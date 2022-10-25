ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte Post

Comments / 0

Related
North Platte Post

Illegal border crossings to US from Mexico hit annual high

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A surge in migration from Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua in September brought the number of illegal crossings to the highest level ever recorded in a fiscal year, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The year-end numbers reflect deteriorating economic and political conditions in some...
North Platte Post

North Platte Post

North Platte, NE
94K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://northplattepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy