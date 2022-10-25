VIA Motors Partners with AUSEV to Accelerate the Electrification of Australia’s Commercial Electric Vehicle Market

Read full article on original website
teslarati.com
Toyota electric vehicle plans now in turmoil
According to inside sources, Toyota is now reconsidering previous plans for electric vehicles. The story from Reuters, as it can so often be with Toyota, is cryptic and limited in details. Toyota has seemed so dedicated in recent months to hybrid engine technology, company executives even actively worked to defend their company’s position. But now Toyota’s slow EV introduction may change with a new plan revealed by company insiders.
theevreport.com
Hyundai Motor Group Breaks Ground on Metaplant America Dedicated EV and Battery Plant
HMG to become a leader of electrified mobility solutions with investment. SEOUL, South Korea and BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. – Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung, along with Governor Brian P. Kemp, and company officials, and state and local leaders, officially broke ground on Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA) LLC’s new manufacturing plant at the Bryan County Mega site. The celebration included a morning groundbreaking on site, followed by a future technology expo at Enmarket Arena in Savannah, where the company highlighted “advanced technology and extraordinary human achievement” with a wide array of exhibits for hundreds of attendees from the community in attendance.
theevreport.com
SKF and NIO expand strategic cooperation
GOTHENBURG, Sweden – SKF and NIO, a leading premium smart electric vehicle manufacturer have strengthened their strategic cooperation. As part of the agreement, SKF will be a preferred supplier of ceramic ball bearings and provide wide-ranging technical expertise to support NIO’s product development and global expansion plans. In...
theevreport.com
Everledger Launches Battery Passport Pilot with Ford
SEATTLE – Digital transparency company Everledger today announced the launch of a world-first battery passport pilot with leading automotive manufacturer Ford Motor Company (Ford) to ensure responsible recycling of electric vehicle batteries. The pilot leverages Everledger’s technology platform to track electric vehicle batteries throughout their lifecycle to ensure responsible...
theevreport.com
XCIENT Fuel Cell Fleet Racks Up 5 Million km, Reinforcing Hyundai’s Hydrogen Leadership
A total of 47 hydrogen-powered commercial trucks are in operation at 23 Swiss companies in the fields of logistics, distribution, and supermarket fulfillment. SEOUL, South Korea – Hyundai Motor Company today announced that its fleet of XCIENT Fuel Cell heavy-duty trucks in Switzerland has accumulated more than 5 million km in two years. Starting in 2020, the company exported 47 units of hydrogen-powered, zero-emission commercial trucks to 23 Swiss companies, which are using them for logistics, distribution, and supermarket fulfillment.
gcaptain.com
For the First Time in Four Years There’s No U.S. Crude Going to France
For the first time in four years, there’s no US crude getting exported to France as a workers strike in the European country upends normal trade flows. French workers are protesting for higher wages amid soaring inflation, and that’s snarled operations at key oil refineries. The chaos in the nation’s energy industry means that companies including Exxon Mobil Corp. and TotalEnergies SE have been forced to curtail or suspend their local operations. US oil producers normally see steady demand from French plants that take crude and process it into fuels like gasoline.
US-China Tensions Boil As Taiwan's TSMC Also Joins Embargo After NVidia and AMD
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd TSM suspended the production of advanced silicon for Chinese startup Biren Technology to ensure compliance with U.S. regulations. The decision related to the reports that Biren's products outperformed Nvidia Corp's NVDA A100 chips, which the U.S. had banned from the Chinese market, Bloomberg reported. Biren...
Loophole allows auto dealers to secretly sell customers defective cars – how to avoid getting ripped off
A LAW that forbids car dealerships from selling new cars with open safety recalls has a loophole that doesn't apply to used cars, allowing auto dealers to rip off and endanger drivers. Used car dealerships have taken advantage of this loophole because it means they aren't required to tell consumers...
Chinese chipmaker YMTC is asking American employees to leave the company
In brief: Chinese memory chip giant Yangtze Memory Technologies Corp (YMTC) is reportedly asking its American employees to leave the company due to the US government's new restrictions designed to quash China's semiconductor manufacturing ambitions. Citing four people close to the firm, the Financial Times reports that an unspecified number...
