Read full article on original website
Related
PsyPost
Pilots tend to have less emotional intelligence than the average person, new research suggests
Being emotionally intelligent may be important for a teacher, salesman, or therapist, but what about for a pilot? A study published in Nature’s Scientific Reports suggests that pilots are less likely to be emotionally intelligent compared to the average person. Trait emotional intelligence is a concept that captures an...
PsyPost
Bedtime procrastination helps explain the link between anxiety and sleep problems
New research indicates that anxious people tend to engage in higher levels of bedtime procrastination, which in turn explains why they tend to experience more sleep problems. The findings have been published in the Journal of Clinical Psychology. Psychologists have recently begun to investigate the phenomenon of bedtime procrastination, or...
PsyPost
New research suggests that those with bipolar I and a history of migraines should avoid taking lithium
A new study in Brain and Behavior has unraveled the relationship between migraines, bipolar disorder, and patient outcomes. Nicole Sekula and colleagues conducted an 11-year longitudinal study demonstrating that those with bipolar disorder and migraines experienced worse symptoms of depression, mania, and a diminished quality of life on average. In addition, if those individuals were also prescribed lithium, their symptoms of mania were worse than those with migraines not taking lithium.
PsyPost
Processed food consumption and household chaos linked to reduced cognitive performance in young children
Young children tend to have poorer cognitive skills when they have a diet high in processed foods and live in a chaotic household environment, according to new research published in the journal Nutrients. The study examined executive functioning in children aged 18–24 months. “I was interested in studying executive...
Divorced People Are Confessing Why They Regret Getting A Divorce, And It's Heartbreaking
"I cheated on him and felt I had to go through with a divorce to 'punish' myself. I have never regretted a single thing more in my life. Even though he has forgiven me, I will never forgive myself."
PsyPost
Study uncovers a surprising temporal relationship between cognitive function and physical activity
The decline in cognitive abilities after 50 years of age is associated with a subsequent decline in physical activity, which in turn is associated with greater depressive symptoms, according to new research published in Translational Psychiatry. The findings suggest, contrary to popular belief, that cognitive function is a stronger predictor of changes in physical activity than physical activity is a predictor of changes in cognitive function.
PsyPost
New study provides insight into the cognitive mechanisms underlying ketamine’s rapid antidepressant effects
Which factors determine what we believe about our world, ourselves, our past, and our future? Cognitive neuroscience suggests that our beliefs are dependent on brain activity, specifically on the way our brains process sensory information in order to make sense of our environment. These beliefs (defined as probability estimates) are...
PsyPost
Morally injurious betrayal linked to chronic pain in female veterans
When we think of war, we tend to think of the physical carnage it causes, but what about its moral effects? A study published in the Journal of Psychiatric Research explores whether acting against one’s morals while serving may be related to pain intensity in veterans. War is a...
Comments / 0