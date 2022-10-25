Read full article on original website
Related
rv-pro.com
Cummins Unveils New Portable Onan Power Stations
Global power and technology company Cummins announced the launch of Onan Power Stations, the latest Cummins offering in its portfolio of backup power solutions. The company said its new power stations were created with consumers in mind, providing portable, clean power well-suited for a variety of indoor and outdoor activities.
Cult of Mac
Connect everything to your MacBook with new dock’s 13 ports
Ugreen expanded its product range Thursday with the launch of its new 13-in-1 USB-C Docking Station, designed for M1 MacBooks and other laptop computers. Taking advantage of the dock’s whopping baker’s dozen of ports, you can use it to connect a wide range of external devices to your laptop.
I’m a bargain hunter – I found a $224 item at Walmart for only $54, how to find hidden items on clearance
CONSUMERS can find major discounts on Walmart’s clearance items with a simple trick as this one shopper used. Generally speaking, shopping in clearance is one of the best ways to save money at retailers. Taking advantage of this at Walmart can save as much as 90%. But there is...
Yahoo!
Walmart's secret sale room has a treasure trove of deals— score over $1,000 off (yes, really)!
Everyone knows that Walmart's got epic deals on everything from electronics to clothes. But what's even better? They've got a secret Flash Picks page where you can score amazing discounts on sale items that were already too good to be true. Here's where you'll find everything you need for less, including TVs, smart devices and home goods. But you've got to snap 'em up quick — these deals only last through Sunday or while supplies last.
Digital Trends
SpaceX to launch world’s most powerful operational rocket
With NASA’s Space Launch System rocket yet to fly, and SpaceX still prepping the maiden flight of its next-generation Super Heavy space vehicle, the company’s Falcon Heavy rocket remains the most powerful rocket in use today. And it looks to be just days away from heading skyward on...
Washington Examiner
Electric vehicle owner learns replacing a tail light costs over $4,000
The owner of a Hummer electric truck was shocked to learn replacing his tail lights is a rather expensive venture. “Had a shocker today,” the owner wrote in a Hummer EV Facebook group. “A new passenger side rear light for the Hummer EV; $4,040 just to buy it.”
Grab a Galaxy Z Fold 4 for as little as $150 with this jaw-dropping Samsung Week deal
Part smartphone, part tablet, and all awesome, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4's only real downside is its high price tag. Even if it is one of the best Android phones you can buy, not many of us are willing to pony up $1,800 for a smartphone. Today, though, you can grab one for as little as $150 depending on the device you have to trade in.
technewstoday.com
4 Ways on How to Boost Wi-Fi Signal
Wi-Fi Signal travels in the form of radio waves which are, to put it simply, prone to obstruction and interference. For instance, walls, glass, metal, etc., are things commonly found all around us that impact the Wi-Fi signal strength. As the signal strength deteriorates, so does the transmit rate leading to a poor experience overall.
BBC
Petrol tanks filled with diesel in garage blunder
A fuel company said diesel was mistakenly put into the unleaded petrol tanks at one of its garages in Guernsey, affecting up to 30 drivers. Rubis, a fuel supplier operating across the Channel Islands, said "human error" led to the misfuelling of tanks at Forest Road Garage on Thursday. A...
CNET
Community Solar: Get Solar Power for Your Home Without Rooftop Panels
In 2021, over half a million residential solar projects were installed in the United States, the most ever. In 2022, the Inflation Reduction Act locked in an increased tax credit for solar projects (and incentives for other energy efficiency projects). Industry groups project 13% of American houses would have solar panels by 2030.
Cult of Mac
Don’t expect new MacBook Pro or Mac mini before 2023
Apple is done introducing Macs in 2022, according to a reliable source of insider information. The MacBook Pro models with the M2 Pro and M2 Max allegedly won’t be out until late in Q1 2023. The report is unconfirmed, but it fits with a recent warning from Apple’s CFO...
techunwrapped.com
Android 13: Samsung unveils the list of smartphones that will be entitled to the new OS
After announcing the deployment of One UI 5.0 based on Android 13 on the Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra, Samsung has just unveiled the list of smartphones that will be able to take advantage of the manufacturer’s new overlay. We take stock together. At the beginning of October...
Cult of Mac
Create an Apple TV home theater with these 5 gadgets
If you already have an Apple TV, you know it’s great for streaming movies, shows and music. What you may not have known is that you can use it to build a whole home theater in your living room. If you want to make things feel a bit more cozy this season, we’ve got five devices that could help you create your very own Apple TV theater experience. You might be surprised at how simple it is, too.
Guy Installs Generator On His Tesla
While GM, BMW, and some other automakers have sold electric cars with range extenders, Tesla has never offered a dirty ICE engine for that purpose. Well, some guy with a YouTube channel decided to take matters into his own hands, installing a gas generator on his Model 3. Instead of towing it with a trailer, this genius took out the rear window and plopped the generator there, which we’re sure cops are just going to love.
Cult of Mac
iPhone 15 Pro could use solid-state volume and power buttons
Apple could switch to solid-state volume and power buttons on the iPhone 15 Pro series. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has made this claim based on his latest supply chain checks. To replicate the feeling of pressing a physical button, Apple will add two Taptic Engines to 2023’s Pro iPhones. iPhone...
techeblog.com
Forget Showers, Project Usoyaro is an AI-Powered Human Washing Machine from Japan
Japan is known for many things, like this a TV that you lick to taste things, but Project Usoyaro might be one of the most unusual we’ve seen yet. During the 1970 Osaka Expo, Sanyo Electronics debuted an ultrasonic bathtub that cleaned and massaged its occupant in a 15-minute cycle. Science Co. Ltd. created a modern version they hope will be ready by 2025.
daystech.org
Five common Android problems and how you can fix them
Android gadgets account for almost all of cellphones, however the working system is much from excellent. Every from time to time, varied points pop up. Even although some is perhaps gadget particular, there are some issues that exist irrespective of which telephone it’s. Here, we will likely be providing you with options for the 5 most typical issues Android customers may typically face.
Cult of Mac
Apple’s M2 MacBook Air gets a whopping $150 discount
Apple’s 2022 MacBook Air powered by the M2 chip is again down to its lowest price on Amazon. You can grab the 512GB M2 MacBook Air for $1,349 — a sweet $150 off its MSRP. This is a great deal on the redesigned MacBook Air that you should take advantage of.
Cult of Mac
Protect the photos on your iPhone with a lifetime of discounted automatic cloud backups
Sometimes it’s safer to save your files online than to hope nothing happens to the device or hard drive they’re living on. Whether you’re trying to preserve work documents or family photos, cloud storage is a simple way to ensure your files are safe while allowing you to free up some space on your phone if you want. Polarbackup Cloud Storage Personal Plan has 500GB, 2TB and 5TB lifetime subscriptions on sale. If you’re looking for an affordable, reliable cloud backup service, see what Polarbackup has to offer.
A single chip has managed to transfer the entire internet's traffic in a single second
Researchers prove there's a lot more room to grow for the internet with silicon photonics.
Comments / 0