Dallas Mavericks at New Orleans Pelicans odds, picks and predictions

By Skyler Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The Dallas Mavericks (1-1) square off against the New Orleans Pelicans (2-1) Tuesday at Smoothie King Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET (TNT). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Mavericks vs. Pelicans odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.

The Mavericks bounced back in a big way following a season-opening loss by taking down the Memphis Grizzlies 137-96 Saturday, covering as 5.5-point home favorites.

It has been the G Luka Doncic and C Christian Wood show to begin the season for Dallas as they’re both averaging 25 or more points and 8 or more rebounds per game.

The Pelicans lost their 1st game of the season Sunday to the Utah Jazz 122-121 in overtime as they failed to cover as 8.5-point favorites at home. G CJ McCollum is leading the way for New Orleans with 23.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game on 48.3% shooting from the field.

Mavericks at Pelicans odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 10:17 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Mavericks -190 ($190 to win $100) | Pelicans +150 (bet $100 to win $150)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Mavericks -4.5 (-112) | Pelicans +4.5 (-108)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 219.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

Mavericks at Pelicans key injuries

Mavericks

  • F Davis Bertans (knee) out
  • G Frank Ntilikina (ankle) out

Pelicans

  • F Brandon Ingram (concussion protocol) out
  • F Herbert Jones (knee) questionable
  • F Zion Williamson (hip/back) questionable

For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.

Mavericks at Pelicans picks and predictions

Prediction

Mavericks 114, Pelicans 107

AVOID the moneyline in this game with the Mavericks being favored on the road to beat a potentially shorthanded Pelicans squad. The odds aren’t worth taking Dallas straight up as you’ll receive little in return if the Mavericks escape with a victory.

The Pelicans will already be without Ingram Tuesday and there’s a chance that Jones and Williamson are also sidelined. With the uncertainty surrounding some of New Orleans’ starters, give me MAVERICKS -4.5 (-112).

Dallas is 5-1 ATS in the last 6 road meetings against New Orleans and 4-1 ATS in the last 5 meetings overall.

Even with the injuries to New Orleans, OVER 219.5 (-112) is an enticing wager in this game. The Mavericks are the No. 1 team in offensive rating while the Pelicans are the No. 3 team in offensive rating to begin the season.

The Mavericks have hit the Over in 7 of their last 8 games against a team with a winning record while the Pelicans have hit the Over in each of their last 4 games. The Over is also 11-4 in the last 15 meetings between these teams in New Orleans.

