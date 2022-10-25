Read full article on original website
stlucieco.gov
Find Fellow Readers Through St. Lucie County Libraries’ Book Groups This November
Be thankful for the written word this month as the St. Lucie County Library System continues to offer a variety of book groups at different branches. The schedule for November is:. Wednesday, Nov. 2 at 2 p.m., featuring “Hour of the Witch” by Chris Bohjalian at the Lewis Branch’s Wednesday...
stlucieco.gov
IRSC Students Paired With High School Students in Culinary Cook-Off
Five students in Indian River State College’s (IRSC) Culinary Management program teamed up with culinary students from five area high schools on Tuesday, October 25, for the Second Annual Sunshine Kitchen Culinary Cook-Off Competition. The five teams demonstrated their culinary knowledge, skills and creative abilities in sanitation, communication, planning...
