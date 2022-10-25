Read full article on original website
Seeking Stability, Cross Principal Hits The Halls
Wilbur Cross High School Interim Principal Kermit Carolina announced over the PA that students had “30 more seconds to get to class.” Less than a minute later, he had his arm draped around a student’s shoulders. “Mr. Carolina, this is the first time I got caught...
Martin Readies 1 Last Bridge To Nature
Before he moves on from his city job next week, Martin Torresquintero is hustling to finish one last bridge to connect New Haveners to an overlooked nature wonderland. Torresquintero (pictured above) has been building those physical and metaphorical bridges for 24 years as the parks department’s outdoor adventures coordinator and park ranger supervisor.
Shop’s Move Tailor-Made For Grand Revival
History came full circle on Grand Avenue Wednesday with the help of city government aid aimed at rebuilding a traditional small-business corridor. The occasion was a ribbon-cutting for a new/old tailor shop at the corner of Grand Avenue and Jefferson Street. Valentino’s Tailors moved its 53-year-old shop there recently from...
New Haven Independent
Letter: Ansonia Chief Financial Officer Says City Finances Are Strong
While I understand it is that time of the year, I’m writing to address the inaccuracies, distortions and political talking points spun by Mr. Tylinski in his Letter to the Editor regarding Ansonia’s Finances. As Chief Fiscal Officer of the City of Ansonia, let me first clarify: Ansonia’s...
New Haven Independent
Arthur Scott Ballantyne
Arthur Scott Ballantyne, age 96, beloved husband of Frances Ireland Ballantyne of Derby, died peacefully on October 26, 2022, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his family. Born in Bridgeport on March 18, 1926, he was the son of the late Arthur S. and Catherine Sloan Ballantyne. Mr....
WNYT
3 people killed, 5 injured in Berkshire County crash
Three people are dead and five more are in the hospital after a crash in Berkshire County. NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle report the crash happened Tuesday on Route 7 in Sheffield. The accident involved a minivan and a pickup truck. Three passengers in the minivan...
Compost Headlines: Everything Must Go (Poof)!
(Opinion) If the guy in the old Crazy Eddie commercials took a look at how New Haven is taxing — or not taxing — the gold-rush speculators snapping up property, you know what he’d scream. “This is in-sa-a-a-ane!!!”. He would take one look at the money an...
At Long Last, Coliseum Redo Set To Start
Hundreds of new apartments, a retail “laneway,” a parking garage, and a medical lab and office building are one big step closer to coming to a Ninth Square surface parking lot — now that the city has officially conveyed the former Coliseum site to a Norwalk-based developer.
NBC Connecticut
New Haven Woman Finds Out Her Best Friend Is Actually Her Sister Through 23andMe
Two friends who worked alongside each other at a Connecticut restaurant made a remarkable discovery: DNA testing revealed they are biological sisters. Julia Tinetti and Cassandra Madison met in 2013 while working at the same New Haven restaurant. The two women shared many similarities. They grew up in Connecticut — Tinetti in New Haven and Madison in Ansonia — and both women were adopted from the Dominican Republic.
Dwight Town Hall Eyes Election Education
With less than two weeks before Election Day, a Dwight landlord gathered community leaders and neighbors for a panel discussion about the Nov. 8 ballot — and about the importance of voting every year. That election-focused civics crash course took place Wednesday evening at Amistad Academy on Edgewood Avenue.
Bristol Press
Bristol woman who police say punched Bristol Hospital nurse no longer faces charges
BRISTOL - A city woman no longer faces charges after police said she assaulted a nurse and another hospital employee in 2019. Noella Morin, 69, of Sheila Court, received a dismissal on two pending cases during a hearing this week in New Britain Superior Court. This comes after she was...
French bulldogs, Shiba Inus, Shih Tzus from ‘puppy mills’ up for adoption in New England
More than 60 dogs and puppies, including French bulldogs, Shiba Inus, Shih Tzus, have been relocated to adoption centers in New England after being surrendered from Midwestern commercial breeding facilities — commonly called “puppy mills.”. Groups such as the Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem and the Dakin Humane...
This Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park is now a Beach
Connecticut is home to dozens of gorgeous beaches but we can promise you there are none that are quite as unique as this one. This abandoned amusement park in Fairfield County finally reopened as a public beach in 2014 and has quite a fascinating history, keep reading to learn more.
Police investigating double shooting in Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police are investigating a double shooting on Friday afternoon. According to police, around 12:19 p.m., officers responded to Knollwood Circle for the reports of shots fired. When officers were on the scene, they were contacted by a local hospital about gunshot victims arriving. Police said a 33-year-old man was brought […]
New Haven Independent
NBC 30 Reveals Derby Alderman Entered The Capitol During The Jan. 6 Insurrection
DERBY — Second Ward Alderman Gino DiGiovanni Jr. was captured on video entering the U.S. Capitol building during the Jan. 6 insurrection, NBC 30 reported. DiGiovanni has not been charged with a crime. He is in his first term representing the Second Ward on the Derby Board of Aldermen...
City Starts Search For Next Top Librarian
The city’s public library has hired a search firm to find a permanent replacement for the late City Librarian John Jessen roughly five months after the beloved city figure died of cancer. Jessen, who ascended to the role of top city librarian in December 2019, died in May at...
East Rock Athletic Fields Upgrades Advance
New fencing for Rice Field. New soccer equipment for Blake Field. A “multi-sport field and track” at Wilbur Cross. Those upgrades and others might soon come to three East Rock sports fields if the Board of Alders approves accepting state and possible federal funding. City Engineer Giovanni...
Hartford police: Man killed after shooter rear-ended him, then fired
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have identified a person who was shot in the head while driving Thursday night in Hartford. The homicide happened in the 500 block of Hillside Avenue, according to police. Officers were called to the area at about 5:30 p.m. after ShotSpotter recorded that multiple rounds were fired. When they arrived, […]
westportlocal.com
Police Looking for 2 Women in Connection with Downtown Shoplifting
The Westport Police are attempting to identify the two pictured females. We would like to speak with them about a shoplifting incident that occurred on Main Street on October 10, 2022, at around 1:40 p.m. If anyone recognizes either female, please call Det. Jon Lauria at 203-341-6017.
Eyewitness News
Ledyard police: Husband left wife with no heat, food and money
LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) - A husband is accused of making so his wife had no heat, no food and no way to buy anything. Robert Barnett, 58, of Groton was charged with intentional cruelty to persons, according to Ledyard police. Officers launched an investigation back on Sept. 29 when Barnett’s...
