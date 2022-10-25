A new study in Brain and Behavior has unraveled the relationship between migraines, bipolar disorder, and patient outcomes. Nicole Sekula and colleagues conducted an 11-year longitudinal study demonstrating that those with bipolar disorder and migraines experienced worse symptoms of depression, mania, and a diminished quality of life on average. In addition, if those individuals were also prescribed lithium, their symptoms of mania were worse than those with migraines not taking lithium.

