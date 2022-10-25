ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lizzo Gets ‘Unready’ With Her TikTok Followers, Talks How She Manages Skin ‘Irritation’ on Tour

By Robyn Merrett
Real talk! Lizzo got candid about experiencing skin issues while on tour.

The "Truth Hurts" singer, 34, got ready for bed with her followers, sharing her nighttime skincare routine in a TikTok shared on Saturday, October 22. "Get unready with me on tour because my skin has been breaking out," the Michigan native said in the video.

Lizzo went on to explain that she's been experiencing irritation, likely do to her constantly being on the go. "Full disclosure, there's nothing wrong with having texture on your skin . My issue is the itchiness that's been happening and the irritation," Lizzo continued, picking up a bottle of Cetaphil facial cleanser. "This is what my makeup artist recommended to wash my face with."

My skins been itchy & irritated it’s been so uncomfortable.. @Alexx Mayo saved the day! UPDATE COMING SOON

♬ original sound - lizzo

The hitmaker then began lathering her face with the product before also applying it to her cleavage. "I put some on my chest because my chest broke out too," Lizzo shared. "I have extremely sensitive skin, so if I have, like, scented soaps — and I accidentally used scented soaps at one of the hotels — it'll break me out and make me itchy."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K9E8O_0iluwMPQ00
Lizzo Courtesy of Lizzo/TikTok

Next, the Grammy winner went in with Arnica's relief and rescue mask. "I know this all looks very hashtag ad, but it's not," Lizzo asserted while spreading the paste across her dermis. "Yes, I left my lashes on. Sometimes I like to FaceTime my boo at night." (The pop star and Myke Wright have been romantically linked since 2021 . They made their red carpet debut as a couple at a "For Your Consideration" event for the performer's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls competition series in June.)

Lizzo finished her routine with a serum facial sheet mask from Cicapair.

Replying to @lizzo ITS BETTER

♬ original sound - lizzo

In a follow-up video also shared on Saturday, the musician revealed that the mask left her feeling good. "No itchiness, no irritation ... my face has calmed down a lot."

The clip then cut to show Lizzo the next morning. "I woke up and my skin is significantly less itchy, irritated and angry. I feel really good about what I just did," she said, zooming in on her cheeks and chest area.

She added that sleeping with a satin pillowcase has also helped her skin, explaining: "Pro tip for when you're on the road, bring your own satin pillowcase. Maybe I should make some Yitty ones for y'all because bitch, it's done wonders."

Lizzo's The Special Tour kicked off in September after the release of her fourth studio album, Special , which dropped in July. The tour includes supporting performances by Latto and Saucy Santana and will end in March 2023.

