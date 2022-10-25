ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

theadvocate.com

Once allies, John Bel Edwards and Louisiana's education chief now at odds

When Cade Brumley was chosen 2½ years ago as the state superintendent of education, Gov. John Bel Edwards applauded the selection. But since then, disagreements over hot-button issues ranging from anti-COVID measures to how to grade high schools have frequently left them at odds. "We have some basic educational...
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL

Extra security in place ahead of Nov. 8 elections; more poll workers needed

NEW ORLEANS — With just over a week left until the mid-term elections, federal officials are monitoring threats to election workers and voting systems. "The threats that they are receiving are intimidation, some of the threats are real, 'we're going to hang you,' "I'm going to put a bullet in your head, it's unnerving," Kim Wyman, Senior Election Security Lead for the nation's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, also known as "CISA" said.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Republicans pull ahead in initial early voting turnout

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Early voting is still in full swing going into the weekend and thousands of Louisianans have already cast their ballots for the midterm election. During the first three full days of early voting over 180,000 Louisianians voted. So far, the Republicans are outvoting the...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Former nurse: Louisiana board’s marijuana policy ended her career

Despite the relaxation of marijuana laws in Louisiana over the last five years, registered nurses still face serious career risks if they use the drug for recreational or, in some cases, medicinal purposes. (Canva image) Despite the relaxation of marijuana laws in Louisiana over the last five years, registered nurses...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

Powerball – Louisiana Sold Ticket Wins $150,000

There was no big winner in last night's multi-state lottery game Powerball. However, there were a lot of winning tickets sold in Louisiana for lesser prizes than the estimated $822 million dollars jackpot. One ticket sold in Louisiana can lay claim to a $150,000 financial windfall and 104 other tickets are worth $100 or more this morning.
LOUISIANA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely amazing food.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Louisiana's proven farmland attracts rich investors

BENTON, La. - Farming and agriculture are a huge part of life in the ArkLaTex. Some of the best farmland in the world can be found here. So much so that some say important and surprising people are investing in it, such as millionaires and billionaires who have decided agricultural land is a good place to put their money.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

Powerball Drawing Results – Louisiana Winners Confirmed

If you were hoping to wake up this morning insanely rich because you purchased a Powerball ticket that matched all the numbers needed to claim that game's $715 million dollar top prize you need to get ready for work because you didn't win. In fact, no single ticket sold throughout the Powerball footprint matched the numbers needed to take home the jackpot.
LOUISIANA STATE
fox8live.com

Controversy over pogy boats in Louisiana waters rages on

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A little over a quarter-mile off Scofield Island, the commercial boat “Kittiwake” fishes for menhaden, sometimes referred to as “the most important fish in the sea.”. Also called pogy and fatback, menhaden are by far Louisiana’s largest fishery, generating upwards of 500 million...
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Bid Results for 11 Statewide Projects Released by the Louisiana Department of Transportation

Bid Results for 11 Statewide Projects Released by the Louisiana Department of Transportation. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) stated on October 27, 2022, that 11 projects around the state have recently accepted bids. Eleven contractors submitted apparent low bids totaling $91.4 million. “This second...
LOUISIANA STATE
