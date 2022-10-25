Read full article on original website
Low Cost Cat Spay & Neuter Clinic Coming to Evansville in November For Final Clinic of 2022
If you have cats you need to get fixed, a low-cost clinic is coming to Evansville in November. If you are a pet owner, one of the most important things you can do to help the pet overpopulation crisis is to get your pets spayed and neutered. Whether your pets are indoor pets, outdoor, or a mix of both, spaying and neutering your pets is the easiest way to help control the pet population.
Fun-Loving Halloween Skeleton Living Her Best Life with a Southern Indiana Family
More times than not, Halloween decorations are designed to be scary and/or creepy to instill a sense of fear in those who dare look at them. Apparently, Martha, who resides at a home in Evansville, didn't get the memo. Meet Martha the Skeleton. Martha isn't your typical skeleton. Well, with...
Reserving a Shelter at One of Owensboro’s Parks Just Got Much Easier
Owensboro Parks and Recreation is about to make reserving a a shelter in one of our city parks much easier. Starting on Monday, November 7th, you'll be able to reserve a shelter for your 2023 event ONLINE!. Historically, reservations for one of Owensboro's six park shelters have been taken in...
How to Keep Southern Indiana Youngsters Warm This Winter With Annual Coat-A-Kid Program
The 2022 Coat-A-Kid campaign got underway this week, and it is once again being hosted by Don's Claytons Fine Dry Cleaning. Now through December, you can drop off new or gently used coats at any Don's Claytons location. Once all of the coats have been collected, they will be distributed with the help of the Salvation Army and the Evansville Christian Life Center to children and teens in need throughout Southern Indiana. Organizers say the size coats they need the most are for first to fifth-grade children.
This KY Hidden Gem Honors a Legend, Makes for Phenomenal Fall Photo Ops
As I write this, our region is in desperate need of rain and this looks like the week we'll get it. But it's hard to argue with the weather we HAVE been getting since fall announced its arrival last month. On Sunday--as beautiful a day as we may have ever...
Neighborhood Garage Sale Happening This Weekend in Owensboro [PHOTOS]
This weekend is shaping up to be beautiful on Saturday. The perfect weather for a neighborhood yard sale. There just happens to be one in Owensboro. Timber Ridge Subdivision on Hwy 142 will host a huge sale with lots of families participating. SALE INFORMATION. The sale will take place on...
Vanderburgh County Commissioners Vote to Extend Burn Ban
Despite the line of showers that came through the area on Tuesday, the Vanderburgh County Board of Commissioners decided on Friday that conditions were still too dry and voted to continue the county-wide burn ban. How Long is Vanderburgh County Under a Burn Ban?. The Board announced the extension in...
People get creative with hay bales in Madisonville
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Visitors to Mahr Park might notice an array of creative designs on a series of hay bales. Officials say the hay bales are a part of the Harvest Fest Event that the city has had for the last two years. A spokesperson says there is an application process for the hay bales […]
VCSO deputy passes away after 2 year long battle
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Two years ago, Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Cutrell suffered a seizure while at work and was rushed to Deaconess Midtown Hospital. Saturday evening, his wife Megan confirmed that Deputy Cutrell passed away. “My best friend, love of my life, and favorite person passed away earlier this evening. I am heartbroken, […]
Inspiring Indiana Teen to Host Benefit Concert for Aurora Evansville
Sophie was only 12 years old when she decided to start fundraising to help the homeless in our community. She raised money for Aurora by playing music on her Facebook page, Spreading Kindness with Sophie. Now, she's a whole year older, and she is taking her fundraising efforts to the next level.
Holiday Shopping Bonanza! Kraftucky Arts & Crafts Expo Returns to Owensboro, Kentucky
The Owensboro Convention Center will be full of handmade items from many local and regional artisans, as well as up-and-coming new artists. Stop by and see what treasure you can take home to get ready for the holidays. The Kraftucky Arts & Crafts Expo, where you'll find incredible stuff!. This...
Enjoy Spooky, Safe, Family Fun at Downtown Evansville’s Trunk or Treat Car Show on Saturday
Our friends with the Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District (Downtown Evansville) have organized another super fun event for the whole family - it's the return of one of our favorite new events from last year, and it involves costumes, cars, and prizes!. The 2nd annual Halloween Stroll and Trunk or...
PHOTOS: Plane crashes at Indiana golf course
EVANSVILLE, Ind., (WEHT) — Authorities say that a plane has crashed at the Helfrich Park Golf Course in Evansville, Indiana. We’re told the call for the crash came in at 1:59 this afternoon. Dispatch says first-responding agencies have and are continuing to arrive on scene. Officials were not able to confirm with us how many […]
Shaelie Clark Leaving 14 News: Meet the Evansville Anchor and Her Family
Shaelie Clark became Evansville’s favorite anchor in her six years at WFIE. But when she announced that she was resigning, locals naturally had queries about why Shaelie Clark is leaving 14 News and where she is going next. Clark recently announced her pregnancy, and a new baby is coming in December. Her viewers are curious to know more about her family. So, we reveal all about the reporter in this Shaelie Clark wiki.
Krampus Will Appear in Evansville Indiana for Photos this Holiday Season
We are all familiar with the family holiday tradition of taking the kids to visit Santa. You sit them on his lap. They tell him their wishlist for the season and you get a cute photo to share on social media. As wholesome and wonderful as all of that is, one Evansville business is bringing the darker side of the holiday season to life with photo opportunities with Krampus.
EPD: Bar stabbing victim spots suspect at hospital
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say a man that was stabbed at an Evansville bar claimed he later saw the suspect at the hospital. According to the Evansville Police Department, the victim told police a stranger stabbed him in the parking lot of Corner Pocket shortly before midnight on Thursday. The victim says he was […]
Legacy Steakhouse next step for local restauranteur family
Next week, Legacy Steakhouse will open in Jasper and complete the restaurant trifecta for brother/sister partners Jared Weisheit and Tracey Price. The pair — with the help of their family and especially their father, Terry, who carries the inhouse title Vice President of Maintenance — have already established two popular restaurants in Dubois County. Pub ‘N’ Grub specializes in barbecue, ribs, wings and pizza in Jasper, and Fry’d and Chop’d offers up great burgers and french fries with a side of axe throwing in Huntingburg.
Huge Indiana Flea Market Hosts 100’s of Vendor Booths This Weekend
It's back just in time for Halloween Weekend! If you're a fan of flea markets or bargain shopping, or maybe you just love to stroll and look we've got the place for you. The fun takes place at the Gibson County Fairgrounds this weekend in Princeton, Indiana. It will take place Saturday, October 29, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The market will happen rain or shine.
“Walking to Nana’s”, children’s long walk lands mother in jail
The Evansville Police Department says it arrested Riley Jarboe-Decker, 26, of Evansville, Monday afternoon after officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of Adams Avenue for a found person, or two.
Evansville Business is Hosting Free Gamer Wars PC Gaming Event October 29th
If you like gaming, this event is right up your alley!. Video games have been popular since the moment they first came out decades ago. However in recent years thanks to online streaming, we've really seen games explode in popularity. There are people now who have built entire careers off of playing their favorite video games. In fact in 2022 the global game market is projected to generate $196 billion in revenue.
