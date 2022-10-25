Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Has the music stopped in Nashville's job market?Instawork Economic ResearchNashville, TN
Flexible work eases holiday stress for many local residentsInstaworkNashville, TN
Ahead of November Election, Sumner Democrats Announce Key EventsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
Pastors, Doctors Call for Safety for Transgender YouthAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Related
Autoweek.com
The 2023 Toyota Crown Reinvents a Legend
The new Crown will be offered with two hybrid powertrains and standard all-wheel drive. Base Crowns use a 2.5-liter I4 mated to an eCVT and a pair of electric motors to deliver 236 hp combined. Climbing up the market, Toyota’s showing off a new system called Hybrid Max with the...
Toyota About to Make a Big Change to Challenge Tesla
Toyota (TM) seems set to do an about-face. In the face of the industrywide race toward electric vehicles, the Japanese automaker has boasted of its unique strategy. For Toyota, the world's second largest automotive group based on market value behind Tesla (TSLA) , a strategy combining gasoline vehicles and less-polluting ones is the recipe.
CAR AND DRIVER
2023 Honda Civic Type R: A Brush with Greatness
Honda's history is deeply rooted in internal-combustion engines, and as we make the shift toward electrification, the company's most exciting gasoline-only vehicle has just undergone what is likely to be its final redesign. The Honda Civic Type R has rejoined the lineup for 2023, following the 2022 model-year revamp of the supporting Civic sedan and hatchback. Based on the handful of laps we took around Harris Hill Raceway outside Austin, Texas—including as a passenger to two-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen—it seems Honda absolutely nailed it.
This LS-Swapped Buick Century Wagon Is a Land-Yachting, Off-Road Champ
Reliability and capability are overrated.
The New USPS Mail Truck Looks Positively Goofy on the Street
Dalton Priebe"Memorable" is one way to describe the looks of Oshkosh's new NGDV.
Road & Track
This Is the First C8 Corvette Z06 Crash
This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. A 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 was involved in a crash in Bloomfield, Michigan on Friday evening, the first such incident on record, according to Corvette Blogger. The car involved was not a customer vehicle, but rather a Z06 owned by Chevy itself.
Road & Track
BMW M2 Performance Parts Include a New Exhaust and Height-Adjustable Springs
It's only been a few weeks since the 2023 M2 made its debut, and BMW is keeping the momentum going with a line of M Performance parts for the refreshed coupe. Here’s everything you need to know about these new parts for the fan-favorite M car. Starting with the...
Subtle Cybertruck redesign drives Tesla fans wild
News of Tesla's infamous iconic Cybertruck has been curiously scant lately, despite the fact that production is set to start next year. Ever since the vehicle's eventful unveiling two years ago (who can forget that smashing bullet-proof glass?), its design has proved controversial – but fans have just spotted a subtle visual tweak.
Road & Track
Nismo Brings a V-8 Frontier Off-Road Concept to SEMA
We are days from the start of the 2022 SEMA Show in Las Vegas and automakers are already starting to highlight some of the incredible builds slated to join the festivities. Nissan isn't one to disappoint in that regard, and has plans to bring a bevy of highly modified machines to the aftermarket convention this time around. None of the builds are quite as intriguing as the Nismo Off Road Frontier V-8 concept built by Forsberg Racing.
Road & Track
Ford Fiesta Production Will Officially End in 2023 to Make Way for EVs
Ford confirmed Wednesday it will end production of its iconic Fiesta worldwide by the end of June 2023. It will be replaced by an all-electric version of the company's popular Puma crossover in Europe. Ford published a video to one of its European YouTube channels bidding farewell to the famous...
Road & Track
Acura Wants You to Tune the Integra
It's hard to overstate the importance of the Acura Integra in the sport-compact tuner scene. Like all great Honda performance cars, the Eighties and Nineties Integras are affordable, durable, and infinitely customizable. You can mix and match from other Honda products and lean on huge aftermarket support to build your perfect Integra. Acura wants tuners to customize the newly revived Integra, too, so it's backed three builds for SEMA.
