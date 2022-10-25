Read full article on original website
Related
verywellhealth.com
Gels for the Treatment of Bacterial Vaginosis
Bacterial vaginosis (BV) is a common bacterial infection that affects about 30% of women between the ages of 15 and 44. It's actually the most common vaginal disorder for this age range, and it can occur without symptoms in more than 80% of cases. The cause of BV is not...
If You Know Of An Underrated Or Surprisingly Helpful Household Appliance Hack, Tell Me About It
Anything to make life easier!
verywellhealth.com
Ankylosing Spondylitis Facts and Statistics: What You Need to Know
Ankylosing spondylitis, a type of chronic inflammatory arthritis primarily affecting the spine, is an unpredictable and variable disease. There is no cure for it, and its cause is unknown. Fortunately, it is treatable and manageable, and most people who get an early diagnosis and start treatment right away can have full and productive lives.
verywellhealth.com
What to Eat With Psoriatic Arthritis
Psoriatic arthritis (PsA) is an inflammatory disease that often occurs in individuals with the autoimmune condition psoriasis. This disease can affect many different parts of the body and cause a wide range of symptoms, including joint pain and stiffness, swelling of the fingers and toes, skin and nail lesions, and back pain.
verywellhealth.com
How to Identify a Quinoa Allergy
Quinoa is a type of seed that has a grain-like texture. While it is considered an ancient crop cultivated in South America, it has become more popular in recent times due to its high nutritional value and potential health benefits, sustainability, and gluten-free properties. It provides many nutrients such as protein, heart-healthy fats, fiber, iron, antioxidants, and potassium.
verywellhealth.com
What to Know About an Eggplant Allergy
Eggplant is a plant in the nightshade family, also known as the Solanaceae family. Though botanically a fruit, eggplants are commonly eaten as a vegetable in savory dishes. They are used in many cuisines around the world and often touted for their versatility, especially as a meat replacement. An exceedingly...
verywellhealth.com
What Is Pachymeningitis?
Pachymeningitis is a rare medical condition in which the outer layer of the brain or spinal cord, called the dura mater, thickens and becomes inflamed. Symptoms vary based on the location of the affected area of dura mater but can include headaches and face pain. The dura mater is the...
verywellhealth.com
Bunion vs. Gout: Identification, Pain, and Diagnosis
When bunions or gout affect the big toe, symptoms can be similar. Both conditions can cause pain, swelling, and redness of the big toe and lead to discomfort with walking. Bunions and gout are often mistaken for each other. What people self-diagnose as a bunion is instead a more severe condition. While gout and bunions share similarities, they differ in what causes them and how they are treated.
verywellhealth.com
What Causes Blood in Vomit?
"Hematemesis" is the medical term for vomiting blood. Blood that is vomited comes from the upper gastrointestinal (GI) tract. It can be caused by something minor or a severe condition. Common causes are peptic ulcer disease and esophageal varices. Vomiting blood is a medical emergency. You should head to a...
verywellhealth.com
Why Are There Raised Bumps on My Skin?
Raised skin bumps can be a result of a variety of skin conditions. They vary greatly from person to person in appearance, size, and body placement. Although they may not be aesthetically pleasing, they are common and usually have no cause for concern. This article provides an overview of the...
verywellhealth.com
Wasp Sting: How to Identify and Treat Reactions
Wasp sting reactions can range from mild discomfort to severe pain and life-threatening allergies. Fortunately, most of the time, wasp stings are not an emergency. Although rare, fatalities can occur from wasp stings, so it's essential to recognize the signs of severe wasp sting reactions. This article explains wasp sting...
verywellhealth.com
Tybost (Cobicistat) - Oral
Tybost is a prescription medication that is used to boost the effects of Reyataz (atazanavir) or Prezista (darunavir) once-daily dosing regimen in combination with other antiretroviral drugs in the treatment of HIV-1 infection in adults or children weighing at least 77 pounds (35 kilograms) (with atazanavir) or at least 88 pounds (40 kilograms) (with darunavir).
verywellhealth.com
Lumpectomy: Recovery
A lumpectomy is surgery to remove a breast cancer tumor or lump of breast tissue. It is also called breast-conserving surgery or partial mastectomy since it leaves most of the breast tissue untouched. It is often used when the lump is small and remains confined to the breast. This technique...
verywellhealth.com
Prevalite (Cholestyramine) - Oral
Prevalite (cholestyramine) is a prescription drug commonly used to lower cholesterol. It is also used to reduce itching related to a bile duct blockage. Prevalite belongs to a drug class called bile acid sequestrant. Cholestyramine binds to bile acid in your intestine. Bile acids are made from cholesterol. Binding to...
Comments / 0