How to spend more time outside
5 tips from outdoor experts to help you steal more time in nature during your daily life, and reap the mental and physical rewards. If you’re reading this, you love being outdoors, whether that means climbing mountains in hiking boots, racing cross country in trail running shoes or sending routes in your climbing shoes. When you’re not outside, you’re probably thinking about being on the trail or researching the next place you’re going to pitch your tent. But chances are, you probably also have a job. Maybe you have a family. In fact, unless you’re a single, childless mountaineering guide, there are probably all kinds of things that keep you from being in the wild spaces you love, as much as you’d like. In fact, research commissioned by Cotswold Outdoor (opens in new tab) shows that more than half of people (56%) wish they were more outdoorsy.
TikTok 'influencer' due in court after hitting golf balls into Grand Canyon
A woman is due to appear in court after sharing a video of herself hitting golf balls into the Grand Canyon, then tossing her golf club in afterward. On October 26, the would-be influencer posted the footage on her TikTok account, providing evidence of her breaking federal law by throwing objects from popular sightseeing spot Mather Point (opens in new tab).
Want to explore the Arctic? Entries are now open for Fjällräven Polar 2023
Spend six days driving a dog sled across the tundra and learning survival skills with explorers from around the world. Fjällräven, maker of outdoor clothing and bags, has opened applications for its 2023 Arctic expedition. In April, a team of 20 people from around the world will take part in a 300km dog sledding trek across Northern Scandinavia, and you could be among them.
"He seemed nice" – video shows 'cute' bear charging woman at holiday cabin
A woman has shared a video of a close encounter with a bear at a holiday cabin near Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Illet Al Junaidi was staying in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, when she saw the animal at the door of her cabin. "Hi cutie! Why are you so cute?"...
Rangers say you're sleeping on these beautiful, underused National Park trails
National Park Rangers say hikers are missing out on miles of stunning trails that are sadly underutilized – possibly because people don't even know they're there. Western Pennsylvania alone has around 33 miles of trails, spread throughout five National Parks, that visitors rarely explore. "I feel that the NPS...
Rangers close miles of trail in Great Smoky Mountains after bears charge at hikers
Rangers have closed miles of trail in Great Smoky Mountains National Park after an increase in aggressive behavior from bears. The park's black bears are currently in hyperphagia – a period of near constant eating as they lay on fat stores to help them survive hibernation. During this time they can become easily aggravated if they believe their food source is threatened, so officials have decided to close their feeding areas to the public, allowing them to eat undisturbed.
