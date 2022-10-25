Read full article on original website
Related
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Moscow pulls out of grain deal
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
WEKU
Western leaders blast Russia's exit from grain deal that's helped ease global hunger
Leaders are condemning Moscow for triggering a new wave of fears about global hunger and rampant inflation with its decision to suspend participation in a U.N.-brokered grain agreement.
nationalinterest.org
Ukraine Is on Autopilot, and That’s Bad News for America
Rigidity in the defense of morality is the road to continued confrontation. Nearly eight months into the war in Ukraine, the conflict is now on autopilot. Russia and Ukraine are in the death grip of an unabating war of attrition from which neither can retreat. Obsessed with the threat to liberal democracy posed by Vladimir Putin, the United States and its European allies are waging a proxy war against Russia. Disturbingly, all parties are paying short shrift to the peril of a wider and more calamitous war that will damage their national interests as well as global stability.
nationalinterest.org
Disparaging Gorbachev, Distorting Perestroika: Lessons of the Cold War’s End
MIKHAIL GORBACHEV’S death has prompted a torrent of commentary confirming the old adage that “the history we write tells more about the present than the past.” Some pay fitting tribute to the former Soviet leader’s remarkable accomplishments in overcoming decades of Cold War confrontation and overseeing a peaceful retreat from empire, in humanizing and democratizing a ruthless command system that ultimately could not be reformed. But others denigrate or ignore his achievements in distorted, ahistorical, churlish accounts that cherry-pick their facts or simply get them wrong. Characterizations of Gorbachev as a “quintessential apparatchik” or a blood-stained “totalitarian” who hadn’t sought “to end tyranny” and couldn’t imagine Russia as anything but “an empire” are truly bizarre—and tell us more about the present biases of their authors than they do about the past dramas of perestroika and the Cold War’s end. Those biases go so far as to compare Gorbachev with Vladimir Putin or even blame him for Putin’s war on Ukraine. It will be unfortunate indeed—bad history of the past, and even worse lessons for the future—if such cynicism comes to predominate and turns audacious, principled, globally-minded leadership from an object of admiration into one of ridicule. Russia is not the only country that could use another Gorbachev right about now.
nationalinterest.org
Tech Containment Is Core to Washington’s Cold War 2.0 Strategy
The United States has realized that technology is the gateway to the twenty-first-century global order. The Biden administration has released its first National Security Strategy (NSS) with a renewed focus on great power competition and building on the strategic discourse that the Trump administration laid out in its 2017 NSS—ratifying a significant change in U.S. strategic thinking. The architects of the 2022 National Security Strategy laid the intellectual foundation for what they have referred to as the “decisive decade,” in which emerging technologies are the gateway to an emerging era of global order where states compete over data, artificial intelligence (AI), and information networks. By perceiving technologies as a gateway to the new global order, Washington not only aims to manage technological decoupling from China but also pursues a strategy of “tech containment” against Beijing.
Elon Musk Amplifies Baseless Conspiracy Theory in Pelosi Attack
Just days after he promised advertisers that Twitter would not become a “free-for-all hellscape,” Elon Musk used the platform he now owns to amplify a baseless conspiracy theory about the hammer attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband by an intruder.“There is a tiny possibility there might be more to this story than meets the eye,” Musk tweeted Sunday morning in reply to a tweet by Hillary Clinton blasting the Republican Party for creating a toxic environment that lays the groundwork for violence against politicians.Musk linked out to a story, which is no longer accessible, in an online conservative rag called the...
