The Media and The District Attorney...Silence...KnowingwhatyoudidLockport, IL
Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practiceJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Rescued sea otter at the Shedd Aquarium needs your immediate attentionMark StarChicago, IL
Charity Works To Let You Donate Leftover Candy To The TroopsJus4NetChicago, IL
This is the most haunted restaurant in Illinois, according to Food NetworkJennifer GeerChicago, IL
South Side Sox
Phillies overcome five-run deficit to steal 6-5 victory in extras
The World Series is officially here, the grand finale of a season that Rob Manfred tried so hard to ruin. The 87-win Philadelphia Phillies prevailed, against almost all odds, to take down the big dogs of the National League and face the villainous, 106-win Houston Astros. Facing the second-largest gap...
South Side Sox
Sharing Sox Podcast 91 — Phillies phulphil while White Sox phlail and phlunk
Trying to stay awake during what seems like a 5 1⁄2 -year break between LCSs and the World Series, SSS duty geezer Leigh Allan and his son and west coast correspondent, Will, indulge in a little nostalgia. That nostalgia ranges from the prospect of the return of Ozzieball to the new book that casts Frank Thomas as much more Big Jerk than Big Hurt in his playing days (bringing on discussion of other White Sox Big Jerks).
South Side Sox
Bird App Recap: Astros 5, Phillies 2 (World Series Game 2)
It’s a perfect late autumn night in Chicago, and while most of White Sox Twitter was out enjoying it at concerts and Halloween parties, your friends here at South Side Sox have been toiling away, covering Game 2 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies.
South Side Sox
Should I Stay or Should I Go: Vince Velasquez
He should stay Veteran ballast is always welcome, and while Velasquez was undeniably bad, he was useful out of the bullpen in a multi-inning relief role and can probably gut out three or four mediocre innings as a spot starter. He still has a good four-pitch mix and should be affordable.
South Side Sox
Six Pack of Stats: Phillies 6, Astros 5 (10 innings)
Game 1 was an absolutely delightful thriller to kick off this weekend. The Astros were looking to continue to mow down their opponents this postseason, while the Phillies seem to be zoned in and just enjoying the ride. And wouldn’t you know, Philadelphia sealed the opener, winning a crucial road game and already putting themselves in a good spot to win the Series.
South Side Sox
Gamethread: Phillies at Astros (World Series Game 1)
Tonight, the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros start the 118th World Series in Minute Maid Park, home of the Astros. These two teams have not faced each other in the postseason since the 1980 NLCS, which proved extremely exciting. The Phillies won that series, three games to two, with four of those five games going into extra innings. The Phillies ultimately won the World Series that year over the Kansas City Royals. Here’s hoping the 2022 Phillies-Astros showdown will be equally as electrifying!
South Side Sox
Grading the White Sox: Reese McGuire
At midseason, the SSS staff graded the 46-46 White Sox, from the head of the class Dylan Cease down to Dallas Keuchel. We invented a WARsss metric that could very well be just a cute way to trot out our special site grades — but really for all you know could be the product of years of research in a stats lab.
South Side Sox
Should I Stay or Should I Go: Kyle Crick
He should stay A veteran arm is always nice to have stashed away. Crick has demonstrated a floor of being at least a serviceable arm, if not necessarily a high-leverage one, and at one time was considered to have a high ceiling. He still generates a fair amount of strikeouts despite declining stuff. Crick is entering his final year of arbitration, and has additional motivation to perform heading into free agency.
South Side Sox
Should I Stay or Should I Go: Adam Haseley
He should stay Formerly an eighth overall draft pick and fringe Top 100 prospect, Haseley never really made good on his talent and has settled into being a fifth outfielder — a role that still has its uses. Hits lefty, which is always nice to have on this current White Sox roster. Can play all three outfield positions, and isn’t due arbitration until 2024.
South Side Sox
Grading the White Sox: Kyle Crick
At midseason, the SSS staff graded the 46-46 White Sox, from the head of the class Dylan Cease down to Dallas Keuchel. We invented a WARsss metric that could very well be just a cute way to trot out our special site grades — but really for all you know could be the product of years of research in a stats lab.
South Side Sox
Grading the White Sox: Joe Kelly
At midseason, the SSS staff graded the 46-46 White Sox, from the head of the class Dylan Cease down to Dallas Keuchel. We invented a WARsss metric that could very well be just a cute way to trot out our special site grades — but really for all you know could be the product of years of research in a stats lab.
South Side Sox
Should I Stay or Should I Go: Joe Kelly
He should stay Kelly was snake-bitten in so many ways, and his results (6.08 ERA) were a far cry from how he was throwing (3.06 FIP). As he gets further removed from injury, his excellent strikeout rate (31.2%) can still be an asset even with his relatively high salary. He’s a hard-nosed competitor with postseason credentials — both attributes the White Sox need.
