Buffalo, NY

The Associated Press

Vikings hang on for 5th straight win, top Cardinals 34-26

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The winning touch that so often escaped the Minnesota Vikings last season is back in their hands. The Arizona Cardinals can sure vouch for it. Za’Darius Smith had three sacks to help a fired-up defense hang on against Kyler Murray, and the Vikings beat the Cardinals 34-26 on Sunday for their fifth consecutive victory. Dalvin Cook rushed for a season-high 111 yards and a touchdown, Kirk Cousins passed for two scores and ran for another, and the Vikings (6-1) remained unbeaten at home in coach Kevin O’Connell’s rookie year.
