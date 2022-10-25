ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, IN

KISS 106

Low Cost Cat Spay & Neuter Clinic Coming to Evansville in November For Final Clinic of 2022

If you have cats you need to get fixed, a low-cost clinic is coming to Evansville in November. If you are a pet owner, one of the most important things you can do to help the pet overpopulation crisis is to get your pets spayed and neutered. Whether your pets are indoor pets, outdoor, or a mix of both, spaying and neutering your pets is the easiest way to help control the pet population.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

How to Keep Southern Indiana Youngsters Warm This Winter With Annual Coat-A-Kid Program

The 2022 Coat-A-Kid campaign got underway this week, and it is once again being hosted by Don's Claytons Fine Dry Cleaning. Now through December, you can drop off new or gently used coats at any Don's Claytons location. Once all of the coats have been collected, they will be distributed with the help of the Salvation Army and the Evansville Christian Life Center to children and teens in need throughout Southern Indiana. Organizers say the size coats they need the most are for first to fifth-grade children.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

People get creative with hay bales in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Visitors to Mahr Park might notice an array of creative designs on a series of hay bales. Officials say the hay bales are a part of the Harvest Fest Event that the city has had for the last two years. A spokesperson says there is an application process for the hay bales […]
MADISONVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

VCSO deputy passes away after 2 year long battle

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Two years ago, Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Cutrell suffered a seizure while at work and was rushed to Deaconess Midtown Hospital. Saturday evening, his wife Megan confirmed that Deputy Cutrell passed away. “My best friend, love of my life, and favorite person passed away earlier this evening. I am heartbroken, […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
FOX59

PHOTOS: Plane crashes at Indiana golf course

EVANSVILLE, Ind., (WEHT) — Authorities say that a plane has crashed at the Helfrich Park Golf Course in Evansville, Indiana. We’re told the call for the crash came in at 1:59 this afternoon. Dispatch says first-responding agencies have and are continuing to arrive on scene. Officials were not able to confirm with us how many […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
earnthenecklace.com

Shaelie Clark Leaving 14 News: Meet the Evansville Anchor and Her Family

Shaelie Clark became Evansville’s favorite anchor in her six years at WFIE. But when she announced that she was resigning, locals naturally had queries about why Shaelie Clark is leaving 14 News and where she is going next. Clark recently announced her pregnancy, and a new baby is coming in December. Her viewers are curious to know more about her family. So, we reveal all about the reporter in this Shaelie Clark wiki.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Krampus Will Appear in Evansville Indiana for Photos this Holiday Season

We are all familiar with the family holiday tradition of taking the kids to visit Santa. You sit them on his lap. They tell him their wishlist for the season and you get a cute photo to share on social media. As wholesome and wonderful as all of that is, one Evansville business is bringing the darker side of the holiday season to life with photo opportunities with Krampus.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Bar stabbing victim spots suspect at hospital

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say a man that was stabbed at an Evansville bar claimed he later saw the suspect at the hospital. According to the Evansville Police Department, the victim told police a stranger stabbed him in the parking lot of Corner Pocket shortly before midnight on Thursday. The victim says he was […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Legacy Steakhouse next step for local restauranteur family

Next week, Legacy Steakhouse will open in Jasper and complete the restaurant trifecta for brother/sister partners Jared Weisheit and Tracey Price. The pair — with the help of their family and especially their father, Terry, who carries the inhouse title Vice President of Maintenance — have already established two popular restaurants in Dubois County. Pub ‘N’ Grub specializes in barbecue, ribs, wings and pizza in Jasper, and Fry’d and Chop’d offers up great burgers and french fries with a side of axe throwing in Huntingburg.
JASPER, IN
WBKR

Huge Indiana Flea Market Hosts 100’s of Vendor Booths This Weekend

It's back just in time for Halloween Weekend! If you're a fan of flea markets or bargain shopping, or maybe you just love to stroll and look we've got the place for you. The fun takes place at the Gibson County Fairgrounds this weekend in Princeton, Indiana. It will take place Saturday, October 29, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The market will happen rain or shine.
PRINCETON, IN
KISS 106

Evansville Business is Hosting Free Gamer Wars PC Gaming Event October 29th

If you like gaming, this event is right up your alley!. Video games have been popular since the moment they first came out decades ago. However in recent years thanks to online streaming, we've really seen games explode in popularity. There are people now who have built entire careers off of playing their favorite video games. In fact in 2022 the global game market is projected to generate $196 billion in revenue.
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

KISS 106

