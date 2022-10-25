Read full article on original website
Cops ID Victim in Supermarket Shooting in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Social Media Seductress Brings Total to Seven Men Robbed in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
The Story Behind This Haunted Cemetery in New York is TerrifyingTravel MavenNew York City, NY
"Saturday Night Live" Star Savagely BeatenNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Felix De Jesus Disappeared at the Hands of Paterson Police OfficersBLOCK WORK MEDIAPaterson, NJ
These Are The Best Neighborhoods For Trick-Or-Treating In NYC
And now the tricky part–finding the best neighborhoods to go trick-or-treating in NYC. In a city as big as ours it can be a bit overwhelming finding the best spots to head to fill your candy bag–good candy, perfectly decorated spooky houses, and endless Halloween fun all come into play–but thankfully, we have the inside scoop on the best spots to hop on your broomstick and fly to. From car-free open street fun to annual festivals and parades and, of course, candy galore, these are the best neighborhoods to head to this weekend to go trick-or-treating in NYC and join in on other exciting Halloween fun! Chelsea Market hosts the ultimate weekend of Halloween fun. From the annual live pumpkin carving and Halloween crafts to trick-or-treating and performers, there’s endless amounts of fun to be had in this neighborhood. Learn more here.
Village Halloween Parade 2022: Date, time, route and more to know
The Village Halloween Parade is almost here. New York City’s spooky tradition returns to Manhattan’s Greenwich Village on Halloween night.
Elderly man beaten on Upper West Side subway after asking suspects to turn their music down
Another subway crime broke out on the Upper West Side when a 78-year-old man was beaten for asking her attackers to turn their music down.
9 Best Places For Electric Scooter Rentals In NYC This Fall
If you’re looking for a fun way to get around town, you should consider renting an electric scooter! There are many so many places in NYC where you can rent an electric scooter for the day or a fixed period of time. Scooters are fun, speedy, and less dangerous than motorcycles or regular bicycles. They allow you to get from point A to point B in no time, all while taking in the beautiful sights of the Big Apple! To help you with your search, here are the best shops offering scooter rentals in NYC! Levy Electric Scooters is a...
NBC New York
NYC on Edge: Woman Flung Down Subway Stairs, Rider Shoved to Tracks in Latest Random Attacks
People shoved in front of trains. Good Samaritans stabbed. Sucker punches to the head. A samurai Sword. Random attacks -- and homicides -- in New York City's transit system have New Yorkers on edge in recent weeks, despite assurances from the mayor and governor that subways are safe. More unprovoked...
bkreader.com
BK Landlord Required to Pay $82,500 in Penalties, Correct Multiple Lead Paint Violations
The New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development announced it has reached a settlement agreement with a major landlord to correct multiple lead paint violations involving buildings located in Brooklyn. In total, there were 80 lead-based paint violations found across six Brooklyn buildings. This impacted 285 homes of...
Suspect caught on video after shoving man onto Upper East Side subway tracks
Police released video of the latest subway shoving suspect, who pushed a man onto the tracks on the Upper East Side. The victim was luckily saved by bystanders.
10 Ways To Honor Día De Los Muertos In NYC This Year
Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a tradition in Mexico that reunites the living and dead. During this holiday people mourn and celebrate their loved ones who have passed by creating ofrendas (offerings) to them, sharing memories, and spending time in their spiritual presence. Taking place Tuesday, November 1 through Wednesday, November 2, this holiday is celebrated many different ways, and there’s no shortage of events around the city. Here are 10 ways to celebrate Día de los Muertos around NYC this year: Head to Pelham Art Center’s courtyard for a folk art celebration of Day of the Dead with renowned artist & educator Zafiro Romero-Acevedo. Zafiro Romero-Acevedo was born in Cuernavaca, Morelos, Mexico and has been living in Yonkers since the 1980s. She’s been teaching Mexican Folk Art passionately and patiently for more than two decades in the NY Tri-State area, Rockland County, Duchess, & Putnam County. The event is free and open to all, and costumes are encouraged! Learn more here. Where: Pelham Art Center – 155 Fifth Ave.
