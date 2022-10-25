Read full article on original website
BBC
'Massive' drone attack on Black Sea Fleet - Russia
Ukraine has carried out a "massive" drone attack on the Black Sea Fleet in the Crimean port city of Sevastopol, damaging one warship, Russia says. Nine drones were used, a top official said. Ukraine has not commented. Without providing evidence, Russia accused British troops of being involved in Saturday's attack...
BBC
Zulu coronation: Crowds gather in South Africa for king Misuzulu coronation
Celebratory songs, chants and dance have filled the main stadium in South Africa's coastal city of Durban ahead of the historic coronation of the Zulu king. King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini, 49, will be formally acknowledged as a monarch. It will be the first Zulu coronation since South Africa became a...
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Moscow pulls out of grain deal
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
Russia-Ukraine war live: US accuses Russia of ‘weaponising food’ as EU urges Moscow to rejoin grain deal
European Union urges Russia to reverse decision to end facilitation of shipments after Joe Biden calls Russian move ‘purely outrageous’
BBC
Do not intervene with Just Stop Oil protests, Met urges
The Met has urged the public not to "directly intervene" with Just Stop Oil demonstrators. Assistant Commissioner Matt Twist said people should "call us, and we will deal" with the climate change group. He spoke after angry motorists removed demonstrators from blocked roads in central London on Saturday. Mr Twist...
BBC
Iran protests: Fresh clashes in Zahedan
Intense clashes have taken place in the Iranian city of Zahedan, as anti-government unrest grips the country. Social media footage showed security forces firing into crowds, four weeks after dozens were killed in protests there over allegations a teenage girl was raped by a senior policeman. State media said one...
BBC
Ukraine round-up: Kherson civilians moved, German regrets and Chechen losses
Russia says it has completed its operation to move at least 70,000 civilians out of the occupied Ukrainian city of Kherson - what Kyiv calls forced deportations. A Russian militia commander said its troops were preparing Kherson for defence, ahead of an expected battle with advancing Ukrainian forces. The region...
BBC
Suella Braverman was in denial over forced resignation, sources say
Suella Braverman was "amazed" and "in denial" over being forced to resign for breaching the ministerial code, according to sources. Ms Braverman stood down as then PM Liz Truss's home secretary on 19 October after admitting to a "technical infringement" by sending an official document from a personal email account.
BBC
Inside a US military cyber team’s defence of Ukraine
Russia failed to take down Ukrainian computer systems with a massive cyber-attack when it invaded this year, despite many analysts' predictions. The work of a little-known arm of the US military which hunts for adversaries online may be one reason. The BBC was given exclusive access to the cyber-operators involved in these global missions.
BBC
WW2 veteran Andrew Charles 'never talked openly about the war'
Landing by sea on the beaches of Normandy in June 1944, Andrew Charles fought his way through occupied enemy territory with the Royal Ulster Rifles. One of Northern Ireland's last surviving D-Day veterans, he was awarded the Legion d'Honneur medal by the French government for his heroics. The Legion d'Honneur...
China: Lithium batteries may soon power 'world's largest fleet' of submarines
The Chinese Navy could finally use lithium technology to replace the lead-acid batteries that are now used in its fleet of conventional submarines. Lithium-ion batteries could soon power China's massive fleet of conventional submarines due to advancements in the nation's globally dominant electric car industry, according to a study by China's Navy, reported on Saturday by South China Morning Post (SCMP).
BBC
Leicester disorder: Hindu groups set to boycott review
A review of recent unrest in Leicester is set to be boycotted by one part of the city's religious community. Large-scale disorder broke out in September following tensions involving mainly young men from Muslim and Hindu communities. On Wednesday, the review was launched by hate crime expert Dr Chris Allen.
