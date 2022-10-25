ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Washington Missourian

Week 10 Football — Union 57, Affton 15

UNION — “I fear all we have done is to awaken a sleeping giant and fill him with a terrible resolve,” Isoroku Yamamoto “Tora! Tora! Tora!”. That’s exactly what the Affton Cougars did to Union on three of its first plays, scoring a long touchdown, getting an onside kick and a long pass up the middle.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlmag.com

Restaurateur Brandi Artis opens two St. Louis restaurants and plans for more

This article appeared in the November 2022 issue of St. Louis Magazine under the title, "The Artis(t) in the Kitchen." Brandi Artis had known success as a singer, a nanny, and a diamond seller for a large jewelry chain. She attended culinary school, started a catering company, and almost became a real estate agent while in Chicago. Ultimately, the food and beverage industry won her over, resulting in two St. Louis restaurants—4Hens Creole Kitchen at City Foundry STL and Simply Delicious downtown—and at least two more are planned. “This girl is not nearly finished dreaming or achieving,” she says.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

Cugino’s offers St. Louis-style cuisine with a focus on family

In the heart of Florissant, two cousins are redefining St. Louis-style cuisine. Dave Beckham and Ben Goldkamp’s dishes at Cugino’s complement the drinks on tap at Narrow Gauge Brewing Company, which shares the same space. Narrow Gauge will be expanding into a building two doors down from the restaurant, allowing the two establishments to host larger events, such as anniversaries and wedding receptions, accommodating up to 80 people.
FLORISSANT, MO
chsglobe.com

St. Louis Zoo Expansion Update

The Saint Louis Zoo stays put as a wonderful attraction to the city of St. Louis ever since it became an organization in Forest Park during November 1910. This zoo is known for its wonderful educational programs for children, their established railroads, and the variety of animals and species encountered by visitors. A few years ago, the property was to expand out to Northern St. Louis. However, people are surely wondering why it’s still an empty field.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlmag.com

15 ways to winterize a home in St. Louis

Despite the warm weather this week, cooler temperatures will be here soon. Be ready for winter by considering your home's maintenance needs and then make a plan for getting them done. Doing so today may be the difference between an unexpected purchase or costly repair later on this season. So, take a minute to scroll through the following list and ask yourself what you can scratch off your to-do list today.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Small but exceptional new hotspot

This newer establishment in northwestern Madison County is hot both in spice level and popularity. You can’t miss it at a major intersection through the uptown portion of this community. It’s housed inside a building which was the previous home of a staple food establishment for this city.
MADISON COUNTY, IL

