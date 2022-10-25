ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

96.1 The Breeze

Shooting At Downtown Casino Leaves 3 Hurt

Shots rang out in the early morning hours in the parking lot of the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino. After a large number of calls to 911, officers from the Buffalo Police Department were called to the scene of a triple shooting outside of the popular downtown entertainment venue. Officers found...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Take a Look Inside The New Chick-fil-A in Hamburg

Buffalo isn't exactly the mecca of national fast food chains. Let's be honest about that. This is a region which loves and supports local restaurants, while a vast majority of the national fast food chains consist of McDonald's, Wendy's, Burger King, Taco Bell, KFC, etc. However, Chick-fil-A came to Western...
HAMBURG, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Pre-Teen Tried To Rob Bank In Buffalo

A 12-year-old boy was arrested on Friday afternoon after he tried to rob a bank in Buffalo. According to the Buffalo News, the boy walked into the M&T bank on Jefferson Avenue and demanded money from the teller. At about 11:30 a.m., police said, the boy reportedly went into an...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Upstate New York Warned Not To Use This Decoration

Happy Halloween! The big day is almost here but it seems as though most people have been ready for weeks! It has been pretty impressive to drive around the Buffalo and Western New York area and see so many elaborate displays on front lawns and porches. Are your kids ready for the fun and candy??
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Four Buffalo Restaurants That Should Get Locations Nationwide

Outside of the Bills, Sabres, snow and the people, the biggest claim to fame for Buffalo is the amazing food you can find here. Western New York is not a place that you go to for fine dining or those fancy things like you can find on every corner in New York City, Los Angeles or Miami, but it is a place with outstanding bar food. That is perfectly okay with Buffalonians too.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

We Are Buffalo Deals: Half Off Wings and Pizza

Get this deal while supplies last. The Avenue Grill is more than just a pizzeria! Located right in the heart of Buffalo Avenue, this family-owned restaurant is serving up delicious food in the LaSalle section of Niagara Falls, NY. The Avenue Grille is proud to create your favorite dishes from scratch using the freshest local ingredients in the WNY area.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
96.1 The Breeze

8 Halloween Costumes You Can’t Wear in Buffalo

These 8 costume ideas are off-limits in Western New York. Halloween is a fun time in Buffalo and Western New York. Like many places in the United States, the streets are filled with kids trick or treating, adults having Halloween parties, and costumes that are everything from horrific to hilarious.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Reba And Barbara Jean In Buffalo, New York

Who remembers this one?? It is a throwback Thursday around the country and this one has us thinking back to a great show! But were you there for the big surprise?. It was a night remember as Reba sang her big hits and had us all in the palm of her hand! From "Fancy" to "Does He Love You", we sang along with every single word. But the highlight of the night is when Reba welcomed Melissa Peterman, aka Barbara Jean to the stage!
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

6 Grisly True Crime Buffalo Murders Worse Than Any Halloween Horror Movie

What makes these horrific crimes worse than Halloween horror movies is that they actually happened in real life. I don't watch scary movies, but I stay glued to channels like Investigation Discovery, Oxygen, First 48, Forensic Files, etc. I always take note of whenever Western New York crimes are featured. These 6 grisly homicides that happened here in WNY have been featured in true crime shows.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

The TikTok Trend That Killed 4 Kids In Buffalo

6 young lives in Western New You have been changed forever and the more we find out about the crash, many people are looking towards the viral social media trend as a critical factor. During the very early morning hours on Monday, October 24, 2022, 6 teens were speeding in...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Bills Mafia Got Special Feature On The TODAY Show

Finally, the Bills Mafia and the Buffalo Bills are getting the attention they deserve. After years of dedicated support to the only football team in New York, the Bills Mafia was recognized on the TODAY Show this Friday. It was quite a hefty segment. Not only did it touch on...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

The Josh Allen Christmas Tree Topper That Everyone Will Want In Buffalo

It's hard to believe that Christmas is less than two months away. But if you're already thinking of how to decorate your tree, this tree topper would be perfect. There are two types of people in the world. The ones who wait until after Thanksgiving to start putting up lights and listening to Christmas music, and then there are the ones who start the second the first pumpkin spice latte gets sold at Starbucks. If you are the second type of person, then we are in crunch time already.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

You’ll Be Able To Watch Bills Games On Verizon

There is good news this weekend for Bills fans who have Verizon as their cable provider. If you've been stressed this season about whether or not you will be able to watch Bills games because Verizon is your provider and they've had a dispute with Nextar, you don't need to stress any longer.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo NY
96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://961thebreeze.com

