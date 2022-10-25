Read full article on original website
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Ohio State loses 3-2 to Wisconsin, no longer a contender for Big Ten regular season championshipThe LanternColumbus, OH
Visit Wisconsin's Largest Antique StoreTravel MavenColumbus, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State completes comeback, beats Wisconsin 4-3The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State opens Big Ten play against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Huskers End Fall Season Strong in Bahamas
Harry Crockett fired a final round 67 (-5) and Jeremy Sisson set multiple career-highs to lead the Nebraska men's golf team to a 9th place finish at the White Sands Invitational on Sunday. A final-round 283 (-3) was not enough for the Huskers, who were unable to keep up with...
Block Lifts Huskers to Sweep of Maryland
LINCOLN, Neb. - The No. 1 Nebraska volleyball team shut down Maryland's league-leading block and serve in a 25-16, 25-9, 25-19 win on Saturday night in front of 8,133 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Maryland (13-11, 4-8 Big Ten) entered the match as the No. 1 blocking team in...
Huskers Look to Bounce Back Against Maryland
• The No. 1 Nebraska volleyball team returns home for a 7:30 p.m. match on Saturday against Maryland at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. It will be streamed online at B1G+ (subscription necessary). • Saturday night's match will be Nebraska's Title IX celebration. Nebraska volleyball will honor the program's first...
Husker Miscues Loom Large in Loss to No. 17 Illinois
Nebraska rallied to take a 9-6 lead in the second quarter, but No. 17 Illinois responded with 20 unanswered points to grab a 26-9 victory over the Cornhuskers on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. The Huskers had a three-point lead and the ball with less than seven minutes remaining in the...
Huskers Head to Colorado for Charity Exhibition
The Nebraska men's basketball team wraps up the exhibition portion of the 2022-23 season this Sunday, Oct. 30, as the Huskers travel to Boulder, Colo., for a matchup with the Colorado Buffaloes. Proceeds from the game, which will tipoff at 5 p.m. (central) at the CU Events Center, will go directly to the Boulder County Wildfire Fund which is being distributed through Boulder County's Navigating Disaster for Boulder County program. It marks the second straight year that longtime conference rivals have played an exhibition to benefit local charities.
Huskers Drop First Matches Against Ohio State and TCU Despite Record Air Rifle Score
Columbus, Ohio- The No. 7 Nebraska Rifle team dropped a pair of matches to top-11 teams, falling to No. 11 Ohio State, 4,708-4,699. NU also lost to No. 2 TCU with a score of 4,737-4,699. Nebraska dropped to 4-2 on the season with the losses. Despite dropping the matches, the...
Timmons, Hardie Lead Huskers at Big Ten Championships
The Nebraska cross country team competed at the Big Ten Championships on Friday morning in Ann Arbor, Mich. The women's team posted a 10th-place finish with 273 points, while the men placed 11th with a score of 296 points. Michigan State took home the women's title with 78 points, followed...
Drivers Urged to Avoid Portion of North Antelope Valley Parkway
Below is a release from the Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department regarding an unexpected issue that will affect football and volleyball traffic on Saturday. North Antelope Valley Parkway between Saunders Avenue and Virginia Street is reduced to two lanes while Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) inspects a bridge damaged by fire. It is not known at this time when the street will fully reopen.
