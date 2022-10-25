Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The last standing home of Edgar Allan Poe in Philadelphia is a National Registered LandmarkCJ CoombsPhiladelphia, PA
Pete’s Produce Farm in West Chester Announces Closing DateMarilyn JohnsonWest Chester, PA
New Bar and Restaurant Concept Coming to Reimagined Fort MonmouthMarilyn JohnsonOceanport, NJ
Philly Fall Might Never Look Like This AgainIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Chick'nCone Opens on North Broad Street in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
sanatogapost.com
OJR, Phoenixville High Schools Named ‘Guard-Friendly’
ANNVILLE PA – Two local high schools and four area colleges and trade schools were named Thursday (Oct. 27, 2022) as “National Guard-friendly” institutions by the Pennsylvania National Guard Associations. Its designation recognizes educational institutions within the state that promote Guard recruiting, retention, and education, retired Brigadier General George Schwartz said.
morethanthecurve.com
Finance of America to close Conshohocken office and will lay off 101 employees
The Philadelphia Business Journal reported on October 28th that Finance of America Holdings has decided to end its residential mortgage business and will close its Conshohocken office at 1 West Elm Street. The move will result in 101 employees being laid off. The company relocated to Conshohocken from Horsham in...
Malvern Bank House of the Week: 1700s Farmhouse in a West Chester Suburban Neighborhood
A stunning historic farmhouse with five bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms is available for sale in West Chester. The original Wiltshire Estate is on a cul-de-sac and offers the best of both worlds: a suburban neighborhood feel and nearness to West Chester with all the dining, shopping, and entertainment it has to offer.
Centre Daily
70-year-old claims two big Delaware lottery prizes in a day. ‘Absolute insanity’
A 70-year-old lottery player in Delaware was already celebrating a big win when she got lucky again. The anonymous woman recently won a $100,000 top prize with the Ultimate Cash instant game tickets she purchased at the Speedy Gas in Newark, according to an Oct. 25 news release from Delaware lottery officials.
Trevose-Based Manufacturer Celebrates 75 Years of Local Business
A Bucks County manufacturing company just celebrated a major milestone in their long and productive history within the area. Theresa Hegel wrote about the local company for the Advertising Speciality Institute. Penn Emblem, located at 2577 Interplex Drive in Trevose, recently celebrated 75 years of business in the Bucks County...
Philadelphia steps in to fund extended hotel stay for evacuated Lindley Towers residents
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The city of Philadelphia says it has stepped in to help extend the hotel stays of displaced residents of Lindley Towers. That is the building that partially collapsed in Logan more than a month ago.According to the city, residents staying at hotels were asked last minute by the owner of Lindley Towers to vacate their hotel rooms by 11 a.m. Friday. The city says it is paying for residents to stay through Wednesday.Community legal services have asked a court to step in on behalf of the tenants.
These 3 Delaware County Restaurants Highlight Good Taste
Maine scallops on the Shore to Shore tasting menu at Silverspoon in Wayne. Finding tasting menus doesn’t always mean a trip to the city. Tasting menus, a trend that started with the pandemic, can be found at three Delaware County restaurants, writes Jenn Ladd for The Philadelphia Inquirer. These...
timespub.com
Spotlight: Altomonte’s
It is often said the connection between food and wine is infinite and timeless; and, no one holds that relationship with more reverence than the Italians. The path Altomonte’s has travelled over the years, from their humble beginnings as a corner butcher shop in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood, all the way to their current status being one of the country’s foremost authentic and diversified Italian Specialty Markets, has always been one of growth. However, the family owners at Altomonte’s take a unique approach to their company’s growth. With each and every step they take outwardly, they reach deeper and deeper down into their rootstock. They have an unwavering conviction in this mindset. Everything must be firmly balanced.
fox29.com
Best seat in the house: Phillies ball girl also helps Philadelphia's own in the operating room
PHILADELPHIA - Citizens Bank Park by day, hospital O.R. by night - one Phillies ballgirl is having the time of her life!. Cailyn Chow, a Mount Laurel native, has been a lifelong Philadelphia sports fan. And one day, a friend suggested she take that fandom to the next level. "The...
billypenn.com
Why SEPTA’s most controversial project is moving ahead
Last month, SEPTA invested $390 million in the King of Prussia Rail extension. It’s the first big leap for the agency’s most expensive project to date — but among transit advocates, enthusiasm is lower than ever. Alan Fisher, a local urbanist YouTuber, would never describe himself as...
Limerick Township proposes tax increase to preserve land amid rise in development
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Amid an influx of development plans in Limerick Township, Montgomery County, the township is proposing an open space tax — an earned income tax increase that would be used to preserve open space. Residents will make the...
sanatogapost.com
Resurfacing Ahead in Montgomery, Chester Counties
KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Drivers in the western Montgomery County municipalities of Upper Salford, Salford, Green Lane, and Marlborough; and Charlestown in northern Chester County, all may be affected by lane closures for road resurfacing next week by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. Closures are scheduled:. Monday (Oct....
wasteadvantagemag.com
Whitetail Disposal Wins Contract Valued at $28 Million to Serve Northampton Township, Bucks County, PA
The Northampton Township Board of Supervisors at their public meeting voted unanimously to award local solid waste hauling company Whitetail Disposal, Inc. its comprehensive trash, recycle, and yard waste collection contract valued at almost $28 million dollars. The contract encompasses once a week collection for trash, recycle, and yard waste over a 3-year term with two successive 1-year options. Whitetail Disposal, Inc. is a local company founded and headquartered in Perkiomenville, PA. New Hanover Township, Montgomery County, and is the largest individual script hauler in the Philadelphia service area. The company is celebrating its 15-year anniversary founded by Michael Schmidt in 2008. Whitetail Disposal is a family-owned company employing 260 team members, who operate over 220 vehicles while servicing over 180,000 residential, industrial, and commercial customers every week.
morethanthecurve.com
Video of ATVs boxing in a vehicle along Germantown Pike in Plymouth Meeting and East Norriton
MoreThanTheCurve.com has obtained a video which according to the person who took it was taken at approximately 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 29th along Germantown Pike as you leave Plymouth Meeting (Plymouth Township) and enter into East Norriton (East Norriton Township) at Arch. While the video doesn’t show what happened initially, it does show several ATVs illegally riding on the street and dangerously boxing in a vehicle. One driver of an ATV even reaches to open the car’s door.
These Local Date Night Restaurants Offer Creative Tasting Menus
If you’re looking for the best date night restaurants, these local spots offer tasting menus for ease of ordering and the chance for chefs to show off their creativity, writes Jenn Ladd for The Philadelphia Inquirer. While these popular places to eat in the Chester County area supply different...
Pottstown’s Longest Married Couple in PA Celebrates Eight Decades Together
The oldest married couple in Pennsylvania, Martha and Chester Pish, of Pottstown, have been together for over eight decades, reports Danny Freeman for NBC10. The couple, both of whom are 99 years old, celebrated their 80th anniversary on May 23. “We’re so grateful and thankful that we were able to...
Check Out How Chester County’s Rent Increases Compare to the Rest of the Country
Like most of the nation, Chester County is seeing record increases in rent that are making housing costlier than ever for many residents, write Abha Bhattarai, Chris Alcantara, and Andrew Van Dam for The Washington Post. Nationally, rent prices went up by a record 11.3 percent last year. This fast...
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
The Keystone State is absolutely teeming with delectable pancake options. From old-fashioned diners to cozy breakfast cafes–singling out one spot and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what online media website Eat This, Not That has done.
