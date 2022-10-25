Read full article on original website
Nearly one million people now own 1 bitcoin
The number has risen 12% this year as the value of one Bitcoin has tumbled. This amazing thing about Bitcoin is that, given it is run on blockchain technology, one can jump on-chain and get all kinds of data. If I was trying to find the number of bank accounts...
Manta Network set for crypto’s largest trusted setup event with 5,000 participants
Manta Network's trusted setup event with over 5,000 keys generated put the protocol on track for ZKP history. Manta Network's trusted setup ceremony is for the launch of the privacy payments network MantaPay. Zcash, Tornado Cash and Aleo also had trusted setup events. Manta Network, a Polkadot parachain leveraging zkSNARK...
Hong Kong looks to legalise retail crypto trading: report
Hong Kong's plans on retail crypto trading come amid the city's push to become crypto hub. Regulators are considering mandatory licensing of crypto exchanges starting in 2023. Regulated exchanges will need to list a range of crypto assets, but adhere to certain standards. Cryptocurrency news out of Hong Kong indicate...
Gilead stock is not out of room to run just yet: Truist
Truist says Gilead stock is a "buy" with upside to $91 a share. Analyst Robyn Karnauskas is bullish on its oncology pipeline. Shares of the biotech firm already ended 20% up this week. Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: GILD) ended this week up nearly 20% after reporting its quarterly results that...
Amazon share price forecast after Q3 results
The company's management updated financial guidance for the fourth fiscal quarter. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) reported third-quarter results on Thursday, and the company’s management updated financial guidance for the fourth fiscal quarter. Third-quarter results missed estimates, while the e-commerce giant’s forecast for the holiday sales growth showed many of...
Should you buy RUNE after THORChain suffers an outage due to a software bug?
THORChain (RUNE/USD) was halted on October 27, 2022, due to a software bug. THORChain, a blockchain network built on top of Cosmos (ATOM/USD), is essentially a decentralized liquidity protocol that allows users to trade cryptocurrencies across multiple networks in a non-custodial way. Are you looking for fast-news, hot-tips and market...
Should you buy FIL after the launch of the content delivery network Saturn?
Filecoin launched a new data delivery network known as Saturn. In the last 7 days, the FIL cryptocurrency saw an increase in value by 12%. Developments such as these will increase interest in FIL and lead to an increase in value. The developers behind the decentralized storage solution Filecoin (FIL/USD)...
A love affair with Meta stock: Does Cramer owe the investment community an apology?
Meta (formerly known as Facebook) stock plunged below $100 per share this week. Shares haven't traded this low since 2016. CNBC's Jim Cramer apologies for trusting management in turning around the stock. Many Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) shareholders have seen their impressive gains wiped out after the social media...
Tullow Oil share price outlook as energy profits jump
Tullow Oil stock has bounced back as oil and gas profits rise. Crude oil price has been at an elevated level recently. Shell and TotalEnergies published strong quarterly results this week. Tullow Oil (LON: TLW) share price has crawled back recently as oil and gas companies record bumper profits. The...
Tether, Holepunch, and Synonym launch P2P credit system Pear Credit
Tether, Holepunch and Synonym say Pear Credit will revolutionise creation credit "tokens". The peer-to-peer (P2P) credit solution can be used by big enterprises or small, one-person companies. Pear Credit combines Lightning Network-styled speed and P2P storage. Tether, the company behind the world’s largest stablecoin Tether (USDT/USD), has together with encrypted...
Exxon raises dividend despite President Biden warning against it
Exxon Mobil Corp reports highest quarterly profit in its history. CEO Darren Woods discussed the results on CNBC Squawk Box. The oil giant raised its dividend to 91 cents per share on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE: XOM) is trading up this morning after the oil giant reported its Q3...
