HMG to become a leader of electrified mobility solutions with investment. SEOUL, South Korea and BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. – Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung, along with Governor Brian P. Kemp, and company officials, and state and local leaders, officially broke ground on Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA) LLC’s new manufacturing plant at the Bryan County Mega site. The celebration included a morning groundbreaking on site, followed by a future technology expo at Enmarket Arena in Savannah, where the company highlighted “advanced technology and extraordinary human achievement” with a wide array of exhibits for hundreds of attendees from the community in attendance.

BRYAN COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO