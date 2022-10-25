Read full article on original website
Related
Narcity
A Canadian News Anchor Got Brutally Honest About An Epic Fail On TV & TikTok Loves It (VIDEO)
A news anchor in Canada approached a live TV failure with hilarious honesty, and people on TikTok are so here for it. The live news segment gone badly was posted to the social media platform, and has since gone viral thanks to the anchor's relatable attitude. Alex Brown is a...
Narcity
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Was Partying At Woody's In Toronto & Her Halloween Costume Was Iconic
It looks like Netflix star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is having a fabulous Halloween weekend in Toronto!. The Mississauga-born Never Have I Everactress posted an Instagram story on Saturday, October 29, of her dancing in a bunny costume with friends tagging her location at Woody's/Sailor in Toronto. Woody's is an iconic gay...
Narcity
A Newcomer To Canada Tried To Shop For Winter Clothes & He's Convinced He Will 'Surely Die'
If you're dreading the upcoming winter in Canada, imagine how scary the thought of it must be for someone who is new to the country!. TikToker Andrian Makhnachov (@makhnachov) is a Ukrainian refugee who recently moved to Saskatchewan and has been sharing his dread about the upcoming cold season. "Preparing...
Comments / 0