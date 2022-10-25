Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WLTX.com
Disbelief: South Carolina lottery winner shocked by grocery store jackpot ticket
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — A woman in South Carolina's Lowcountry had a quick change of plans recently when she realized that her lottery ticket was a winner. She had just purchased the $10 ticket at Krishna Indian & American Groceries on Green Ridge Road in North Charleston when she scratched it off and learned that she would soon be taking home a sizable jackpot.
South Carolina high school band captain dies unexpectedly
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Colleton County High School community is remembering a student who passed away over the weekend. According to the Colleton County High School Band of Blues, band captain Delaine Ford passed away “unexpectedly” but they did not share any details. Ford was a senior at Colleton County High School. “We […]
live5news.com
West Ashley restaurant announces plans to shut down after 15 years
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A popular restaurant in West Ashley serving up soup, salad and sandwiches is preparing to close its doors for the last time. Ladles Soups, located 3125 Bees Ferry Road in Charleston, will close down on Thursday at 8 p.m., according to a post on the store’s Facebook page.
abcnews4.com
New development on Charleston peninsula to bring thousands of people to the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A new development is coming to the Charleston peninsula, with tens of thousands of new residents and visitors. For decades, the 189-acre magnolia site has sat empty without approval for the change. Recently, the Environmental Protection Agency approved the land for development, becoming the largest...
southmag.com
Plant Riverside to Host Special Thanksgiving Brunch on Thursday, November 24
Plant Riverside District – Savannah most exciting destination for dining, shopping and live entertainment – will host a special Thanksgiving Brunch, featuring a menu inspired by traditional Thanksgiving favorites as well as live music by The Howard Paul Jazz Trio. Menu highlights include Sage-Roasted Turkey Roulade with Giblet...
Goose Creek woman left paying for faulty solar panels after company goes bankrupt
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – ‘Going green’ is not coming with the perks it promises for a Goose Creek woman. Tina Willis said she is paying thousands of extra dollars after her solar panels stopped working, and the company she bought them from went bankrupt. She’s also not the only one in this situation. The […]
Penny sales tax in Jasper County could bring changes within the school district
HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) — On Nov. 8, voters in Jasper County will decide if they feel improvements should be made across the district with the possible continuation of the penny sales tax. County leaders say it will not be an additional tax but rather an extension to the existing sales tax. If voters choose yes, […]
South Carolina man pleads guilty to illegally selling gun in CT
A 42-year-old South Carolina man will be sentenced in January after pleading guilty Friday to making straw purchases to then illegally sell guns in New Haven, according to an announcement from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery.
wtoc.com
Port Wentworth farmers ready to sell due to industrial development
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - Industrial development in Port Wentworth has put a stain on the city for decades...so much so that there is an active moratorium for any industrial rezoning. Generational farmers in Monteith and Meinhard communities say the damage has already been done. “What they do is tax...
Local roofing company searching for two Lowcountry teachers in need of a new roof
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- A local roofing company is asking for the public’s help finding two Lowcountry teachers in need of a home improvement. Roofing USA hopes to identify teachers who need new roofs in the Charleston and Bluffton areas as part of their “Covering Our Community” initiative. “Roofs protect and shelter us through the […]
Police: Motorcyclist ‘popped a wheelie’ before South Carolina crash
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — A Friday afternoon crash involving a motorcycle snarled traffic along Coleman Boulevard in Mount Pleasant. Inspector Don Calabrese with the Mount Pleasant Police Department said one person was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries following the crash. The crash involved a motorcyclist and a vehicle. It […]
Train conductor spots body near South Carolina railroad tracks
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A body was found Wednesday in North Charleston by a train conductor who noticed it near the tracks and called a co-worker, authorities said. North Charleston police were called at about 11 a.m. to investigate a body found near Meeting Street Road and Hock Avenue. A CSX Transportation employee told […]
Restaurant, Food & Drink News in Hilton Head and Bluffton
Curated events this month include Thanksgiving feasts, an early visit from Santa, and a master mixology class. Click to read more. Don't miss a food or drink event.Curated by Local Life.
This Is The Best Cheap Restaurant In South Carolina
Cheapism found the best, most affordable restaurant in each state, including this eatery in South Carolina.
live5news.com
Car flipped upside down after Summerville crash
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A portion of Central Avenue was shut down after a crash Friday night in Summerville. Summerville Communication Center officials say Central Avenue at West Carolina Avenue was shut down just before 7 p.m. A car ended up flipping over in the crash. The details of the...
WTGS
Beaufort County residents walk to end Alzheimer's
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTGS) — Beaufort County residents gathered in Bluffton on Saturday for the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Over six million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, which means over 11 million family members and friends care for people living with the disease or other dementias. The...
1 dead, 1 arrested after South Carolina hotel shooting
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — One person was killed and another person arrested Wednesday night after a shooting at a hotel in Summerville, police said. It happened at about 9 a.m. at the Hampton Inn on Holiday Drive, according to police, who said officers found the victim lying on the sidewalk in front of the hotel. […]
WTGS
Driver struck and killed by moving train in Jasper County
HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WTGS) — A driver was struck and killed by a moving train in Hardeeville on Thursday morning. According to the Jasper County Coroner's Office, 58-year-old Rose Black, of Hardeeville, was driving shortly before 8 a.m. when her Nissan Altman was struck by an oncoming train. She was...
wtoc.com
Beaufort County School District pleased with annual report cards
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The South Carolina Department of Education released their annual report cards this week as schools across the Palmetto state were evaluated on how they did the previous year. It’s that time of year, academic report cards out and not for students, but instead, individual districts...
WJCL
Seniors can make appointments to apply for low-income home energy assistance program on Nov. 1st
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Starting Nov. 1st at 7 p.m., seniors can sign up for the EOA Savannah-Chatham County Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. The program is administered by the Georgia Department of Human Services and operated by the Economic Opportunity for Savannah-Chatham County Area, Inc. Appointments will only...
