Hyundai Motor UK announces IONIQ 6 First Edition pricing and specification
Leatherhead – Hyundai Motor UK has announced the pricing and specification of the IONIQ 6 First Edition, the first model in the eagerly anticipated IONIQ 6 range and the second model of the IONIQ all-electric-vehicle line-up brand. Built on Hyundai Motor Group’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), IONIQ 6 is...
Welcome to the Big Tech reckoning
Amid a streak of disappointing financial results, inflation, and global turmoil, companies like Meta, Microsoft, and Google are looking to rein in runaway costs.
Solar panels: How new materials can make them cheaper and better than ever
The cost of turning sunlight into electricity has fallen more than 90 percent over the last decade. Solar is now the cheapest form of newly built energy generation. Job done? Not quite. Right now, solar works well at cost-competitive prices and can help us cut emissions significantly. But with less than five percent of the world’s electricity delivered by solar, we are just at the start.
9 Safest Places To Retire Abroad for Less Than $2,000 a Month
A lower cost of living, better weather, lower taxes and a higher quality of life are all reasons to think about making the move to another country when you get ready to retire -- and leaving the U.S....
Knorr-Bremse Invests in Chinese e-Motor Specialist Bobang
The partnership and joint development projects with Bobang will strengthen Knorr-Bremse’s e-motor competencies and respond to the rapid growth of automated driving and electrification globally. Munich/Shanghai – Knorr-Bremse, the global market leader for braking systems and a leading supplier of other rail and commercial vehicle systems, has invested in...
China: Lithium batteries may soon power 'world's largest fleet' of submarines
The Chinese Navy could finally use lithium technology to replace the lead-acid batteries that are now used in its fleet of conventional submarines. Lithium-ion batteries could soon power China's massive fleet of conventional submarines due to advancements in the nation's globally dominant electric car industry, according to a study by China's Navy, reported on Saturday by South China Morning Post (SCMP).
XCIENT Fuel Cell Fleet Racks Up 5 Million km, Reinforcing Hyundai’s Hydrogen Leadership
A total of 47 hydrogen-powered commercial trucks are in operation at 23 Swiss companies in the fields of logistics, distribution, and supermarket fulfillment. SEOUL, South Korea – Hyundai Motor Company today announced that its fleet of XCIENT Fuel Cell heavy-duty trucks in Switzerland has accumulated more than 5 million km in two years. Starting in 2020, the company exported 47 units of hydrogen-powered, zero-emission commercial trucks to 23 Swiss companies, which are using them for logistics, distribution, and supermarket fulfillment.