Commercial Observer
Target to Open 140K-SF Bronx Location in Bruckner Commons
Target signed a 139,000-square-foot lease at Bruckner Commons in the Bronx to open a new store in 2025, the landlord announced Thursday. The big-box retailer will operate next to a ShopRite, Marshalls and a Five Below as an anchor tenant of the 510,000-square-foot shopping center at 1948-1998 Bruckner Boulevard owned by Urban Edge Properties, according to the landlord.
Man stabbed in back during fight on Harlem subway station platform
A man was stabbed in the back during a fight on a Harlem subway station platform
New York City bus hijacked at gunpoint, the driver jumped out
The New York City Police Department has announced a hijacked MTA bus in Queens has been stopped after being taken at gunpoint earlier this morning. Law enforcement officials said the gunman entered the bus at the area of 199th Street and Linden Boulevard. He ordered the driver to drive, but the driver ended up jumping off the bus. The suspect drove a few blocks away before crashing into a telephone pole near 232nd Street. The bus crashed into a nearby telephone pole at 234th Street. The NYPD said the hijacker was taken into custody. At this time, there are no The post New York City bus hijacked at gunpoint, the driver jumped out appeared first on Shore News Network.
This Is NYC’s Most Popular Halloween Costume
Whether you’re the type to of person to spend 5 months planning, shopping for, and accessorizing your Halloween costume, or you’re the type who casually walks into a Spirit Halloween the day before Halloween and buys literally whatever you can find, one thing is for certain–Hallo-weekend is here and it’s time to get your costume together! If you’re still having trouble coming up with a costume idea though, NYC’s most popular Halloween costume may pique your interest. Google Trends has released its 2022 FrightGeist which lists the most searched costumes across the U.S., including a breakdown of the most popular picks in various cities. According to the data, the most popular costumes for 2022 across the U.S. are as follows:
norwoodnews.org
New WIC Center Opens in East Tremont as Bronx Continues to Lead in Food Insecurity
Public Health Solutions (PHS), a Manhattan-based 501C corporation opened a new Neighborhood WIC center in the East Tremont section of The Bronx on Wednesday, Oct. 26. According to PHS representatives, the aim of the center is to connect women, infants, and children (WIC) in the surrounding community with government health and nutrition assistance.
NBC New York
These Are the Most Popular Neighborhoods in New York City—and the Average Rent Among Them Is $3,377
A new report from StreetEasy is highlighting the most coveted neighborhoods in New York City. The real estate marketplace used search data to determine which places in three boroughs — Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens — are the most popular so far this year. Notably, the Bronx and Staten...
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 740 Brook Avenue in Woodstock, The Bronx
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 740 Brook Avenue, a nine-story mixed-use building in Woodstock, The Bronx. Designed by Dattner Architects and developed by Phipps Houses with construction financing through NYC Housing Preservation and Development and New York State Homes and Community Renewal, the structure yields 55 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 42 units for residents at 30 to 100 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $16,183 to $165,500.
An NYC subway commuter dragged by train as his bag got stuck in the door.
A 20-years old subway commuter lost his life at the Columbus Circle subway station, Manhattan, this Monday afternoon. Reports indicate that his clothes or bag got stuck on the subway door of a southbound no.1 while he was waiting on the platform. The train dragged him along the platform until he fell onto the tracks, resulting in his tragic demise.
Teen stabbed near East Harlem school: NYPD
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A teen was stabbed outside a Manhattan school on Thursday, marking the third incident involving a student being wounded near a school this week, police said. The 15-year-old victim was stabbed in the left leg, an NYPD spokeswoman said. He was conscious and alert when police arrived. The teen was […]
1 killed, 1 injured in shooting inside lobby of Manhattan NYCHA complex
One person was killed and another injured during a shooting in the lobby of a NYCHA building in Manhattan Thursday night.
Man repeatedly punched aboard Brooklyn subway train: NYPD
BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are looking for the man who repeatedly punched a fellow passenger without provocation aboard a subway train in Bushwick earlier this month. The victim, 21, was aboard a southbound L train on the way to the Jefferson Street station around 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13 when the assailant started to argue […]
An 18-year-old Stabbed in NYC Under Broad Daylight
Around 10:20 am on 0ctober 26th at the Intersection of Central Avenue and Bleecker street in Bushwick, A man reported stabbed an 18 years old women. According to reports, The suspect was dressed in all black and had a beard. The victim was simply walking down the street when a stranger lifted his sweatshirt, revealing a knife, he stabbed her twice in the stomach.
