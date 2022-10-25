Read full article on original website
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
At Least Two Dead In Saint Louis High School ShootingMarissa NewbySaint Louis, MO
Washington Missourian
Week 10 Football — Union 57, Affton 15
UNION — “I fear all we have done is to awaken a sleeping giant and fill him with a terrible resolve,” Isoroku Yamamoto “Tora! Tora! Tora!”. That’s exactly what the Affton Cougars did to Union on three of its first plays, scoring a long touchdown, getting an onside kick and a long pass up the middle.
Negro Leagues Baseball Museum proposed in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — The city of St. Louis has taken steps to grant tax abatement to a planned $17.6 million Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in north St. Louis, which could be followed by senior housing and retail at the site. The project, at 2423 N. Spring Ave. in the...
‘I’ll be doggone!’ Missouri Lottery player wins $100,000 prize
A Missouri Lottery player had quite the shock after winning a $100,000 top prize on a “Fun 5s” Scratchers ticket.
Neo-Western Crime Thriller Hungry Dog Blues Shows Missouri’s Darker Side
The movie, which plays SLIFF next week, follows brothers who kidnap a witness set to testify against their father
stlmag.com
Restaurateur Brandi Artis opens two St. Louis restaurants and plans for more
This article appeared in the November 2022 issue of St. Louis Magazine under the title, "The Artis(t) in the Kitchen." Brandi Artis had known success as a singer, a nanny, and a diamond seller for a large jewelry chain. She attended culinary school, started a catering company, and almost became a real estate agent while in Chicago. Ultimately, the food and beverage industry won her over, resulting in two St. Louis restaurants—4Hens Creole Kitchen at City Foundry STL and Simply Delicious downtown—and at least two more are planned. “This girl is not nearly finished dreaming or achieving,” she says.
Yes, the Exorcist House in St. Louis is Real and Don’t Go There
There is a house in St. Louis that has some of the most famous history in regards to paranormal happenings. While it is a very real place, you really should not go there and I'll explain why. First, a brief history. The movie "The Exorcist" was based on real exorcisms...
KSDK
Missouri Governor Mike Parson on the CVPA shooting, Missouri gun laws
Governor Mike Parson was asked about Missouri's gun laws. He was in St. Louis to meet with the people who responded to the shooting.
Woman accused of stealing $64K from softball organization
A Western Illinois woman was charged Thursday for allegedly stealing tens of thousands of dollars from a Madison County softball organization.
Missouri Governor Mike Parson on school shootings: 'All the laws in the world are not going to stop those things'
ST. LOUIS, Missouri — Governor Mike Parson (R-Missouri) visited St. Louis police headquarters Thursday afternoon to visit with officers who confronted a school shooter at the Central Visual Performance Arts high school Monday. Parson expressed gratitude and admiration for police and security guards who ran toward gunfire to bring...
feastmagazine.com
Cugino’s offers St. Louis-style cuisine with a focus on family
In the heart of Florissant, two cousins are redefining St. Louis-style cuisine. Dave Beckham and Ben Goldkamp’s dishes at Cugino’s complement the drinks on tap at Narrow Gauge Brewing Company, which shares the same space. Narrow Gauge will be expanding into a building two doors down from the restaurant, allowing the two establishments to host larger events, such as anniversaries and wedding receptions, accommodating up to 80 people.
chsglobe.com
St. Louis Zoo Expansion Update
The Saint Louis Zoo stays put as a wonderful attraction to the city of St. Louis ever since it became an organization in Forest Park during November 1910. This zoo is known for its wonderful educational programs for children, their established railroads, and the variety of animals and species encountered by visitors. A few years ago, the property was to expand out to Northern St. Louis. However, people are surely wondering why it’s still an empty field.
Schnucks newly-acquired Fricks Market stores open this week
This week marks the opening of two newly-acquired Schnucks stores located in Sullivan and Union, Missouri.
Happy Birthday, Gateway Arch! 57 years since finishing touches
Happy Birthday to the Gateway Arch! Friday marks 57 years since crews put the finishing touches to the St. Louis staple.
VIDEO: Viral Clip Shows Truck Aggressively Plowing Into Car on St. Louis Highway
The truck then grinds the car against the median barrier wall before leaving
Losing daylight continues as daylight saving time comes to an end soon
ST. LOUIS — It's a common thing for me (and many others) to say "the days are getting shorter." Sure, there are still 24 hours in each day. That surely won't change. But it feels like the days are getting shorter when the sun sets and rises at different times than we're accustomed to over the warmer months.
stlmag.com
15 ways to winterize a home in St. Louis
Despite the warm weather this week, cooler temperatures will be here soon. Be ready for winter by considering your home's maintenance needs and then make a plan for getting them done. Doing so today may be the difference between an unexpected purchase or costly repair later on this season. So, take a minute to scroll through the following list and ask yourself what you can scratch off your to-do list today.
Byers' Beat: Teachers targeted, storing the gun and other exclusive details on school shooter investigation
ST. LOUIS — The gunman began planning a massacre at his alma mater about 60 days ago, according to multiple sources familiar with the contents of his notebook and the investigation. Most of the information contained within my column this week is based on those sources. Orlando Harris claimed...
Apple butter festival, pumpkin glows and more happening this weekend
ST. LOUIS — If you're looking for a good way to spend the Halloween weekend, Today in St. Louis has you covered!. Historic Main Street in St. Charles is going to be lit this weekend with pumpkins! Thursday night employees at Bike Stop Cafe carved dozens of pumpkins for their annual pumpkin glow display.
advantagenews.com
Small but exceptional new hotspot
This newer establishment in northwestern Madison County is hot both in spice level and popularity. You can’t miss it at a major intersection through the uptown portion of this community. It’s housed inside a building which was the previous home of a staple food establishment for this city.
