A security camera at a nightclub in England captured some ghostly activity that has left staff members so shaken that they are now refusing to work at the establishment. According to a local media report, the eerie incident (seen below) occurred early Wednesday morning at Jak's in the community of Wigan. Alerted to an intruder at the nightclub by way of their security system, manager Taylor McDermott was puzzled when she arrived on the scene and nothing seemed amiss. Checking footage of the moment when the alarm was triggered, she was stunned to see a chair sliding across the floor as if propelled by an unseen force and, shortly thereafter, a glass tumbling to the floor from a nearby bar.

2 DAYS AGO