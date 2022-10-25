ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, MA

‘Salem is NOT Disney World’: So Many Tourists This Year, It’s a Safety Hazard, and Disney May Be to Blame

By Becky Burkett
disneydining.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Comments / 49

Jen S
4d ago

Boohoo.. taste of your own medicine. This is how it feels growing up in the Lakes Region and White Mountains of NH when you all come up and back up traffic for miles. Ya it's great for economies when people come but don't complain about it when it's been happening for decades in NH. Zero sympathy. 😆

Reply(2)
5
Shelly Savicki
4d ago

Blaming Disney.. that seems a little over the top! it's like Blaming parents for everything their kids do. Maybe we should stop "blaming" and learn some accountability. After all Salem has been a cool place to go around Halloween for as long as I can remember.

Reply
2
Connie
5d ago

I live 11 miles away and I won't go this year...way too much. Feel so bad for the town's residents

Reply(4)
5
 

