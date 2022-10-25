Birria-Landia, the Jackson Heights food truck that helped launched a wave of birria taco spots in NYC, is once again expanding. Owner José Moreno says a new Lower East Side location opens Saturday, October 29, on the corner of Houston Street and First Avenue. Moreno, an alum of restaurants like Del Posto, debuted Birria-Landia in Queens back in 2019, eventually garnering a two-star review from the New York Times food critic Pete Wells. In addition to Jackson Heights and the Lower East Side, Moreno has a truck at Grand Concourse in the Bronx and one in Williamsburg, near the Lorimer G train stop. The Lower East Side location will be open seven days a week, from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Prices and menu are the same as at the other trucks.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO