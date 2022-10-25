Read full article on original website
Hyundai Motor Group Breaks Ground on Metaplant America Dedicated EV and Battery Plant
HMG to become a leader of electrified mobility solutions with investment. SEOUL, South Korea and BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. – Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung, along with Governor Brian P. Kemp, and company officials, and state and local leaders, officially broke ground on Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA) LLC’s new manufacturing plant at the Bryan County Mega site. The celebration included a morning groundbreaking on site, followed by a future technology expo at Enmarket Arena in Savannah, where the company highlighted “advanced technology and extraordinary human achievement” with a wide array of exhibits for hundreds of attendees from the community in attendance.
All-New 2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid Production Begins in North America
ALLISTON, Ontario – Associates at multiple Honda plants in North America celebrated today as mass production of the all-new 2023 Honda CR-V hybrid began at Honda of Canada Mfg. (HCM), featuring a new two-motor hybrid system produced at Honda’s Ohio Transmission Plant (TMP-O), and a newly refined Atkinson-cycle engine unique to hybrid models that is made at the Anna Engine Plant (AEP) in Ohio.
Hyundai Motor UK announces IONIQ 6 First Edition pricing and specification
Leatherhead – Hyundai Motor UK has announced the pricing and specification of the IONIQ 6 First Edition, the first model in the eagerly anticipated IONIQ 6 range and the second model of the IONIQ all-electric-vehicle line-up brand. Built on Hyundai Motor Group’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), IONIQ 6 is...
Everledger Launches Battery Passport Pilot with Ford
SEATTLE – Digital transparency company Everledger today announced the launch of a world-first battery passport pilot with leading automotive manufacturer Ford Motor Company (Ford) to ensure responsible recycling of electric vehicle batteries. The pilot leverages Everledger’s technology platform to track electric vehicle batteries throughout their lifecycle to ensure responsible...
2023 Nissan Ariya electric crossover named ‘Editor’s Pick’ in second annual Newsweek Auto Awards
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The 2023 Nissan Ariya was honored as an “Editor’s Pick” in Newsweek magazine’s second annual Newsweek Auto Awards. The all-electric Ariya crossover was chosen for its packaging, drivability and overall likeability. The “Editor’s Pick” award is new this year to Newsweek’s lineup...
Knorr-Bremse Invests in Chinese e-Motor Specialist Bobang
The partnership and joint development projects with Bobang will strengthen Knorr-Bremse’s e-motor competencies and respond to the rapid growth of automated driving and electrification globally. Munich/Shanghai – Knorr-Bremse, the global market leader for braking systems and a leading supplier of other rail and commercial vehicle systems, has invested in...
Your new Volvo EX90 gives you the info you need – when you need it
If you’ve ever asked a phone or computer “What do you want me to do?” with a tinge of despair in your voice, you know how confusing it can be when communication with a piece of technology breaks down. Imagine what could happen if such a breakdown...
EVIOS Plc acquires Andersen EV business
The acquisition accelerates the expansion of the UK-based company, with both brands continuing and benefitting from the shared investment. British home EV charge point manufacturer, EVIOS, has acquired the prestige EV home charging business Andersen EV. The management of EVIOS has indicated that the two brands will co-exist, serving different parts of the EV market and benefitting from shared investment in technology, installation personnel and customer support.
Volvo C40 Recharge wins 2022 Newsweek Autos Editor’s Pick award
The fully-electric Volvo C40 Recharge has been named an Editor’s Pick in the annual 2022 Newsweek Autos Awards. For the second consecutive year, Newsweek highlights the industry’s best in several individual vehicle and brand categories based on test drives and comparing standard and available features and specifications. The...
XCIENT Fuel Cell Fleet Racks Up 5 Million km, Reinforcing Hyundai’s Hydrogen Leadership
A total of 47 hydrogen-powered commercial trucks are in operation at 23 Swiss companies in the fields of logistics, distribution, and supermarket fulfillment. SEOUL, South Korea – Hyundai Motor Company today announced that its fleet of XCIENT Fuel Cell heavy-duty trucks in Switzerland has accumulated more than 5 million km in two years. Starting in 2020, the company exported 47 units of hydrogen-powered, zero-emission commercial trucks to 23 Swiss companies, which are using them for logistics, distribution, and supermarket fulfillment.
