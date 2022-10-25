ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Haven Independent

Martin Readies 1 Last Bridge To Nature

Before he moves on from his city job next week, Martin Torresquintero is hustling to finish one last bridge to connect New Haveners to an overlooked nature wonderland. Torresquintero (pictured above) has been building those physical and metaphorical bridges for 24 years as the parks department’s outdoor adventures coordinator and park ranger supervisor.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Shop’s Move Tailor-Made For Grand Revival

History came full circle on Grand Avenue Wednesday with the help of city government aid aimed at rebuilding a traditional small-business corridor. The occasion was a ribbon-cutting for a new/old tailor shop at the corner of Grand Avenue and Jefferson Street. Valentino’s Tailors moved its 53-year-old shop there recently from...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Letter: Ansonia Chief Financial Officer Says City Finances Are Strong

While I understand it is that time of the year, I’m writing to address the inaccuracies, distortions and political talking points spun by Mr. Tylinski in his Letter to the Editor regarding Ansonia’s Finances. As Chief Fiscal Officer of the City of Ansonia, let me first clarify: Ansonia’s...
ANSONIA, CT
New Haven Independent

Arthur Scott Ballantyne

Arthur Scott Ballantyne, age 96, beloved husband of Frances Ireland Ballantyne of Derby, died peacefully on October 26, 2022, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his family. Born in Bridgeport on March 18, 1926, he was the son of the late Arthur S. and Catherine Sloan Ballantyne. Mr....
ANSONIA, CT
WNYT

3 people killed, 5 injured in Berkshire County crash

Three people are dead and five more are in the hospital after a crash in Berkshire County. NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle report the crash happened Tuesday on Route 7 in Sheffield. The accident involved a minivan and a pickup truck. Three passengers in the minivan...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
New Haven Independent

At Long Last, Coliseum Redo Set To Start

Hundreds of new apartments, a retail ​“laneway,” a parking garage, and a medical lab and office building are one big step closer to coming to a Ninth Square surface parking lot — now that the city has officially conveyed the former Coliseum site to a Norwalk-based developer.
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

New Haven Woman Finds Out Her Best Friend Is Actually Her Sister Through 23andMe

Two friends who worked alongside each other at a Connecticut restaurant made a remarkable discovery: DNA testing revealed they are biological sisters. Julia Tinetti and Cassandra Madison met in 2013 while working at the same New Haven restaurant. The two women shared many similarities. They grew up in Connecticut — Tinetti in New Haven and Madison in Ansonia — and both women were adopted from the Dominican Republic.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Dwight Town Hall Eyes Election Education

With less than two weeks before Election Day, a Dwight landlord gathered community leaders and neighbors for a panel discussion about the Nov. 8 ballot — and about the importance of voting every year. That election-focused civics crash course took place Wednesday evening at Amistad Academy on Edgewood Avenue.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Police investigating double shooting in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterbury police are investigating a double shooting on Friday afternoon. According to police, around 12:19 p.m., officers responded to Knollwood Circle for the reports of shots fired. When officers were on the scene, they were contacted by a local hospital about gunshot victims arriving. Police said a 33-year-old man was brought […]
WATERBURY, CT
New Haven Independent

City Starts Search For Next Top Librarian

The city’s public library has hired a search firm to find a permanent replacement for the late City Librarian John Jessen roughly five months after the beloved city figure died of cancer. Jessen, who ascended to the role of top city librarian in December 2019, died in May at...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

East Rock Athletic Fields Upgrades Advance

New fencing for Rice Field. New soccer equipment for Blake Field. A ​“multi-sport field and track” at Wilbur Cross. Those upgrades and others might soon come to three East Rock sports fields if the Board of Alders approves accepting state and possible federal funding. City Engineer Giovanni...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Hartford police: Man killed after shooter rear-ended him, then fired

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have identified a person who was shot in the head while driving Thursday night in Hartford. The homicide happened in the 500 block of Hillside Avenue, according to police. Officers were called to the area at about 5:30 p.m. after ShotSpotter recorded that multiple rounds were fired. When they arrived, […]
HARTFORD, CT
westportlocal.com

Police Looking for 2 Women in Connection with Downtown Shoplifting

The Westport Police are attempting to identify the two pictured females. We would like to speak with them about a shoplifting incident that occurred on Main Street on October 10, 2022, at around 1:40 p.m. If anyone recognizes either female, please call Det. Jon Lauria at 203-341-6017.
WESTPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

Ledyard police: Husband left wife with no heat, food and money

LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) - A husband is accused of making so his wife had no heat, no food and no way to buy anything. Robert Barnett, 58, of Groton was charged with intentional cruelty to persons, according to Ledyard police. Officers launched an investigation back on Sept. 29 when Barnett’s...
LEDYARD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy