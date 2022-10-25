ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girl in critical condition after being rescued from Kensington house fire

By Corey Davis via
 4 days ago
A girl is in critical condition after being rescued from a house fire in the Kensington section of Philadelphia.

Firefighters got the call at 7:02 a.m. Tuesday about a fire at a home along the 3100 block of Custer Street.

Philadelphia Fire Captain Derek Bowmer said crews arrived within four minutes and immediately began to attempt to rescue the girl.

Bowmer did not provide an age, but referred to her as a "juvenile."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34w4zy_0ilv0yc400

The girl was in a second-floor bedroom at the front of the home; firefighters believe she was the only person in the home when they arrived, Bowmer said.

She was taken to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children for treatment.

Witnesses on the scene said the fire was intense and that it took firefighters several minutes to reach the girl.

At least one other home was damaged.

One firefighter was treated for minor injuries, Bowmer said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Comments / 7

Steven Martin
4d ago

Glad they were able to safe the Young lady. Fires are dangerous and move quick! Having a plan is important. Thanks Philly Fire. You guys & gals Rock 🤙🏾

Reply
4
 

