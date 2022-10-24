Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia boys soccer advance to regional final
The Emporia High School boys soccer team advanced to the Class 5A regional final in a 6-1 victory over Valley Center at Emporia High School on Tuesday night. Zander Keosybounheuang got the Spartans on the board two minutes into the game and Edwin Maciel made it 2-0 on a header in the 27th minute.
Emporia gazette.com
Perfect Homecoming weather expected
A little rain fell on Emporia Thursday night. But not a lot. Emporia Municipal Airport measured it as 0.04 inches. Yet the city remains below one inch for October, at 0.85 inches. The Elmdale area had only 0.01 inches.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia State Homecoming brings slew of events to campus
For the first time since 2019, Emporia State's Homecoming celebration brings back live theatre, a gala banquet and other in-person events planned by both ESU Alumni and the student Homecoming committee. ESU welcomes alumni, students and the Emporia community to participate in activities on campus this week. Special reunion groups...
Emporia gazette.com
First rain gone; more coming on
The final score from Monday's rain: somewhere between a half-inch and 1.5 inches in the Emporia area. Emporia Municipal Airport reported 0.66 inches of rain Monday. It was the wettest day there since Friday, August 19.
Emporia gazette.com
Late night in the rain possible
It appears Emporia will end October well below normal in precipitation. But there could be more late Thursday night. The area normally receives slightly more than three inches of rain during this month. Emporia Municipal Airport stands at 0.81 inches so far.
Emporia gazette.com
Post No. 5 celebrates 102 years in Emporia
Soups, bread, cake and one really big block of cheese helped American Legion members celebrate the 102nd birthday of Post No. 5 Tuesday evening. Post Commander Clay Childs said the local American Legion was first chartered on Oct. 1, 1920. The Emporia Legion was originally named Homer J. Ball Post No. 5 after the first local casualty of World War I. The post was renamed Ball-McColm Post No. 5 in 1948. John Edwin McColm was the first Emporia casualty of WWII.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia Senior Center announces emergency meeting, suspends all activities
The Emporia Senior Center Board of Directors announced an emergency meeting for 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31. The meeting will be held at the senior center located at 603 E. 12th Ave. According to a post to social media, the board will discuss personnel, client/attorney privileged information, financial affairs and...
Emporia gazette.com
Patricia Neufeld
Memorial services for Patricia Neufeld will be held at the First United Methodist Church, Emporia, Kansas, on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. Cremation has occurred. Private inurnment will be in the Evergreen Cemetery, south of Emporia. Pat passed away April 26, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona, where she and...
Emporia gazette.com
Thomas E. Bridge
Thomas E. Bridge was born April 3, 1925, in Campo, Colorado and died October 21, 2022, at Chase County Care and Rehabilitation Center in Cottonwood Falls, Kansas. Tom lived during the dust bowl days and the depression. His father Alfred Bridge died when Tom was 8 years old. Four years later his mother Nettie married John Regnier and they moved to Medicine Lodge, Kansas. He joined the Navy and served in World War II on islands in the Pacific. Upon returning, he married Syble Jane Watson after graduating from high school.
Emporia gazette.com
Joe Francis Hallowell
Joe Francis Hallowell of Emporia, Kansas, died at his home on October 24, 2022. He was 77 years old. Joe was born on December 17, 1944 in Wichita, Kansas. He was a graduate from Belleville High School in Belleville, Kansas. Joe was a veteran of the United States Army, and a member of Ball-McColm Post #5 American Legion. Prior to retirement, he was employed at Detroit Diesel where he worked for ten years.
Emporia gazette.com
Hydroplaning blamed for crash near Matfield Green
Hydroplaning in the rain led to a collision in Chase County Monday morning which injured one person. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports Cesar Lopez, 40, of Kansas City, Missouri skidded around 8:15 a.m. on the southbound Kansas Turnpike about three miles north of the Matfield Green rest stop.
Emporia gazette.com
Severin named State School Psychologist of Year
A Lyon County professional is the 2022 Kansas School Psychologist of the Year. Susan Severin's award was announced by the Kansas Association of School Psychologists Tuesday. She once worked with Emporia Public Schools and now is a consultant with the Greenbush Education Service Center.
Emporia gazette.com
Monster Mash circus haunts fairgrounds
The circus came to town with a spooky twist Tuesday evening. Acrobats, magicians, jugglers and clowns — and a lot more — entertained crowds at the Lyon County Fairgrounds' Anderson Building in two shows. Creepy costumes and spooky makeup, chilling music and thrilling performances highlighted the Halloween-themed show.
Emporia gazette.com
Frances Hazel Ramsey Collins
Frances Hazel Ramsey Collins was born on June 14, 1931 to Albert and Lida Jane Ramsey. She was united in marriage to Vernie E. Collins on June 29, 1948. Hazel was a mother and homemaker. She loved to read and do word searches. She also loved her family. Hazel passed...
Emporia gazette.com
Candidates for County Commission, Kansas House address constituents' questions at candidate forum
Local candidates vying for positions throughout the county and state met for a candidate forum at the Trusler Business Center Tuesday evening, hosted by the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce Government Matters Committee and the League of Women Voters. Lyon County Commission candidates Gregg Stair and Ken Duft started the...
Emporia gazette.com
Teen charged with mailbox arson
A local teenager appeared in court Tuesday afternoon on charges of intentionally blowing up a mailbox northwest of Emporia. Keagan Hinrichs, 19, is charged with arson. A complaint filed in Lyon County District Court says he “feloniously and knowingly” damaged a mailbox along Road C Tuesday, Oct. 11.
Emporia gazette.com
Alanis murder trial delayed until early 2023
The trial for a suspect in the killing of Emporia teenager Jesus Avila will not begin before late February. Lyon County District Judge W. Lee Fowler rescheduled the trial of Alan Alanis, 21, for Monday, February 27, 2023 at a hearing Wednesday. Defense attorney James Heathman explained that a scheduled...
Emporia gazette.com
COVID numbers down slightly, CareArc says, but expect increase around holidays
The Lyon County Commission received a public health update during their meeting Thursday morning. Melissa Smith, CareArc Community Health Manager, briefed the commission on what the county is currently looking at - from COVID to monkey-pox and Ebola.
Emporia gazette.com
CareArc to start pediatric bivalent COVID vaccines
CareArc and Lyon County Public Health will begin distributing both the pediatric Moderna and the pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent COVID-19 vaccines. These booster vaccines are available for children ages 5 - 11. These boosters target two Omicron subvariants, BA.4 and BA.5, which are by far the most contagious versions of SARS-CoV-2...
Emporia gazette.com
Drug counts added to Casteel attempted murder case
The suspect in a rural Lyon County shooting last week made his first appearance in court Wednesday afternoon. He now faces additional charges. Logan Casteel, 37, is charged with attempted first-degree murder. Authorities say he shot Justin Smith of Fredonia Monday, October 17. Smith's stepmother says Smith was shot three times at a home on Road 160.
Comments / 0