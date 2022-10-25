Read full article on original website
Halloween-Themed TikToks to Get You in a Spooky Good Mood
Halloween comes and goes so quickly, it almost makes you want to cry candy corn tears. Luckily, we have social media to document all the Halloween nonsense we may miss trying to enjoy the day. TikTok has become one great place to document some of the Halloween craziness that happens...
Boo At The Zoo Returns In 2022 With Plenty Family Halloween Fun
Boo at the Zoo, the annual tradition, returns to delight families this weekend, October 22 and 23, 2022. Halloween lands on a Monday this year and if you want to get the most out of the holiday, then head out this weekend with the kiddos for some spooky fun at Boo at the Zoo hosted by the El Paso Zoo.
Spirit Halloween Isn’t Too Thrilled About These Fake Costume Memes
Oh, the internet. There are days when I hate it, then there are days when I love it. I especially love it when people on the internet create hilarious memes!. This time, the meme creators have targeted Spirit Halloween and their outrageous costumes, however, these meme creators are making their own hilarious and outrageous Halloween costumes and making others believe that they are actually sold at Spirit Halloween stores.
