The 2022 Coat-A-Kid campaign got underway this week, and it is once again being hosted by Don's Claytons Fine Dry Cleaning. Now through December, you can drop off new or gently used coats at any Don's Claytons location. Once all of the coats have been collected, they will be distributed with the help of the Salvation Army and the Evansville Christian Life Center to children and teens in need throughout Southern Indiana. Organizers say the size coats they need the most are for first to fifth-grade children.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO