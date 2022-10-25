ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Woman found after overnight search in Fort Collins

By CBSColorado.com Staff
 3 days ago

21-year-old woman found after overnight search in Fort Collins 01:13

Fort Collins police and Larimer County Search and Rescue have located a 21-year-old who did not come home after a night alone at bars. She was found safe on Tuesday morning.

The woman had been out in Old Town Fort Collins alone at several bars. She was seen sleeping near Oak Street Plaza at 10 p.m. Monday, appearing disoriented. Her keys, ID, phone and other personal items were turned in to staff at a bar at 11:20 p.m. Monday. When officers brought the items to the woman's house, they were told she never came home.

Surveillance footage showed the woman getting a ride downtown and going to several bars by herself.

Authorities had been concerned for the woman's safety in part because of the cold temperatures overnight.

CBS News Colorado is no longer including the woman's name or photo since she was found.