Road & Track
The 2023 Honda Civic Type R Has Grown Up
As Formula One rolled into Austin’s Circuit of The Americas—a $300 million Grand Prix palace—last week, I was about 30 miles down the road at a small club track called Harris Hill Raceway, awaiting my turn to drive the new 2023 Honda Civic Type R. A group of us stood near Harris Hill’s front stretch, watching lines of Type Rs zip by in hypnotizing rhythm.
Road & Track
A New Track in Knoxville Called Flatrock Wants to Be America's Next Great Road Course
The United States has a rich tradition of natural terrain road courses, most of which have been around since the days of Can-Am McLarens and Trans-Am Mustangs. Few modern permanent tracks have broken onto the scene to successfully and consistently host pro racing. There are temporary tracks that host major races and permanent road courses that are popular for private driving and track days, but only Barber Motorsports Park (opened 2002), Utah Motorsports Campus (opened as Miller Motorsports Park in 2005) and Circuit of the Americas (opened 2012) have accomplished both goals in this millennium.
Road & Track
First-Ever Two-Piece Connecting Rod Is Intriguing Piece of Tech
The internal combustion engine has been around for a long time. Just when it seems like every part that could be optimized or improved upon has been already, something new comes out. This latest innovation, brought to us courtesy of Transcend Energy Group, could improve internal-combustion with a new, first-of-its-kind two-piece connecting rod.
Road & Track
The New Ford Super Duty Has 500 HP and 1200 Lb-Ft of Torque
In the world of American full-size pickups, more is always better. As such, Ford introduced a new "high-output" version of its 6.7-liter turbodiesel V-8 for the 2023 Super Duty, which thanks in part to a larger turbocharger, generates 500 horsepower and 1200 lb-ft of torque. Seems like a lot. Ford...
Carscoops
Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 In Verde Abete With Bronze Wheels Will Turn You Green With Envy
As the first examples of the new Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 reach their lucky owners, a Canadian example has particularly stood out. With production capped at just 112 units for the entire world (and all already spoken for), the V12 supercar is exceedingly rare, and we’d be interested to know how many others are in North America.
Road & Track
This $160,000 Dodge Viper Stretch Limo Can Be Yours
Stretch limousine conversions are generally saved for things that a customer is likely to want to ride in, like the full-sized luxury sedans and SUVs that are also used as town cars in their original form. However, the theoretical limits of cutting a car in half and putting more car in between are much, much further out than what shops typically build. Someone with enough money and curiosity could theoretically build a stretch limo out of most of the cars on the road today. Take that idea to its logical conclusion and you end up here, a stretched Dodge Viper limo.
Road & Track
Dodge CEO Knows You Don't Like Its EV "Exhaust" Note
Dodge is soon sunsetting its Charger and Challenger muscle cars in favor of new electric models. The Charger Daytona SRT concept that debuted earlier this year shows where the brand is headed, and unsurprisingly, it's still looking back on its old muscle-car glory days. The concept has an "exhaust" system to compensate for its lack of a V-8—the intuitively named Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust—and public reaction was generally negative. Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis is well aware of this.
Road & Track
I Bet You've Never Seen a 1966 Dodge Charger RV
Motorhomes and RVs don’t necessarily spring to mind as preferred vehicles for performance enthusiasts. While the rolling domiciles provide families with unrivaled access to the great outdoors, they aren't usually considered to be the high mark of automotive style. This 1966 Dodge Charger-turned-RV is an exception. Credit for the...
Road & Track
Jury Orders Ford to Pay $105 Million to Software Company Over Trade Secrets
A federal jury based in Detroit ordered Ford to pay Austin, Texas-based Versata Software $104.6 million in damages on Wednesday for breach of contract and misappropriating trade secrets, Automotive News reports. The report claims Versata licensed its automotive software, which helped Ford's engineers and marketers collaborate on vehicle development, to...
Comments / 0