NATO calls on Russia to urgently renew Ukraine grain deal
BRUSSELS, Oct 30 (Reuters) - NATO on Sunday called on Moscow to urgently renew the U.N.-brokered deal that enabled Ukraine to resume grain exports via the Black Sea amid a global food crisis.
nationalinterest.org
Ukraine Reinforces Belarusian Border Amid Invasion Fears
Although there is no sign of imminent invasion by Belarusian forces into Ukraine, close security cooperation between Belarus and Russia has prompted greater suspicion in Ukraine. The Ukrainian military’s general staff announced on Thursday that it had reinforced its border with Belarus, preempting the potential entry of its northern neighbor...
nationalinterest.org
New U.S. National Defense Strategy Zeroes in on China
The report drew attention to the activities of the People’s Liberation Army, China’s military, which it accused of “working to establish a more robust overseas and basing infrastructure to allow it to project military power at greater distances.”. The U.S. Defense Department’s quadrennial National Defense Strategy, released...
nationalinterest.org
NATO Stands Tall in the Face of Russian Saber-Rattling
The USS George H.W. Bush is currently leading Neptune Strike 2022, a NATO deployment “testing readiness to deter and defend across the Euro-Atlantic area.”. In a statement, the U.S. Navy announced that “NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg visited the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush “in the Adriatic Sea on Tuesday.”
nationalinterest.org
Ukraine and the Cuban Missile Crisis: What Would JFK Do?
Kennedy’s statecraft in the missile crisis provides a rich source of clues that can help illuminate the challenge the United States now faces, and the choices President Joe Biden is making. Sixty years ago today, October 27, 1962, was the darkest day of what historians agree was the most...
Rather than an endlessly reheated nuclear debate, politicians should be powered by the evidence | Adam Morton
A renewable-dominated system is comfortably the cheapest form of power generation, according to research
Aid spending soared to record level in Pacific islands as COVID-19 hit
SYDNEY, Oct 31 (Reuters) - A record $3.3 billion in aid flowed to the Pacific islands in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic hit, a 33% increase on the previous year, according to a report released by the Lowy Institute think-tank on Monday.
'Like a hell': Relatives search for loved ones in Seoul after Halloween crowd surge leaves 153 dead
Relatives in Seoul desperately searched for loved ones at hospitals Sunday after a crowd surge left more than 150 people dead over the weekend.
What we know about the deadly Halloween stampede in Seoul
Tens of thousands of people flooded into the area in central Seoul to celebrate Halloween -- but panic erupted as the crowds swelled.
nationalinterest.org
New Protests in Sudan on One-Year Coup Anniversary
Although the protests were centered in Khartoum, Sudan’s capital, separate demonstrations simultaneously took place in Omdurman, the country’s largest city, as well as Port Sudan and other smaller towns. A new wave of demonstrations erupted in several Sudanese cities on Tuesday following the first anniversary of the country’s...
nationalinterest.org
Disaster Averted: How the World Nearly Ended on October 28, 1962
JFK’s lesson stands: “Above all, while defending our own vital interests, nuclear powers must avert those confrontations which bring an adversary to a choice of either a humiliating retreat or a nuclear war.”. At 9 am on the morning of Sunday, October 28, 1962, Radio Moscow transmitted Nikita...
nationalinterest.org
Ukraine Shows the West How to Conduct Small Arms Maneuver
As of October 24, Ukraine reported that nearly 5,000 Russian combat vehicles have been destroyed, including 2,590 tanks, and 4,044 vehicles and fuel tanks. Throughout its successful and somewhat unanticipated defense against Russia’s invasion, Ukraine’s military has managed to destroy thousands of Russian tanks, vehicles, and personnel. Ukraine’s resilience has captured the imagination of the West and inspired a large-scale international campaign to arm and support Ukraine over the long term.
nationalinterest.org
Russia Threatens to Shoot Down Starlink Satellites
Although Vorontsov did not specifically mention Starlink or commit the Kremlin to retaliatory strikes against satellites providing assistance to Ukraine, he claimed that their usage violated the Outer Space Treaty. The Russian government warned on Wednesday that it could attempt to retaliate against civilian satellites being used to aid the...
nationalinterest.org
Apple VP: iPhone Will Officially Switch to USB-C Charging
Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing, addressed the issue this week at Wall Street Journal’s Tech Live conference. In early October, the European Parliament voted to require all makers of smartphones to use USB-C charging starting in 2024. Apple’s iPhone, however, uses the Lightning charging method, and this week the company confirmed that it will change to adhere to the new rules.
Comments / 0