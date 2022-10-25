ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

First snow in Springs possible Thursday

By Matt Meister
KXRM
KXRM
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ecZ1k_0ilv6oFI00

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — An approaching storm looks to bring rain and snow across southern Colorado on Thursday, Oct. 27, especially from the Interstate westward. The southern colorado weather forecast predicts the first snowfall of the season for many areas.

On Thursday, temperatures will fall as cold air moves in. Plan on highs in the 40s – 50s for most, occurring in the morning.

The FOX21 Storm Team will continue to keep you updated as we iron out the details, but here’s an early look at how much snow we expect.

Visit FOX21’s interactive radar to see forecast predictions for your area

Parts of Colorado Springs may get the first snow of the season on the grass and trees, as the snow level drops to around 5,500′.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jgSqa_0ilv6oFI00

In the heart of the city, it would likely only be a dusting to an inch on the grass and trees, and it would likely melt after it falls. The north end of the metro area could get a few inches of snow, as could the foothills on the west side of town.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXRM

First snowfall of the season, did you turn on your heat?

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A dusting of snow made its way throughout Colorado Springs on Thursday, and for many, this meant finding ways to stay warm and turning up the heat. SOCO Heating and Cooling received several calls from people needing assistance. “According to our folks in the office, there’s a whole lot of folks that […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Mama bear & two cubs sighted at Bear Creek Park

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A mama bear and her two cubs were spotted at a state cross-country race near the Norris Penrose Event Center Saturday morning, on Oct. 29. The bear family was spotted at Bear Creek Park during a 5A boys state cross-country race. The bear cubs followed their mom and crossed the creek near […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Snow developing across the Pikes Peak Region

(PIKES PEAK REGION) — Snow showers continue to increase over the Pikes Peak Region for the remainder of the morning, Thursday, Oct. 27, and will stick on the cooler surfaces like trees, grass, and possibly even the roads under heavier showers. The process started with the first showers in Woodland Park early Thursday. Showers will […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

How to prepare your home for winter

(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — With snow blowing in on Thursday, October 27 in Colorado Springs and across the Pikes Peak Region, it is an important reminder to prepare your home for this winter season. FOX Weather has compiled helpful tips on preparing for winter and the storms that may roll in: First, check the local forecast. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Power restored on east side after outage

UPDATE: THURSDAY 10/27/2022 5:24 p.m. (COLORADO SPRINGS) — According to Colorado Springs Utilities, all power was restored to the previously affected area before 4 p.m. The outage map has been updated to reflect the restoration of power. ORIGINAL STORY: Traffic signals down, 1,800 affected by outage THURSDAY 10/27/2022 3:39 p.m. The Colorado Springs Police Department […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Where to park for the Manitou Springs Coffin Races

(MANITOU SPRINGS) — The 28th Annual Emma Crawford Coffin Races and Festival is happening this weekend, on Saturday, Oct. 29. If your family or friends are planning to go this year, there are several options for transportation, as parking will not be available in Manitou Springs. The parade begins at Noon on Saturday, in downtown […]
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

National American Beer Day: Enjoy a brew near you

(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — On this blustery National American Beer Day, enjoying a nice beer inside a warm local brewery is the perfect way to celebrate. Southern Colorado boasts a multitude of local breweries, so check one out in your area. FOX 21 has compiled a list of the best breweries in the Pueblo, Colorado Springs, […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

UPDATE: Severe injury 4-vehicle crash on Lake Avenue

FRIDAY 10/28/2022 9:58 p.m. (COLORADO SPRINGS) — CSPD has reported the crash as a severe injury traffic accident with four vehicles involved. Preliminary reports from the fire department initially cited three vehicles. Five ambulances were called to the scene for serious injuries and needed medical transports, according to CSPD. Police say roads will be blocked […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Homeless camp could cause next wildfire, says EPCFC

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — At the Oct. 25 El Paso Board of County Commissioners meeting, fire chiefs in El Paso County called for action after the homeless camp fire on B Street, saying they fear the next big wildfire could be caused by one of the many homeless camps in the region. After the B Street […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

CPW rescues truck from Lake Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A water rescue at Lake Pueblo became an interesting job for Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) divers on Tuesday, Oct. 25. According to CPW, a red pickup truck backed up too far down the boat ramp and sank into the water. CPW said, “luckily there were no injuries.” Crews were able to […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Nov. 4 Radiothon to support RMHC of Southern Colorado

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — FOX21 Morning News is teaming up with the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) of Southern Colorado, for the 10th Annual RMHC Radiothon on 95.1 Cat Country. The Radiothon, which raises money to support families staying at the RMHC of Southern Colorado, celebrated its most successful year in 2021, and the nonprofit is […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Operator hands over Lake Pueblo North Shore Marina

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said it will take possession of the North Shore Marina at Lake Pueblo State Park after the current operator surrendered her contract to the state on Tuesday, Oct. 25. According to CPW, the current operator of the marina, Connie Jack with Colorado Marine and Boat Works, signed […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Scenic posters for sale to benefit environmental program

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The City of Colorado Springs is selling a collector’s poster to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Trails, Open Space and Parks (TOPS) program. All proceeds from the sale of the poster will benefit TOPS. TOPS was approved by voters in April 1997, and in 2003, voters extended the program until 2025. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

UPDATE: Pedestrian hit on Garden of the Gods Rd.

UPDATE WEDNESDAY 10/26/2022 6:45 a.m. (COLORADO SPRINGS) — CSPD said their investigation revealed the pedestrian was crossing the street in the middle of the block and not using a crosswalk when they were hit by a vehicle traveling east in the left lane of Garden of the Gods Rd. Police say the pedestrian was taken […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Find the best dog breed that fits your family

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Kennel Club will host Meet the Breeds to give families the opportunity to interact with puppies while learning about pet ownership, Sunday, Nov. 6. Dog experts will be available to help families discover new breeds and determine which type of dog would fit best for different lifestyles. Meet the […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Colorado Springs ranks 19th best place to raise family

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs ranks the 19th best place to raise a family in 2023 among other achievements, according to a recent study completed by StorageCafe. The ranking comes after an analysis of 100 cities based on a series of metrics including public school rankings, family income, cost of living, environmental factors, community amenities […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

DUI crash drill at Fountain-Fort Carson High School

(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — The Fountain Public Safety Department conducted its semi-annual mock DUI crash simulation Thursday morning on Oct. 27. The simulated DUI crash was hosted at Fountain-Fort Carson High School. “This is always such a great experience for the students and an eye opener as to what the consequences could be if they choose […]
FOUNTAIN, CO
KXRM

KXRM

17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy