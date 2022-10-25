Read full article on original website
Nebraska farmer says yields were polar opposite this year
Southeast Nebraska farmer Nathan Dorn says he recently wrapped up harvest and his corn and soybean crops were variable. “Everything under the pivot was phenomenal. We had a great irrigated year.”. But, Dorn tells Brownfield, dryland yields were 50 to 75 percent below trendline. “We couldn’t catch a rain in...
Snodgrass: although river levels are low, they need to return to normal slowly
Low Mississippi River levels continue to complicate barge movement, but a principal atmospheric scientist says the levels need to return to normal slowly. Eric Snodgrass is also the senior science fellow with Nutrien Ag Solutions. “The biggest news in the midsection of the country is the drought on the Mississippi...
Kansas producer says there’s record demand for hay as the market gets tighter
A Kansas livestock producer says this year’s drought is creating the tightest hay market he’s ever seen. Keith Miller tells Brownfield prices have nearly doubled for all varieties of hay. “I’ve been hearing prices as high as $325 a ton for alfalfa. I’m not selling mine for near that, but I have constant buyers.”
Changes to seasonal CDL program will help Illinois ag retailers retain truckers
Illinois ag retailers and farmers will benefit from recent changes to Restricted Class B CDL program requirements. KJ Johnson, President of the Illinois Fertilizer and Chemical Association tells Brownfield this is the license many seasonal ag workers use. “As an ag retailer you must have a HAZMAT license to pull...
Wisconsin FFA members achieve national recognition
Wisconsin’s most recent past president of FFA is a finalist for a national FFA officer position. Ben Styer from Menomonie made it to the final round at the National FFA convention in Indianapolis. National officer selections will take place over the weekend. Styer is also double-majoring in animal science...
