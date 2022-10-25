ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PsyPost

Bedtime procrastination helps explain the link between anxiety and sleep problems

New research indicates that anxious people tend to engage in higher levels of bedtime procrastination, which in turn explains why they tend to experience more sleep problems. The findings have been published in the Journal of Clinical Psychology. Psychologists have recently begun to investigate the phenomenon of bedtime procrastination, or...
New research suggests that those with bipolar I and a history of migraines should avoid taking lithium

A new study in Brain and Behavior has unraveled the relationship between migraines, bipolar disorder, and patient outcomes. Nicole Sekula and colleagues conducted an 11-year longitudinal study demonstrating that those with bipolar disorder and migraines experienced worse symptoms of depression, mania, and a diminished quality of life on average. In addition, if those individuals were also prescribed lithium, their symptoms of mania were worse than those with migraines not taking lithium.
Study uncovers a surprising temporal relationship between cognitive function and physical activity

The decline in cognitive abilities after 50 years of age is associated with a subsequent decline in physical activity, which in turn is associated with greater depressive symptoms, according to new research published in Translational Psychiatry. The findings suggest, contrary to popular belief, that cognitive function is a stronger predictor of changes in physical activity than physical activity is a predictor of changes in cognitive function.
Morally injurious betrayal linked to chronic pain in female veterans

When we think of war, we tend to think of the physical carnage it causes, but what about its moral effects? A study published in the Journal of Psychiatric Research explores whether acting against one’s morals while serving may be related to pain intensity in veterans. War is a...

