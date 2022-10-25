ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester, PA

sanatogapost.com

OJR, Phoenixville High Schools Named ‘Guard-Friendly’

ANNVILLE PA – Two local high schools and four area colleges and trade schools were named Thursday (Oct. 27, 2022) as “National Guard-friendly” institutions by the Pennsylvania National Guard Associations. Its designation recognizes educational institutions within the state that promote Guard recruiting, retention, and education, retired Brigadier General George Schwartz said.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia steps in to fund extended hotel stay for evacuated Lindley Towers residents

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The city of Philadelphia says it has stepped in to help extend the hotel stays of displaced residents of Lindley Towers. That is the building that partially collapsed in Logan more than a month ago.According to the city, residents staying at hotels were asked last minute by the owner of Lindley Towers to vacate their hotel rooms by 11 a.m. Friday. The city says it is paying for residents to stay through Wednesday.Community legal services have asked a court to step in on behalf of the tenants.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
timespub.com

Spotlight: Altomonte’s

It is often said the connection between food and wine is infinite and timeless; and, no one holds that relationship with more reverence than the Italians. The path Altomonte’s has travelled over the years, from their humble beginnings as a corner butcher shop in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood, all the way to their current status being one of the country’s foremost authentic and diversified Italian Specialty Markets, has always been one of growth. However, the family owners at Altomonte’s take a unique approach to their company’s growth. With each and every step they take outwardly, they reach deeper and deeper down into their rootstock. They have an unwavering conviction in this mindset. Everything must be firmly balanced.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
billypenn.com

Why SEPTA’s most controversial project is moving ahead

Last month, SEPTA invested $390 million in the King of Prussia Rail extension. It’s the first big leap for the agency’s most expensive project to date — but among transit advocates, enthusiasm is lower than ever. Alan Fisher, a local urbanist YouTuber, would never describe himself as...
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
sanatogapost.com

Resurfacing Ahead in Montgomery, Chester Counties

KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Drivers in the western Montgomery County municipalities of Upper Salford, Salford, Green Lane, and Marlborough; and Charlestown in northern Chester County, all may be affected by lane closures for road resurfacing next week by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. Closures are scheduled:. Monday (Oct....
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
wasteadvantagemag.com

Whitetail Disposal Wins Contract Valued at $28 Million to Serve Northampton Township, Bucks County, PA

The Northampton Township Board of Supervisors at their public meeting voted unanimously to award local solid waste hauling company Whitetail Disposal, Inc. its comprehensive trash, recycle, and yard waste collection contract valued at almost $28 million dollars. The contract encompasses once a week collection for trash, recycle, and yard waste over a 3-year term with two successive 1-year options. Whitetail Disposal, Inc. is a local company founded and headquartered in Perkiomenville, PA. New Hanover Township, Montgomery County, and is the largest individual script hauler in the Philadelphia service area. The company is celebrating its 15-year anniversary founded by Michael Schmidt in 2008. Whitetail Disposal is a family-owned company employing 260 team members, who operate over 220 vehicles while servicing over 180,000 residential, industrial, and commercial customers every week.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Video of ATVs boxing in a vehicle along Germantown Pike in Plymouth Meeting and East Norriton

MoreThanTheCurve.com has obtained a video which according to the person who took it was taken at approximately 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 29th along Germantown Pike as you leave Plymouth Meeting (Plymouth Township) and enter into East Norriton (East Norriton Township) at Arch. While the video doesn’t show what happened initially, it does show several ATVs illegally riding on the street and dangerously boxing in a vehicle. One driver of an ATV even reaches to open the car’s door.
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA

