Predicting NFL playoff bracket and Super Bowl 2023 winner
Super Bowl 2023: The Los Angeles Rams took out the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, bringing an NFL title
Jerry Jones Officially Throws His Cowboys Hat Into the NFL Trade Deadline Ring
Jerry Jones was fired up after the Dallas Cowboys Week 8 win and now says he's willing to give up picks at the NFL trade deadline. The post Jerry Jones Officially Throws His Cowboys Hat Into the NFL Trade Deadline Ring appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Vikings hang on for 5th straight win, top Cardinals 34-26
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The winning touch that so often escaped the Minnesota Vikings last season is back in their hands. The Arizona Cardinals can sure vouch for it. Za’Darius Smith had three sacks to help a fired-up defense hang on against Kyler Murray, and the Vikings beat the Cardinals 34-26 on Sunday for their fifth consecutive victory. Dalvin Cook rushed for a season-high 111 yards and a touchdown, Kirk Cousins passed for two scores and ran for another, and the Vikings (6-1) remained unbeaten at home in coach Kevin O’Connell’s rookie year.
Gene Frenette: After an 0-for-October, Jaguars dressing up for Halloween as fool's gold
LONDON — You almost knew another grim ending was in the works. It doesn’t seem to matter whether the Jaguars are playing on U.S. soil or 4,259 miles across the Atlantic, nothing seems to change for Team Torture. The Jaguars just can’t stop committing football suicide. For over a decade, it’s been part of their...
Larry Brown to take medical leave from Memphis staff
Hall of Fame coach Larry Brown, 82, is taking a leave of absence from his role at Memphis to address
