And now the tricky part–finding the best neighborhoods to go trick-or-treating in NYC. In a city as big as ours it can be a bit overwhelming finding the best spots to head to fill your candy bag–good candy, perfectly decorated spooky houses, and endless Halloween fun all come into play–but thankfully, we have the inside scoop on the best spots to hop on your broomstick and fly to. From car-free open street fun to annual festivals and parades and, of course, candy galore, these are the best neighborhoods to head to this weekend to go trick-or-treating in NYC and join in on other exciting Halloween fun! Chelsea Market hosts the ultimate weekend of Halloween fun. From the annual live pumpkin carving and Halloween crafts to trick-or-treating and performers, there’s endless amounts of fun to be had in this neighborhood. Learn more here.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO