ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKMI

Comments / 18

Chris
4d ago

one-of-a-kind means nothing else is like it. so no, you will not find it anywhere else. I was interested in the story, this author did a bad job trying to tell it.

Reply
6
Neal Ovesky
4d ago

it's 64 1/2 , not 66 , please know your facts, before you write the article. u r spreading disinformation, leave that to politics

Reply(2)
5
Related
Robb Report

A 140-Year-Old Pair of Levi’s Was Found in a Mine Shaft. They Just Sold for Over $87,000.

Turns out gold isn’t the only valuable thing you can find in a mine. A pair of vintage Levi’s discovered in an abandoned mine shaft in the American West recently sold for $87,400 at an auction in New Mexico. The jeans, which date back to the 1880s, were unearthed by self-described “denim archaeologist” Michael Harris several years ago before they were snapped up by a pair of vintage-clothing dealers at the Durango Vintage Festivus on October 1. “I’m still kind of bewildered, just surprised in myself for even purchasing them,” Kyle Haupert, who bought the jeans with Zip Stevenson, told The Wall...
CAR AND DRIVER

These Vehicles Are Dead for 2023

The checkered flag is waving for a number of vehicles after the 2022 model year. It’s time to bid farewell to fuel-sipping economy cars such as the Chevrolet Spark and Hyundai Accent, and supercars including the Acura NSX, Ford GT, and Lamborghini Aventador. Not even functional little work vans...
TENNESSEE STATE
Motorious

Barn Find Mustang Literally Torn Out

They had to take down part of a wall to get it out…. For about 40 years, a classic Ford Mustang sat tucked away in a pole barn in the middle of rural Michigan. Until recently, not many people knew of its existence, that is until a barn find hunter tracked it down, bagging the kind of car he had always dreamed of finding. In fact, the guy said the day before he extracted the classic pony car he couldn’t even sleep out of sheer excitement.
MICHIGAN STATE
Carscoops

1,204-HP Hennessey Venom 1200 Mustang GT500 Kicks Sand In Shelby’s Face

If ever there was a car crying out for a humongous injection of extra horsepower, the Shelby GT500 isn’t it. Torturing its engine mounts, transmission, driveshafts and tires to the tune of 760 hp (771 PS) and 625 lb-ft (847 Nm), the GT500 is already more powerful than several supercars. So what does John Hennessey do? He gives it another 444 hp (450 PS), of course.
TEXAS STATE
Jalopnik

God's Perfect Corvette Is For Sale in Canada

Here at the Jello Picnic Website, we think a lot about Corvettes. We review them, rank them, and generally use them as the divine prophet Zora Arkus-Duntov intended. As a whole, we usually even like them, though we’ve never found one to be unimpeachably perfect. At least, not until today.
Road & Track

President Biden Uses Jay Leno's Garage Appearance as Excuse to Drive Corvette

U.S. presidents don't get to drive much, for a variety of reasons. Unfortunate for President Joe Biden, a longtime car enthusiast and the owner of a gorgeous Corvette, a 1967 Goodwood Green convertible with a 327-ci V-8 and a four-speed manual. On a recent appearance on Jay Leno's Garage, however, the President was able to stretch the Vette's legs.
MARYLAND STATE
Motorious

What’s Under The Hood Of This 1967 Chevrolet Camaro P-Code SS/RS?

This special muscle car has a lot of people scratching their heads. The numbers can become tricky sometimes when you’re talking about classic cars, especially because most vintage automobiles don’t sport the original hardware. Understanding what the vin code means could be the difference between finding an everyday grocery getting vintage and an ultra valuable limited edition model. In this particular case, it was extra important to identify exactly what kind of performance this vehicle had using its identification number. So this leaves the question up in the air, what exactly is under the hood?
CarBuzz.com

Hennessey Performance Unleashes Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Jailbreak With 1,000 Horsepower

Very few people look at something like the 807-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye and think it's lacking in power. That is unless you work for the evil geniuses at Hennessey Performance down in Texas. To them, more is better, and when it comes to tuning cars, this reporter is inclined to agree with that mindset. This is why creating a custom package to take your Challenger all the way up to 10 seemed like the only logical decision.
TEXAS STATE
WKMI

WKMI

Kalamazoo, MI
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WKMI has the best news coverage for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy