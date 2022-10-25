Read full article on original website
Road & Track
Ferrari Spotted Testing Lamborghini Huracán STO at Fiorano Test Track
Show up to Ferrari's private Fiorano test track, and one thing's usually for certain: You'll see Ferraris on the tarmac. The company tests all of its new and upcoming cars on the hyper-exclusive circuit, with other makes almost never present. That's why we're so shocked to see the Maranello-based carmaker testing a Huracán STO from its main rival, Lamborghini, on the circuit.
Road & Track
Jury Orders Ford to Pay $105 Million to Software Company Over Trade Secrets
A federal jury based in Detroit ordered Ford to pay Austin, Texas-based Versata Software $104.6 million in damages on Wednesday for breach of contract and misappropriating trade secrets, Automotive News reports. The report claims Versata licensed its automotive software, which helped Ford's engineers and marketers collaborate on vehicle development, to...
Road & Track
The 2023 Honda Civic Type R Starts at $43,990, $5540 More Than Before
Honda revealed pricing for the 2023 Civic Type R on Thursday, confirming the highly anticipated hot hatch will start at $43,990, including destination. You get a lot for your money. Under the hood sits a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-four making 315 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque. It's paired to one of the best-feeling six-speed manual shifters on the market, sending power to the front wheels through a limited-slip differential. There are also upgrades to the braking, chassis, suspension, tires, and interior.
Road & Track
EU Agrees to Ban New Combustion Engine Cars Starting 2035
The European Union revealed on its website Friday it has reached an agreement to effectively ban new combustion-engine car registrations by 2035. The council and the European Parliament agreed to a provisional set of rules that would only allow vehicles running on CO2-neutral fuels, such as electricity and hydrogen, to be newly registered for road use after 2035. The rules also push for a 55-percent reduction of CO2 emissions for cars and a 50-percent reduction for vans by 2030, compared to 2021 levels.
Road & Track
Someone Please Save This Neglected BMW 8-Series Barn Find
The new 8-Series is cool and all, but we're still big fans of the original. Introduced in 1990, it was BMW's most ambitious car ever, brimming with tons of developmental milestones and cutting-edge technologies. One example of the iconic Nineties car that has been off the road since 2009 has just come up for sale.
Road & Track
The Ferrari 499P is a Le Mans Racer 50 Years in the Making
Ferrari has finally unveiled its new prototype endurance racer, the 499P, with which the company will gun for the overall victory in next year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans. It’s been a long time coming. The once-dominant company hasn’t fielded a factory-backed, top-class entry at the French classic in 50 years. And Ferrari is the last of the long list of factory-backed competitors for the 2023 race to be revealed. Cadillac and Porsche unveiled their new prototype entries earlier this year. BMW, who won't race Le Mans until 2024, has already unveiled its car ahead of a 2023 IMSA campaign. Peugeot showed its entry last year. That program will join defending champ Toyota and (likely) the independent Glickenhaus in the Le Mans Hypercar class at next year’s 100th anniversary 24-race.
Road & Track
Let Vaughn Gittin Jr., T-Pain Get You Ready For Halloween
With Halloween just around the corner, we’re officially in the heart of the spooky season. While All Hallows' Eve isn’t typically considered much of an automotive endeavor, the folks over at RTR have decided to change that. Vaughn Gittin Jr., Loren Healy, AdamLZ, Chelsea DeNofa and Type S Auto have all teamed up with Grammy award winner T-Pain to destroy a bunch of tires in the most seasonally appropriate way they know how.
Road & Track
The 2023 Honda Civic Type R Has Grown Up
As Formula One rolled into Austin’s Circuit of The Americas—a $300 million Grand Prix palace—last week, I was about 30 miles down the road at a small club track called Harris Hill Raceway, awaiting my turn to drive the new 2023 Honda Civic Type R. A group of us stood near Harris Hill’s front stretch, watching lines of Type Rs zip by in hypnotizing rhythm.
Road & Track
The Best Cars Under $100,000 in 2022
Over the last few years, $100,000 has become an increasingly interesting price point. Many great cars have been priced beyond the six-figure mark, but there's still a large variety of cars of all shapes, sizes, and specialties that come in below six figures. These are the ones to buy. Looking...
Road & Track
I Bet You've Never Seen a 1966 Dodge Charger RV
Motorhomes and RVs don’t necessarily spring to mind as preferred vehicles for performance enthusiasts. While the rolling domiciles provide families with unrivaled access to the great outdoors, they aren't usually considered to be the high mark of automotive style. This 1966 Dodge Charger-turned-RV is an exception. Credit for the...
Road & Track
Red Bull Fined $7 Million, Loses Development Time as Cost Cap Overrun Penalty
Red Bull has been fined $7 million and will lose 10 percent of its remaining access to wind tunnels and computational fluid dynamics through the next 12 months as a penalty for overspending during the cost-capped 2021 season, Formula One announced Friday. The loss of R&D time is the biggest...
Road & Track
Watch This 600-HP Rallycross-Spec Subaru WRX STI Fly Down Tail of the Dragon
Former F1 and NASCAR racer turned Rallycross weapon Scott Speed is a force behind the wheel, with three Global Championships and an American title under his belt. Thanks to a little help from Red Bull Rally, we have a chance to watch as the often-sideways racer takes his race-prepped Subaru for a blast down one of America’s most intense roads: the Tail of the Dragon.
