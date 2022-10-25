Early voting begins, candidates for Jacksonville sheriff mobilize to gain support

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Early voting kicked off Monday in Duval County. The Duval County Supervisor of Election is expecting a larger turnout this election because of some major races on the ballot, which includes the local race for the next Jacksonville sheriff.

As voters cast their ballots, support has been coming in for both candidates across party lines.

“This is not about party,” said former Democratic candidate for Jacksonville sheriff Ken Jefferson, who announced on Monday he was endorsing Republican candidate T.K. Waters.

“This race is not about political parties, it’s about the best person,” Democratic candidate for Jacksonville sheriff Lakesha Burton told Action News Jax.

Crime reduction has been at the forefront of both campaigns.

Burton said she plans to build trust with neighbors. She was in Jacksonville Beach speaking to a group of seniors at the Bennie Furlong Senior Center. Two weeks ago, first lady Molly Curry endorsed Burton.

“I feel very grateful to have her endorsement and many other ones,” Burton remarked.

“I’m focused on the voters, I want their endorsement,” she added.

Waters says he wants more officers on the street, and that he wants to continue a program to help troubled youth. Mayor Lenny Curry and Gov. Ron DeSantis have backed him. At the Fraternal Order of Police, and alongside JSO officers, Waters announced the endorsement from Jefferson on Monday morning.

Jefferson ran for Jacksonville sheriff during the primary election but didn’t get enough votes to make it onto the November runoff ballot.

“There’s no other endorsement that’s any more important than this one,” Waters remarked. “It means that I will lean on him.”

“The choice for me was very simple,” Jefferson said, “and that was to get behind T.K. Waters.”

Waters has 31 years of experience in law enforcement. He started as a corrections officer in 1991.

Burton was assistant chief of the city’s police zone in Arlington. She retired in February.

Now, voters will decide who leads the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

If you’re a registered voter, you can vote at any of the following 20 early sites.

Duval County early voting locations by ActionNewsJax on Scribd

