrymore's daughter made a friend at the park. It was Harper Beckham

Drew Barrymore shared her connection to Victoria Beckham on an episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show." The host and actor explained that she and her daughters, Olive, 10, and Frankie, 8, were in London filming her last movie. While there, Barrymore's daughter (she didn't specify which) made a friend at a park.
Rihanna pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman in new song

Rihanna made her long-awaited return to music with the release of her first original song as a solo artist in six years. The new ballad, called “Lift Me Up,” comes from the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” soundtrack and pays tribute to late lead actor Chadwick Boseman.Oct. 28, 2022.
25 of the most romantic Christmas and holiday movies of all time

The end-of-year holidays are coming up fast — which means it's time to put on the Christmas tunes and break out Christmas movies (including revisits of old classics). Whether the holidays means lots of gift wrapping, family staying over, or just hanging out on your own, movies are always going to be a major reason for the season. Especially when they're both holiday-themed and full of romance!
Hasan Minhaj talks family and comedy, future of ‘Daily Show’

In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, comedian Hasan Minhaj joins Willie Geist to discuss the conclusion of his award-winning series “Patriot Act,” his journey in comedy and what’s next for “The Daily Show.”Oct. 30, 2022.

