Read full article on original website
Related
voiceofmuscatine.com
Nebraska’s Crop Residue Exchange aiding cattle producers, cropland farmers during drought
Connecting producers with alterative feeding sources. As drought continues to limit hay supplies, the University of Nebraska has launched an online platform to help cattle producers find alternative feeding options this winter. The Crop Residue Exchange facilitates connections between farmers who have available cropland to graze with ranchers. …
voiceofmuscatine.com
Kansas producer says there’s record demand for hay as the market gets tighter
A Kansas livestock producer says this year’s drought is creating the tightest hay market he’s ever seen. Keith Miller tells Brownfield prices have nearly doubled for all varieties of hay. “I’ve been hearing prices as high as $325 a ton for alfalfa. I’m not selling mine for near that, but I have constant buyers.”
voiceofmuscatine.com
Nebraska farmer says yields were polar opposite this year
Southeast Nebraska farmer Nathan Dorn says he recently wrapped up harvest and his corn and soybean crops were variable. “Everything under the pivot was phenomenal. We had a great irrigated year.”. But, Dorn tells Brownfield, dryland yields were 50 to 75 percent below trendline. “We couldn’t catch a rain in...
voiceofmuscatine.com
Snodgrass: although river levels are low, they need to return to normal slowly
Low Mississippi River levels continue to complicate barge movement, but a principal atmospheric scientist says the levels need to return to normal slowly. Eric Snodgrass is also the senior science fellow with Nutrien Ag Solutions. “The biggest news in the midsection of the country is the drought on the Mississippi...
Comments / 0