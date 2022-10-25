Read full article on original website
Here’s how to use all the features of the new Weather app for iPad on iPadOS 16
IPadOS 16 is finally available for iPad users, and it brings new features such as Stage Manager and iCloud Shared Photo Library. The update also adds the Weather app for the first time on iPad, as it was previously available exclusively on iPhone. Read on for a hands-on look at the new Weather app for iPad and tips on how you can use all of its features.
Here’s how to get 60-hour battery with Apple Watch Ultra
Low Power mode arrived for Apple Watch Series 4 and later with watchOS 9 last month. And with watchOS 9.1, Apple Watch Ultra gets an additional Low Power setting to take that even further. Here’s how to get up to 60-hour battery with Apple Watch Ultra. Since the first...
Apple surpasses 900 million paid subscribers as Services revenue increases 5% YoY
During Apple’s Q4 earnings call, CFO Luca Maestri shared more details about the company’s growth when it comes to paid services. Moving close to the one billion mark, Apple now has more than 900 million paid subscribers. For its fiscal Q4 performance, Apple saw its Services revenue up...
Apple pushes new MacBook Pro and Mac mini updates to 2023, report says
While many rumors had suggested that Apple will release an updated version of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro sometime this fall, a pair of new reports today says that’s not the case after all. A new supply chain rumor alongside a new report from Bloomberg indicate that Apple is not planning to release any additional Mac updates this year…
AAPL up 6%, despite warning of tougher quarter ahead
Early trading today has seen AAPL up by following yesterday’s earnings report. The company had reported a mix of good news and bad, but investors seem happy …. Apple yesterday announced that its fiscal Q4 earnings were a record $90.1B in revenue, and $20.7B in profit. Some of that...
Telegram removes paid posts from its iOS app due to App Store guidelines
Telegram this year introduced a paid “Premium” subscription that unlocks extra features for users, but it seems the platform wants to make even more money from the messaging app. This time, Telegram has been quietly testing paid posts on channels. But more than that, the app is using its own payment system on iOS to bypass Apple’s in-app purchases.
Apple touts Fitness+ expansion to all iPhone users in new video
With this week’s release of iOS 16.1, Apple opened the floodgates for its Fitness+ streaming workouts service. While once limited to Apple Watch owners, Apple Fitness+ is now available to anyone with an iPhone…and Apple has a new video promoting this expansion today. Apple Fitness+ offers a variety...
iOS 16.2 set for mid-December release, iOS 16.3 in February/March
Apple this week launched the first betas of its next round of software updates, including iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, and macOS Ventura 13.1. A new report from Bloomberg today indicates that Apple is currently targeting a release date to the public sometime in mid-December for these updates. iOS 16.2 release...
Friday’s best deals: M2 MacBook Air $150 off, 11-inch M1 iPad Pro from $700, more
It is Friday once again! We’re highlighting all of today’s best Apple deals as we head into the weekend, with the new M2 MacBook Air returning to all-time lows at $150 off. Then go check out these clearance offers on 11-inch M1 iPad Pro from $700, which wraps up the savings today alongside ecobee’s latest Smart Thermostats on sale from $159. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
Apple Watch diary: Testing the power of data in meeting health and fitness goals
Apple originally positioned the Apple Watch as being about three things: productivity, communication, and fitness. While the device can indeed help in all three areas, it quickly became apparent that its core appeal was helping people reach health and fitness goals. Some years back, my colleague Zac Hall told an...
HomeKit Weekly: LIFX Mini White is a great budget option for a hub-free HomeKit bulb
The LIFX Mini White is one of the lowest costs HomeKit bulbs on the market today, with a price tag under just $20. It’s compatible with Apple’s HomeKit and doesn’t require a hub to connect to your Wi-Fi network. At that price point, it’s hard not to be tempted by this smart light if you’re looking for an inexpensive way to try out some Internet-connected lighting in your home. But as with any budget product, there are sacrifices made in order to meet such a low price point, especially when it comes to color options.
Twitter going private under Musk’s ownership poses challenges, as fired execs get millions
Twitter going private under Elon Musk’s ownership does have a number of advantages for the billionaire, including fewer regulatory requirements and no need for quarterly earnings reports. But the route is not without its challenges …. Twitter going private. The New York Times reports that Musk had sought the...
