It’s been approximately 87 days since the last the baseball game was played (or it feels like that anyway) but Game 1 of the World Series is finally here. In this episode of the Over The Monster Podcast, Dan and Bryan draft things they want to see in the Fall Classic, discuss the latest developments in the Devers contract situation, and try (and fail) to defeat Taco Bell. Plus, Dan makes a shocking (and, frankly, kind of gross) confession.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO