Simon Cowell has admitted to being “really unhappy” and working too much until his son was born eight years ago.The music mogul and TV personality behind Britain’s Got Talent and The X-Factor said he was “obsessed” with his work prior to the arrival of Eric, his son with fiancee Lauren Silverman.“Before Eric, my life was 99 per cent work — I was obsessed with it,” the 63-year-old told The Sun.I was really unhappy. But now Eric is around, I don’t work through the night anymoreSimon Cowell“I got to that point where everything was about, ‘If you’re not rating against this...

38 MINUTES AGO