Washington Examiner
Electric vehicle owner learns replacing a tail light costs over $4,000
The owner of a Hummer electric truck was shocked to learn replacing his tail lights is a rather expensive venture. “Had a shocker today,” the owner wrote in a Hummer EV Facebook group. “A new passenger side rear light for the Hummer EV; $4,040 just to buy it.”
A new method to make high-performance magnets could minimize our reliance on rare earth elements
A team of researchers from the University of Cambridge, alongside colleagues in Austria, has discovered a potential replacement for the current method for making high-performance magnets without using rare earth elements. These high-performance magnets, used in wind turbines and electric vehicles, are vital for building a zero-carbon economy. Currently, the...
Apple Insider
TSMC says efforts to rebuild US semiconductor industry are doomed to fail
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple supplier TSMC believes that US efforts to rebuild chip manufacturing at home are doomed to fail, as it finds itself caught between China and the United States in a tech cold war. Morris...
TEASED: 2023 Honda Accord Coming With Honda's Largest Ever Infotainment Screen
The current tenth-generation Honda Accord has only been around since 2018, but already the Japanese brand is working on a replacement for one of the best-selling sedans available in the USA. Even now, near the end of its lifecycle, it remains one of the best all-rounders. But you don't get...
Nova Scotia touted its huge ‘green’ energy plant. Turns out it’s powered by coal
N mid-September, the government of the Canadian province of Nova Scotia announced a blockbuster, 5bn-watt “green” hydrogen plant. The plant was meant to deliver 200,000 tonnes of ammonia to Europe each year, without the use of fossil fuels. Heading into November there is no prospect green power will...
rigzone.com
IEA Says it Can Tap Huge Oil Reserves If Supply Is Disrupted
The head of the International Energy Agency said its members have oil reserves available to conduct another round of releases if needed. “We still have huge amount of stocks to be released in case we see supply disruptions,” Fatih Birol, the executive director of the Paris-based adviser, said in a group interview at the Singapore International Energy Week Conference. “Currently it is not on the agenda, but it can come anytime.”
theevreport.com
Wallbox Opens First U.S. Manufacturing Facility
The state-of-the-art facility will have the capacity to produce over 250,000 EV chargers in 2022 and over 1 million in 2030 exclusively for the North American market. MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. – Wallbox, a leading provider of electric vehicle charging and energy management solutions worldwide, officially opened its first North American manufacturing facility in Arlington, Texas. Designed to produce over 250,000 units in 2022 and over one million in 2030, the 130,000-square-foot factory will manufacture all of the company’s chargers in the U.S. which will serve multiple segments of EV charging including residential charging, bidirectional charging and hyperfast highway corridor charging.
Jalopnik
This Is Why Nobody Speeds in Norway
Norway has some of the best roads in the world. Pick any metric you like and you’ll be hard pressed to find anywhere better. Twists and turns? Everywhere you go. Scenery? Absolutely unmatched. Even the raw asphalt is great. Somehow, despite Norway’s dire winters, the country’s roads are impeccably smooth and well-maintained. And, with bike lanes aplenty, you don’t even need to worry about cyclists hogging the road ahead — just the odd sheep here and there.
theevreport.com
bp pulse to launch Gigahub EV fast-charging hubs for ride-hail fleet charging near airports and other high-demand U.S. locations
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. – bp pulse announced plans to establish the bp pulse Gigahub network, a series of large, EV fast-charging hubs designed to serve ride-hail and taxi fleets near U.S. airports and high-demand locations across the nation. The first planned location would be built near Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) in collaboration with Hertz and is partially funded by a grant from the California Energy Commission (CEC).
woodworkingnetwork.com
Largest Canadian lumber producer cuts output
VANCOUVER, B.C. -- Interfor, the largest Canadian lumber producer, has cut lumber production by 17%, which equals approximately 200 million board feetin response to slowing demand. Interfor said deteriorating economic conditions and market uncertainty are reducing demand for lumber as interest rates rise and housing starts plunge,. The temporary reduction...
BBC
Drivers warned to check vehicles after brake wires cut
Motorists have been warned to check their vehicles after brake wires were cut in North Lanarkshire. Up to 10 vehicles in the Langside Avenue and West Avenue area of Viewpark had cables to the anti-lock braking system cut between August and October. Officers fear drivers would have been unable to...
