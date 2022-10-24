Thomas E. Bridge was born April 3, 1925, in Campo, Colorado and died October 21, 2022, at Chase County Care and Rehabilitation Center in Cottonwood Falls, Kansas. Tom lived during the dust bowl days and the depression. His father Alfred Bridge died when Tom was 8 years old. Four years later his mother Nettie married John Regnier and they moved to Medicine Lodge, Kansas. He joined the Navy and served in World War II on islands in the Pacific. Upon returning, he married Syble Jane Watson after graduating from high school.

COTTONWOOD FALLS, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO