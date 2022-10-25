Read full article on original website
American Troops Prepared to Engage in War With Russia
A U.S. aircraft carrier is prepared to lead an international charge should Russia escalate attacks against Ukraine and its allies. The USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), christened in 2006 and delivered to the Navy in 2009, is in the Adriatic Sea leading Neptune Strike 2022—a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) deployment that tests deterrence and defense in the Euro-Atlantic area.
U.S. Volcano That Has Been Dormant for 800 Years Appears to Be Waking Up
New activity has been detected under Mount Edgecumbe, a previously dormant volcano near Sitka, Alaska.
Russia Says It Will Retaliate if EU Confiscates State Assets
(Reuters) - Russia will retaliate if its state and citizens' assets are confiscated by the European Union, the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday. Asked about comments reportedly made by European leaders suggesting Russian assets in the European Union could be confiscated, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that this would be "stealing".
Close Putin Ally Says 23 Soldiers Died in Ukrainian Shelling Attack
(Reuters) - Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, on Thursday said 23 of his soldiers had been killed and another 58 wounded in a Ukrainian artillery attack this week. Kadyrov's comments were unusual, given that pro-Moscow forces have rarely admitted to major battlefield losses...
Russia's Sechin Says Taiwan Will Return to China 'On Schedule'
BAKU (Reuters) -Igor Sechin, chief executive of Russian oil giant Rosneft and one of Vladimir Putin's closest allies, on Thursday heaped praise on China's leaders and said Taiwan would return to its "native harbour" on time. Sechin said that decisions taken by the 20th Communist Party Congress, which cemented Xi...
China Says Willing to Communicate With US Military but 'Red Lines' Should Be Respected
BEIJING (Reuters) - China attaches great importance to Sino-U.S. military relations and is willing to see China and the U.S. have military communications but "red lines" remain, a Chinese defense ministry spokesman said on Thursday. If the U.S. wishes to strengthen military communications, it should "respect China's interests and major...
Oil Giants' Massive Profits Revive Calls for Windfall Taxes
(Reuters) - Global energy giants including Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp posted another round of huge quarterly profits, benefiting from surging natural gas and fuel prices that have boosted inflation around the world and led to fresh calls to further tax the sector. Four of the five largest global...
China's Xi Says Willing to Work With United States for Mutual Benefit
BEIJING (Reuters) - President Xi Jinping said China is willing to work with the United States to find ways to get along to the benefit of both, Chinese state television reported on Thursday, ahead of a possible meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in Indonesia. As major powers, China and...
Ukraine Attacks Russia's Hold on Southern City of Kherson
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian forces attacked Russia's hold on the southern city of Kherson on Thursday while fighting intensified in the country's east. The battles came amid reports that Moscow-appointed authorities have abandoned the city, joining tens of thousands of residents who fled to other Russia-held areas. Ukrainian...
'They Shut the Door on Us': Venezuelans Ask Mexico for Humanitarian Flights Home
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Ana Villalobos remembers what she went through to get from Venezuela to the United States: going hungry, sleeping in the open and crossing rivers and forests with her young son. She cries upon reflecting on the journey, knowing it bore no fruit. Now, Villalobos is asking...
Danes on Baltic Sea Island Feel Russia-Ukraine War Creeping Closer
BORNHOLM, Denmark (Reuters) - When the Nord Stream gas pipelines ruptured near the island of Bornholm last month, residents felt the Ukraine war move a lot closer, exposing the isolation of Denmark's easternmost point and renewing fears of Russian aggression. The rocky Baltic Sea island of about 40,000 people has...
Putin Blames West for Ukraine War, Plays Down Nuclear Fears
(Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin showed no regrets on Thursday for his war in Ukraine, insisting that the "special military operation" was still achieving its goals and the West's dominance over world affairs was coming to an end. Inveighing against the West for more than three-and-a-half hours in a...
Germany Says Russia Threatens Europe After Putin Predicts 'Dangerous' Decade
FRONTLINES NORTH OF KHERSON, Ukraine (Reuters) - Russia's invasion of Ukraine has plunged Europe into an era of insecurity, Germany said on Friday, a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin predicted a "dangerous" decade ahead. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who is from a wing of Germany's Social Democrats that long...
Analysis-Need for Speed: China Xi's New Generals Offer Cohesion Over Possible Taiwan Plans
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese President Xi Jinping's new generals may have been selected for their political loyalty to him, but those ties could serve at least one vital military purpose in any Taiwan invasion plan: ensuring cohesion and decisiveness. Although the Politburo's seven-man Standing Committee would make the ultimate...
'No Room for Old Dreams', German President Says of Russia Ties
BERLIN (Reuters) -Russia's invasion of Ukraine has caused an "epochal break" in Germany's ties with Moscow and the war has shattered former Soviet president Mikhail Gorbachev's dream of a "common European home", President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Friday. Steinmeier, who hails from a wing of Germany's Social Democrats that long...
U.N. Lawyer Pushes Back on Russian Row Over Iran Drone Inquiry
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The chief U.N. lawyer on Wednesday pushed back on a Russian argument that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres cannot report to the Security Council on Western accusations that Moscow used Iran-made drones in Ukraine in violation of a 2015 resolution. Russia has argued that there is no mandate...
Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine-War
UNITED NATIONS — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is urging Russia and Ukraine to renew the deal that has seen more than 9 million tons of grain exported from Ukraine and brought down global food prices. He is also calling for other countries, mainly in the West, to expedite the...
Iran Protests Flare Again as U.N. Voices Concern at Detainees' Treatment
DUBAI (Reuters) -Iranians kept up protests calling for the toppling of the Islamic Republic on Friday, as activists posted videos of crowds demanding the death of the supreme leader and the widely feared Basij militia he unleashed against them. Iran has been gripped by protests since the death of 22-year-old...
Italy's Meloni Pledges Arms for Ukraine, Berlusconi Toes Line
ROME (Reuters) -The only way to facilitate a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine is helping Kyiv to defend itself militarily, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni told parliament on Wednesday. "Peace can be achieved by supporting Ukraine ... it is the only chance we have for the two sides to...
U.S. Military Dismisses Russia as ‘Acute’ Threat as Putin Boasts of ‘New World Order’
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Thursday dismissed the potency of the threat Russia poses to the United States amid new claims from President Vladimir Putin that his ongoing military campaign in Ukraine serves as a first step in the implementation of a new world order. Speaking at the public release...
