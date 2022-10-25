Read full article on original website
Related
theadvocate.com
Once allies, John Bel Edwards and Louisiana's education chief now at odds
When Cade Brumley was chosen 2½ years ago as the state superintendent of education, Gov. John Bel Edwards applauded the selection. But since then, disagreements over hot-button issues ranging from anti-COVID measures to how to grade high schools have frequently left them at odds. "We have some basic educational...
Extra security in place ahead of Nov. 8 elections; more poll workers needed
NEW ORLEANS — With just over a week left until the mid-term elections, federal officials are monitoring threats to election workers and voting systems. "The threats that they are receiving are intimidation, some of the threats are real, 'we're going to hang you,' "I'm going to put a bullet in your head, it's unnerving," Kim Wyman, Senior Election Security Lead for the nation's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, also known as "CISA" said.
WDSU
Louisiana Amendment 7: Why leaders want you to vote 'No' when you go to the polls
BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana voters will find an amendment on their ballot in November that has caused some confusion, even with the state representative who backed it. Louisiana Amendment 7 would remove the exception in the prohibition of involuntary servitude. What is involuntary servitude?. According to the Department...
WWL-TV
Louisiana Constitutional Amendment #3 - what it means
What is the purpose behind Constitutional Amendment #3 on the Louisiana ballot? Devin Bartolotta explains.
How Does Biden's decision on marijuana affect Louisiana?
President Joe Biden has exonerated a large number of Americans sentenced for basic marijuana possession in court, and presently there are inquiries concerning whether state officials will go with the same pattern.
brproud.com
Republicans pull ahead in initial early voting turnout
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Early voting is still in full swing going into the weekend and thousands of Louisianans have already cast their ballots for the midterm election. During the first three full days of early voting over 180,000 Louisianians voted. So far, the Republicans are outvoting the...
theadvocate.com
Personnel moves at FMOLHS, new members of Committee of 100, new head of Louisiana Travel Association named
Catherine Harrell, chief marketing officer for Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, plans to retire in January. Harrell has supported the system’s marketing and communications efforts for the past 26 years, serving as its first chief marketing officer since 2018. Janice Lamy has been named chief marketing officer....
KTBS
Former nurse: Louisiana board’s marijuana policy ended her career
Despite the relaxation of marijuana laws in Louisiana over the last five years, registered nurses still face serious career risks if they use the drug for recreational or, in some cases, medicinal purposes. (Canva image) Despite the relaxation of marijuana laws in Louisiana over the last five years, registered nurses...
Can You Spell Louisiana’s Most Commonly Misspelled Word?
According to Google, Louisiana residents are having a bit of difficulty spelling one particular word. Okay, we misspell a lot of words but the most commonly misspelled word according to the search engine giant is a word that gets used an awful lot this time of year. Oddly enough, the...
Louisiana Has the Highest Violent Crime Rate in the Nation, but One Legislator Has a Plan
LOUISIANA (KPEL News) - An FBI report earlier this month put Louisiana at the top of the nation when it came to violent crime. Now, a Louisiana legislator wants to do something about it. In its annual Uniform Crime Report, the FBI's data shows that the Pelican State had the...
Food Stamps: Louisiana Purchase Card Schedule for November 2022 and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
Louisiana SNAP benefits are administered by the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), which provides food-purchasing assistance for low-income households. Benefits are...
Powerball – Louisiana Sold Ticket Wins $150,000
There was no big winner in last night's multi-state lottery game Powerball. However, there were a lot of winning tickets sold in Louisiana for lesser prizes than the estimated $822 million dollars jackpot. One ticket sold in Louisiana can lay claim to a $150,000 financial windfall and 104 other tickets are worth $100 or more this morning.
3 Great Burger Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely amazing food.
KTBS
Louisiana's proven farmland attracts rich investors
BENTON, La. - Farming and agriculture are a huge part of life in the ArkLaTex. Some of the best farmland in the world can be found here. So much so that some say important and surprising people are investing in it, such as millionaires and billionaires who have decided agricultural land is a good place to put their money.
houmatimes.com
Suit filed against Biden Administration on behalf of Tommy Badeaux, challenging student loan debt cancellation program
Today, the Pelican Institute for Public Policy filed suit on behalf of Louisiana attorney Tommy Badeaux, challenging the Biden Administration’s illegal student loan debt cancellation program. Badeaux was born and raised in Cut Off, La. ”You can’t carte blanche cancel half a trillion dollars of debts owed to the...
Most Dangerous Cities in the US: Louisiana Has How Many?
As we wrap up another campaign season and head into the actual elections, there has been a lot of rhetoric about crime stats in Shreveport. And depending on who you're listening to at the moment, crime stats are down. But if you do any type of 'deep dive' into "Dangerous...
Powerball Drawing Results – Louisiana Winners Confirmed
If you were hoping to wake up this morning insanely rich because you purchased a Powerball ticket that matched all the numbers needed to claim that game's $715 million dollar top prize you need to get ready for work because you didn't win. In fact, no single ticket sold throughout the Powerball footprint matched the numbers needed to take home the jackpot.
fox8live.com
Controversy over pogy boats in Louisiana waters rages on
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A little over a quarter-mile off Scofield Island, the commercial boat “Kittiwake” fishes for menhaden, sometimes referred to as “the most important fish in the sea.”. Also called pogy and fatback, menhaden are by far Louisiana’s largest fishery, generating upwards of 500 million...
Arkansas Democrat auditor candidate arrested by Little Rock police Friday morning
The Democratic Party candidate for Arkansas Auditor was arrested Friday morning.
Bid Results for 11 Statewide Projects Released by the Louisiana Department of Transportation
Bid Results for 11 Statewide Projects Released by the Louisiana Department of Transportation. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LADOTD) stated on October 27, 2022, that 11 projects around the state have recently accepted bids. Eleven contractors submitted apparent low bids totaling $91.4 million. “This second...
KPEL 96.5
Lafayette, LA
19K+
Followers
18K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 3